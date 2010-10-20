7 NBA Fantasy Basketball Players I’m Targeting in 2010-11

Like many of you, my fantasy drafts are in full swing. As is often the case, the first few real, non-mock drafts I’ve taken part in have revealed which players I’m seriously drawn to. While putting up a public list of which fantasy players I’m gunning for gives my competition in my remaining drafts some ammunition to use against me, I’m willing to take the risk for you, valued readers. All mentions of draft positions are based on a 12-team league.
Pau Gasol: After averaging a sturdy, well-rounded double-double last season, Gasol is in a prime position to build on that foundation in 2010-11. There’s a lot to like about his prospects this season, especially with the return of Andrew Bynum (who is always on the verge of crumbling to the floor in another heap of disappointment) still at least a month away and Kobe Bryant set to begin the season at less than 100 percent. Coach Phil Jackson recently discussed the obvious: Gasol will be asked to shoulder the load of a primary offensive weapon early in the season. With Bynum and Bryant anything but locks to remain healthy all season, the Spaniard is set to have another career year. If he’s available anywhere in the latter half of the first round, he’s mine.
Marc Gasol: He’s not quite as good as his brother, but with reports that the younger Gasol is in peak physical condition, his grand entrance into the land of double-doubles is at hand. Before a neck injury derailed his stellar 2009-10 campaign, Gasol was putting up top-40 numbers, averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, a steal and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. Bump even some of those numbers up a bit and you’ve got yourself a top-30 player in the making. If I need a big man, I’ll gladly take him in round three. If he falls to me in round four, even better.
Danilo Gallinari: I can’t deny my man crush on Gallo this season. While a big part of me is expecting to be let down, I find it hard to temper my wild expectations when I think about all the help he’s received in the form of a major offensive presence in Amar’e Stoudemire, a capable point guard in Raymond Felton, another shooter to spread the floor in Roger Mason and an intriguing inside player in Timofey Mozgov. It’s very likely that Gallinari will have more open looks this season, which should bode well for his shooting from the field (42.3 percent last season), as well as his three-pointers made (2.3 per game last season). Don’t forget his care for the ball (just 1.4 turnovers last season) and his potential to average a steal and a block this year (0.9 and 0.7 per game last season, respectively). His health is a slight concern, but he gutted out 81 games in 2009-10. While I think he’ll put up numbers worthy of a third-round pick, I’m not thinking twice about snapping Gallinari up in round four.
Trevor Ariza: Shooting percentages aside, he was a stud last season in Houston. With the help and on-court guidance of Chris Paul, Ariza should have little trouble lifting his ungodly 39.4 percent shooting from the field in 2009-10. He should remain a productive all-around threat, and the potential of an improved field-goal percentage makes him a very appealing asset for a team in need of threes. Ariza makes a blip on my radar as soon as round five hits, and will be looked upon as an outright steal if he can be had in round six.
Nicolas Batum: He’s Ariza-esque, in that he’s capable of posting solid numbers across the board when given enough minutes. The kicker is that Batum doesn’t suffer from whatever shooting malady plagues Ariza. As a versatile guard/forward who is locked into a starting job for the Trail Blazers, Batum is one of the most tantalizing fantasy players on draft boards this fall. In fewer than 25 minutes a game, Batum put up 10.1 points, 1.5 threes, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks, all while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 84.3 percent from the line. With 30+ minutes all but assured for him this year, he could easily crack the top 50 once this fantasy season is in the books. In savvy (or is it speculative?) leagues, you might have to move on Batum as early as round six, which is fine by me. Rounds eight or nine should be about where he goes in many drafts â€“ anywhere south of that and you’ve got yourself a huge catch.
J.J. Hickson: The starting power-forward job is all his, which means solid scoring and rebounding, along with a healthy dash of blocks, is well in play for Hickson this season. While Anthony Randolph has received a lion’s share of buzz this offseason, Hickson could very well finish 2010-11 as the promising young big man with the better-fulfilled hype. Though he might fall as low as round 10 in some drafts, I wouldn’t mind reaching for him as early as round seven.
