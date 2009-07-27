50 For The Future: Chris Paul & Chris Bosh

In 2002, the first issue of Dime, we ranked who we felt were the 25 most powerful people in the game of basketball. At the time, only six of the names on that list were actual basketball players. The rest was made up of agents, TV executives, attorneys, bigwigs in the NBA office, team owners, and other “suits” — the people we assumed would shape the future of the magazine. Today, we’re proud to say that our Dime #50 version of the power list has a much larger percentage of players. Dime has always been about putting ballplayers first, and over the last seven years, the player has become more powerful in the business and industry of basketball.
Halfway to the century mark for Dime, we made our updated list of the 50 people and personalities who will shape our next 50 issues. Each day we’ll drop a couple of entries on the site:
CHRIS PAUL, 24, New Orleans Hornets
What Mike was for one-on-one wing players who grew up in the ’90s, CP3 will be for pass-first point guards raised in the 21st century. Paul’s impact on the League has already manifested itself via the point guard position becoming more and more important over the last couple years. But his long-term impact won’t take shape until the kids who are watching him now get older; when we really see how CP made passing the ball cool again.
CHRIS BOSH, 25, Toronto Raptors
More than LeBron, Wade or any other superstar, Bosh seems most likely to change teams in the much-hyped 2010 offseason. The NBA’s resident self-marketing guru and undercover comedian is just waiting to break out in a bigger market, i.e. New York, Miami or L.A.
starbury buggin’ out live on cam 24/7
[www.justin.tv]
“…when we really see how CP made passing the ball cool again.”
Jason Kidd just rolled over in his grave!
Umm….you know we can see the entire thing at 1 time if we read the latest issue online?
I still get confused by the “Bigger Market” stuff. What exactly defines a “bigger market?” Is it population? Revenue generated through merch? Ticket sales? Media coverage? The history of the franchise?
Can anyone clarify the parameters that defines a “Bigger Market” from one that isn’t? I understand the difference between an Indiana/Minnesota and a New York/LA, but I don’t think Toronto falls in the “small market” category.
For one, if it’s based on population, T-Dot is the 4th or 5th biggest city in North America. It’s also Canada’s only team so CB4’s market can’t get much bigger than a whole COUNTRY…
Secondly, if it’s based on ticket sales and a loyal fanbase, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more successful franchise than Toronto. That’s why the Raps still sellout ball games even with a losing product on the court…and sit in the top 1/3 in attendance ahead of squads like Boston and Miami…
And finally, if it’s based on media coverage, we all know it comes down to W’s. If you win, you get shine. Period.
It’s quite clear that hockey takes precedence most of the time, but when the Raps were hitting their stride a couple years back and the Leafs were choking, The Raps became the #1 ticket in town…
Say word … Toronto is the 5th biggest city in North America (including Mexico).
It can pay the bills.
Americans are ignorant and have no idea of what a large market is. If they did they would realize that Toronto is one of them.
Forget it man… there is no point talking to these ignorant Americans, more like stupid that ignorant…
Ticket sales, tv ratings, and merchandise are all a part of a “big market” population is also a part, but its not key. Take the NFL for example. Cleveland is a shitty squad in a smaller city yet has one of the largest fan bases in the nfl. Cleveland is a big market for football, but not for beasketball even though it is the same city.
Bosh: “I love Toronto. And Toronto loves me.”
[www.dallasnews.com]
Even if Toronto, a city of 5 million, was a small market I still don’t buy the “great players can only thrive in a big market” line. Seems to me Duncan didn’t need New York to get renown as the best PF ever. Lebron didn’t need LA to become the most popular player in the game.
Toronto, Canada is where it’s at!!! Bosh does not need to head across the border. He’s got enough fans on both sides thanks to his self-marketing tools. Canada and U.S. fanbase (which is what Bosh has) is way more than just having only U.S. followers. Toronto knows basketball more than people give us credit for!!! ROUNDER
@8
I agree Cleveland is a prime example of a team being from a city with a smaller population while still being a big football market. There’s also two more factors that add to the Cleveland Browns big market appeal:
1) they’re one of the oldest franchises in the league, & 2) Ohio is a huge football state.
@ 10
Tim Duncan is a household name because he lead his team to several championships. However, being the teamate of Eva Longoria’s husband doesn’t hurt when either. Plus the Spurs are just like The Cleveland Browns in that they’re one of the oldest franchises in their sport.
Playing for a big market isn’t about population size. I think it’s about consistency of the teams play (to include players & coaches), longevity in the league, the sports landscape of the city/state, and how well the front office markets the team.
It’s the reason why the Hornets/Bobcats aren’t doing well in Charlotte. The city is about college basketball. However, if Jordan turns them into a hard-nosed team of grinders like the Pistons use to be or fun & creative like the jazz while competing in the playoffs with personable personell then I think they could flourish there with time.
Lastly, you’re not a profitable big market for a team until you can be given to a child because your deceased relatives were lifelong fans. Once you reach this status then you’ve hit the jackpot.
How can u read issue 50 online????
i think by bigger market he means more like appeal as a whole. more revenue being brought in wherever he would go. more jerseys getting sold. his name being used on a more regualar basis. everyone knows kobe and lebron (even my mom … but i doubt she has a clue who chris bosh is.) i guess chris just isnt as appealing as an extremely common first name to know who they are talking about. haha.
@ 12t Tim duncan was a household name way before parker though…remember him and robinson dominated for a couple of seasons before dude was drafted.
If you got it made in Toronto as an NBA player, you’re big . You got two countries on the palm of your hands. It dont matter where you are if you are a likeable, marketable and very good player . Like Nukky suggested, you cant get a bigger market than a whole country, so try two of em.