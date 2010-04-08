6 things Michael Jordan has to do with the Charlotte Bobcats

There’s a reason why — despite his team having clinched its first-ever playoff berth — Michael Jordan can regularly be seen near the Charlotte Bobcats bench looking like he needs some Milk of Magnesia.

The new majority owner of the ‘Cats has to appreciate the progress his franchise has made since its expansion days, but MJ expects more. He expects greatness. It’s that same high standard that most likely hurt Magic Johnson when he tried to coach, Clyde Drexler when he tried to rebuild a college program, and Isiah Thomas when he tried to run a pro team. Hall of Fame players are used to everything they touch turning to gold, and some of them wrongfully assume the players they are now teaching have the same tools, understanding and passion for the game that they did. When they find out otherwise, it’s tough to deal with.

So try to imagine Jordan, with six NBA title rings and six Finals MVP’s in his safe-deposit box, watching the Bobcats celebrate securing a 7th-seed playoff spot in the East like they’ve won a championship. It’d be like watching your little brother wild out after beating the first level of Super Mario when you’ve already beaten the game.

Jordan wants more than that. He wants better. And while he’s at it, he wants to make some money. Here are six things (for his six rings) Mike should do in the near future to build the Bobcats in G.O.A.T.’s image:

1. Change the name

Thanks to my recent interest in wildlife TV, I know that bobcats are among the smallest of the “big cats,” and they mostly prey on smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels. Definitely more menacing than your average alley cat, but still not the most badass name out there. Plus, the origins of “Bobcats” are too closely tied to previous owner Bob Johnson, who probably just wanted to name a team after himself and realized the “Charlotte Roberts” didn’t make any sense. Whether MJ takes the suggestions of Dime readers or goes in another direction, it’s time for a rebirth.

2. Change the uniform

The next logical step if you’re changing the name. I’m not even gonna attempt all the market research that goes into picking a new color scheme, but sometimes tells me Carolina blue, black, and silver wouldn’t be a bad template to start with.

3. Sign Ray Felton long-term

Assuming Tyson Chandler cashes in on his $12 million player-option, Charlotte won’t have a lot of cap space to work with this summer. Still, Mike should do what he can to keep free agent Felton in the fold. Felton (12.1 ppg, 5.5 apg) will always be overshadowed by and perhaps unfairly compared to ’05 Draft classmates Deron Williams and Chris Paul, but he’s a solid starter at this level and has been the QB guiding the ‘Cats turnaround. Finally given some stability with coach Larry Brown in place and a roster with some talent on it, Felton will only get better with experience and with some playoff games under his belt. D.J. Augustin is a good player and accurate shooter, but he’s better coming off the bench.

4. Use your influence, get some national TV games

Even in their current standing as a playoff contender, the ‘Cats are still seen by casual fans as a minor-league franchise. Charlotte highlights are typically glossed over or ignored altogether by the major sports TV outlets, and All-Star caliber players like Gerald Wallace still have next to zero mainstream profile. Jordan can hit up his networking contacts and use his larger-than-life influence around the League to land the ‘Cats on national TV a few times next season and change that perception.

5. Let somebody else handle the draft

For every solid pick Mike has ever made in his front-office tenures with the Wizards and Bobcats, he’ll always be haunted by two names: Kwame Brown, whom he picked No. 1 overall in 2001, and Adam Morrison, whom he chose No. 3 over Brandon Roy. In MJ’s defense, everybody was on Kwame back in ’01, and he’d only been hired by the Bobcats a few weeks before Morrison was drafted. Still, he followed that up by taking Augustin in the Top-10 and using a Lottery pick on Gerald Henderson in what turned out to be a deep draft.

Hyper-competitive men like Jordan always want to control everything — hence the story about MJ toying with the idea to give then-Wizards coach Leonard Hamilton a walkie-talkie during games to relay his own thoughts — but Jordan should do the smart thing and hire full-time talent evaluators.

6. Be a presence

I can tell you from first-hand experience: People want to be where Michael Jordan is. He’s just got a magnetism about him. He should represent the ‘Cats the next time they’re in the Lottery. He should go to at least one home game per week. He should plaster himself on billboards and marketing campaigns. He should give Wallace his own Jordan Brand shoe. (Well, at least a hot player edition colorway.) And show up for free-agent negotiations. How many players would consider giving up a few bucks and some exposure if they feel like MJ hand-picked them to be on his team?