Beno Udrih: He absolutely thrived for the Kings last season, and his numbers from his 41 starts look even better. Udrih shot about 49 percent from the floor and 84 percent from the free-throw line, and put up 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.4 steals, along with nearly a three per game in those starts. He played 36:06 in those starts and with Pooh Jeter the only point guard backing him up, Udrih is in for around that many minutes per game this season. He doesn’t have a recognizable name, so he’ll be available in the last few rounds of most drafts. I’m considering Udrih a bona fide bargain anywhere after round seven.
Honorable mentions: Darren Collison, Nene, Anthony Randolph, Andrei Kirilenko, Robin Lopez
Nice points all around, sir.
I’m in a h2h points-based league and Batum wasn’t drafted. Is that grounds for picking him up? My final starting guard is Jrue and I have Cousins as my flex…
My reserves are DGooden, Kleiza, and Javale.
A couple other notables on the waiver wire are: Belinelli, McRoberts, Morrow, Speights, Tolliver, Martell, RLopez, and Mozgov.
Any drop/add suggestions? Thanks as always!
JJ Hickson will either play his tail off and be a starter or become the next Jason Maxiel.
Marc Gasol…..do you think the Lakers would trade Bynum for Marc in a straight up deal?
Don’t forget David Lee. Dude averages over 20 points, 11 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal, 0.5 blocks, over 58% from the field, very good at the free throw line and low turnovers. I always make sure I get David Lee
I agree with everything except Hickson…..I think B and R Lopezes deserves it more. And Hickson isn’t gonna break out like everyone is expecting this year or next year either. I’d rather take R Lopez this season…….
@nizzio
i was of the same mindset.. too bad this year he’s ranked top 20 when before he was a 5th/6th pick for me.. he helped me win 2 championships..
this year, i tried to get e. gordon, westbrook, and millsap in my leagues..
@fantasy doc
what do u think of flynn’s potential this year? and is stuckey + parker too much to give up for flynn + gordon?
@Conrad: It depends on how deep your league is, and which players you can afford to drop. I like your reserves, but I’d consider swapping out Kleiza (whom I like) for Batum or Lopez. Belinelli and Morrow are nice, too, but both could be locked into timeshare situations. You can’t really go wrong by standing put either, unless you have dead weight that you haven’t mentioned yet.
Does Gallo have any value after he gets traded to the nugggets? Not quite the high pace offense he has in NYC
Hey Doc – I targeted some of the same players as well. let me know what you think of team. It an 13-cat league and H2H.
PG – CP3
SG – Roy
G – Nash
SF – Salmons
PF – Blatche
F – Millsap
C – Gasol, Marc
C – Duncan
Util – Eric Gordon
Util – Darren Collison
B – Blair
B – Hickson
B – Klieza
B – Taj Gibson
@Detroit Dave: Agreed. He and Randolph have an all-or-nothing aura about them, but I’m usually down for the risk, so long as it doesn’t come at too high a price. And Bynum for M. Gasol? Very interesting. When healthy, Bynum probably fits better alongside P. Gasol, but he never is. The Gasol Bros. on the same team would make for quite a show.
@jryu: I’m staying away from Flynn. He’s not worth waiting on, especially with Luke Ridnour there to eat into his minutes. If that’s Eric Gordon I might be OK with that deal. If it’s Ben, no way.
@MoxWestCoastRep: If he does, yes, his value takes a hit. He’ll still hit a lot of threes though.
@Antouan: Nice work. You have assists locked down, though you can probably punt TOs. You should also have a decent shot at rebounds, steals and blocks. While having a starting backcourt of CP3 and Roy scares me a bit, if they stay healthy you’re good to go.
DJ Augustin, Terrence Williams and Lamar Odom are gonna beast this year. Anytime Bynum sits, Odom goes off for 12+ boards. DJ’s looked solid in preseason, and T-Will is gonna do what JR Smith should have been doing as a 6th man, minus the crazy 3’s.
Kevin Love is gonna be the breakout candidate in my eyes only if Rambis doesn’t act retarded with his minutes.
Doc – i think my team is pretty avg for a H2H 10 team league , but i don’t know… give me some insight. should i trade Curry for Rondo straight up?
