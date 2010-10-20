7 NBA Fantasy Basketball Players I’m Targeting in 2010-11

Like many of you, my fantasy drafts are in full swing. As is often the case, the first few real, non-mock drafts I’ve taken part in have revealed which players I’m seriously drawn to. While putting up a public list of which fantasy players I’m gunning for gives my competition in my remaining drafts some ammunition to use against me, I’m willing to take the risk for you, valued readers. All mentions of draft positions are based on a 12-team league.

Pau Gasol: After averaging a sturdy, well-rounded double-double last season, Gasol is in a prime position to build on that foundation in 2010-11. There’s a lot to like about his prospects this season, especially with the return of Andrew Bynum (who is always on the verge of crumbling to the floor in another heap of disappointment) still at least a month away and Kobe Bryant set to begin the season at less than 100 percent. Coach Phil Jackson recently discussed the obvious: Gasol will be asked to shoulder the load of a primary offensive weapon early in the season. With Bynum and Bryant anything but locks to remain healthy all season, the Spaniard is set to have another career year. If he’s available anywhere in the latter half of the first round, he’s mine.

Marc Gasol: He’s not quite as good as his brother, but with reports that the younger Gasol is in peak physical condition, his grand entrance into the land of double-doubles is at hand. Before a neck injury derailed his stellar 2009-10 campaign, Gasol was putting up top-40 numbers, averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, a steal and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. Bump even some of those numbers up a bit and you’ve got yourself a top-30 player in the making. If I need a big man, I’ll gladly take him in round three. If he falls to me in round four, even better.

Danilo Gallinari: I can’t deny my man crush on Gallo this season. While a big part of me is expecting to be let down, I find it hard to temper my wild expectations when I think about all the help he’s received in the form of a major offensive presence in Amar’e Stoudemire, a capable point guard in Raymond Felton, another shooter to spread the floor in Roger Mason and an intriguing inside player in Timofey Mozgov. It’s very likely that Gallinari will have more open looks this season, which should bode well for his shooting from the field (42.3 percent last season), as well as his three-pointers made (2.3 per game last season). Don’t forget his care for the ball (just 1.4 turnovers last season) and his potential to average a steal and a block this year (0.9 and 0.7 per game last season, respectively). His health is a slight concern, but he gutted out 81 games in 2009-10. While I think he’ll put up numbers worthy of a third-round pick, I’m not thinking twice about snapping Gallinari up in round four.

Trevor Ariza: Shooting percentages aside, he was a stud last season in Houston. With the help and on-court guidance of Chris Paul, Ariza should have little trouble lifting his ungodly 39.4 percent shooting from the field in 2009-10. He should remain a productive all-around threat, and the potential of an improved field-goal percentage makes him a very appealing asset for a team in need of threes. Ariza makes a blip on my radar as soon as round five hits, and will be looked upon as an outright steal if he can be had in round six.

Nicolas Batum: He’s Ariza-esque, in that he’s capable of posting solid numbers across the board when given enough minutes. The kicker is that Batum doesn’t suffer from whatever shooting malady plagues Ariza. As a versatile guard/forward who is locked into a starting job for the Trail Blazers, Batum is one of the most tantalizing fantasy players on draft boards this fall. In fewer than 25 minutes a game, Batum put up 10.1 points, 1.5 threes, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks, all while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the line. With 30+ minutes all but assured for him this year, he could easily crack the top 50 once this fantasy season is in the books. In savvy (or is it speculative?) leagues, you might have to move on Batum as early as round six, which is fine by me. Rounds eight or nine should be about where he goes in many drafts â€“ anywhere south of that and you’ve got yourself a huge catch.

J.J. Hickson: The starting power-forward job is all his, which means solid scoring and rebounding, along with a healthy dash of blocks, is well in play for Hickson this season. While Anthony Randolph has received a lion’s share of buzz this offseason, Hickson could very well finish 2010-11 as the promising young big man with the better-fulfilled hype. Though he might fall as low as round 10 in some drafts, I wouldn’t mind reaching for him as early as round seven.

Beno Udrih: He absolutely thrived for the Kings last season, and his numbers from his 41 starts look even better. Udrih shot about 49 percent from the floor and 84 percent from the free-throw line, and put up 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.4 steals, along with nearly a three per game in those starts. He played 36:06 in those starts and with Pooh Jeter the only point guard backing him up, Udrih is in for around that many minutes per game this season. He doesn’t have a recognizable name, so he’ll be available in the last few rounds of most drafts. I’m considering Udrih a bona fide bargain anywhere after round seven.

Honorable mentions: Darren Collison, Nene, Anthony Randolph, Andrei Kirilenko, Robin Lopez

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.