PG – Stephen Curry
SG – Ray Allen
G – Derrick Rose
SF – H. Turkoglu
PF – A. Stoudermire
F – Al Horford
C – M. Gasol
Utl – Eric Gordon
Utl – Carl Landry
Utl – Anthony Morrow
BN – Mike Conley
BN – JaVale McGee
BN – Wilson Chandler
who has a better year, Marcus Thornton or Batum? They make similar 3s with Marcus scoring more…I took Thornton, but Batum is floating in the waiver-wire right now…
Also, what do you think of Biedrins? I think Lee will eat up a host of his value, I don’t know how injured dude might be, but he’s intriguing. I have Darko to shore me up in case Noah gets hurt, would Biedrins be worth a look. Rotting on my bench: Ben Gordon, Mike Miller, Hickson, Thornton.
@spswange – Curry for Rondo? Are you serious?
Thanks for the thoughts, Doc…I am in a 12-team league and my concern on my team is my forwards. I’m starting Amare, Beasley, ARandolph, and Odom, so you can see my concern for having viable backups. None of those 4 are drop-worthy, but I’m concerned with the production I’ve seen from Beas and Randolph (maybe he’ll get traded to the Nuggs soon!).
Also of note is my league format, where we start one center (I start Bargnani) and have 1 flex area (I’ll be going with DCousins as of now)…Thanks again, mate!
@Fantasy Doc – No mention of Hibbert? Pacers are severely lacking on quality bigs and they’ve invested their souls in Hibbert. I think if he can stay out of foul trouble, he’ll be a top 5 center stats-wise.
fantasy-heads,
I just started a new league bc every year I want to be in a legit deep league and it never happens. Check it and join!
yahoo ID: 92503
PW: banana
Live draft this Thurs 9:30pm EST.
dmitry
Doc
I took Josh McRoberts in the last round but was thinking of dropping him for Austin Daye or James Harden? would you make the move? Just looking for most upside at the end of my bench.
Other options included Marvin Williams, Arron Affalo, Mike Dunleavy, Travis Outlaw, Kirk Hinrich and Ramon Sessions.
Thanks!
@SJ – there are two ways to read that statement and im not sure on which way…
heres my argument: i lose FT% and Pts w/ Rondo, but i gain ast and rbds. those FT% will hurt me with m.gasol FT%.
???
@spswange – Sorry. I meant to imply I would definitely not approve of trading Steph Curry for Rondo. I see Steph as a definite top 10 fantasy option, whereas, I see Rondo as a 3rd rounder at best.
@SJ – yeah, i agree with you. but i just like the #s that Rondo can put up
@spswange: Yeah, I kind of agree with @SJ, though Rondo is a viable pick in the second round of most drafts. The only time I’d even consider recommending that trade to you is if you had Dwight Howard, too, and were looking to punt FT%.
Your squad’s not too shabby. If Hedo pans out, you’ll be solid in threes. Your big men should keep you competitive in blocks and boards most weeks. While you aren’t clearly dominating in any category, you have a solid foundation. Don’t freak out though — see how your team fares in the first couple weeks and make adjustments accordingly. Chandler can be swapped out for a sexier waiver-wire player if necessary, since he seems stuck as a bench player so far.
@sans: Batum, hands down since Thornton isn’t even starting. I wouldn’t hesitate to make that swap. Biedrins is intriguing, but I don’t trust him. He probably won’t give you enough to make up for his killer FT%. I’d rather have Darko at this point.
@Conrad: I’m not into Beasley at all, and Odom should be sold high as soon as week two, unless you’re banking on Bynum busting his knee yet again. Cousins is getting a lot of love lately, and for good reason. We just have to see how he’ll be once Samuel Dalembert gets healthy again.
@SJ: Hibbert will be nice but I’m still not confident in his rebounding. He’s definitely on my radar though.
Hey Doc,
I am in a 12 Team Roto league standard 9 cat.
Pg – Curry
Sg – Marcus Thornton
g – Westbrook
Sf – Batum
Pf – Bosh
F – Bargnani
C – Lamarcus Aldridge
C – Anthony Randolph
Util – Jrue Holiday
Util – Terrence Williams
Bench – Marion
Bench – Reggie Williams
Bench – Greg Monroe
Bench – Shaun Livingston (big fan, worth a shot :P)
How do you think my team looks?
Thanks
@ShaqFu: McRoberts, Daye, Harden, Afflalo, Sessions and Outlaw are all appealing end-of-the-bench players. Since Tyler Hansbrough will eventually give McRoberts a run for his minutes, it might not be bad to swap him out for one of those other guys, though Outlaw hasn’t shown too much promise yet. I’d probably stick with McRoberts for now, but have no qualms making a move for one of those other dudes.
@Dr Drey: If Thornton doesn’t thrive off the bench, you might be weak in threes. You also might be at risk in the FG% category, though your FT% and assists looks safe. Overall, not bad — you just better pray that Thornton and T-Will get enough PT, and that Randolph and Holiday live up to the hype. If not, you could be in trouble.
Hey Doc,
I’m in a 12 team H2H, what do you think of my team?
Curry
Ray Allen
Terry
Morrow
Horford
Noah
Lopez
Scola
Jamal Crawford
Calderon
Childress
Dorell Wright
Brad Miller
Toney Douglas is impressing me…i feel like D’Antoni will be giving him some minutes once the season starts. Does this mean I pick him up in favor of one of my aforementioned reserves (Gooden, Javale, & Kleiza)?
Thanks!
@Kobe: You seem to be solid on threes and rebounds, but weak on assists. I think you could do better than Miller as your last bench guy — I’d swap him out for someone else on waivers. I hope Morrow pans out for you.
@Conrad: Not yet, but certainly keep an eye on him.
Doc – I need some advice, 10 team H2H, first time in fantasy league. here are my players, what are your thoughts?
PG – Wall
Sg – Monta Ellis
G – Devin Harris
SF – Caron Butler
PF – Amar’e
F – Anthony Randolph
C – Dwight Howard
Util – Demarcus Cousins
Util – Mike Beasley
Util – Tony Parker
BN – Yao Ming (accidentally drafted)
BN – Evan Turner
Javale, Batum and Beno are all FAs.
Hi Doc,
I’m in a 10 team H2H, can you advise on my team?
Mo Williams
Dwyane Wade
Brandon Jennings
Brandon Roy
Josh Smith
Kevin Garnett
Chris Kaman
Marc Gasol
O.J. Mayo
Andre Miller
Vince Carter
Boris Diaw
Hey doc.
how bout putting out a mockdraft?? i got 3 more days before mine.
hey doc
beno over jameer?
cats
FGM
FG%
FTM
FT%
3PTM
3PT%
PTS
REB
AST
ST
BLK
TO
Hi Doc,
I need your help yet again..
16team 9-cat H2h League.. I’m planning to offer OJ Mayo for Jose Calderon and Josh McRoberts..
Is this a bad deal?? I already have jarret jack on my team. and i’m punting 3pts made. I’m gunning for FG%,FT%,Reb,Blk, & Stls. and i need help with my assists as my only PGs are jack, udrih, and beabouis.
I appreciate the help yet again, If i could, i’d share you my prize if i win
Or maybe I can just get Kyle Lowry out of the FA pool. I still think he’s a very underrated fantasy player.
What do you think?
@ManilaFTW: Welcome to fantasy basketball. I hope you enjoy your first season.
You’re not going to win threes or turnovers anytime soon, but you should have a good shot at rebounds, points, blocks and assists.
I like each of those FAs more than Turner and Beasley, but I wouldn’t be outraged if you decided to stay put.
@xyan: Deep team, which is expected in a 10-team league with just 12 roster spots. You’re competitive in blocks and rebounds, and maybe assists, too, if you start Miller. It looks like you’ll have a shot in most categories each week. You have enough assets to aim for a two-for-two package that can get you an improvement in one of your starting spots, so look for an opportunity to do that.
@scalabrine 4 mvp: If you’re talking about posting results of a mock draft I’ve participated in, see here: [dimemag.com]
@zbo: Yep.
@??: I’m not a fan of two-for-ones (for the guy giving up the one) in general, and this is no exception. Mayo has a low ceiling, but Calderon’s is lower. McRoberts will have a nice start, but Hansbrough could eat into his minutes in a hurry. I think you can get something better than this.
@??: Lowry is underrated, but I’d wait and see on him, unless you have some serious dead weight at the end of your roster.
hey doc,
i’m in a 10 team h2h league with a 20 man roster. what do you think of my team?
chris paul
manu ginobili
chauncey billups
baron davis
antawn jamison
david lee
tyrus thomas
carl landry
marc gasol
jason terry
brandon jennings
j.r. smith
boris diaw
tiago splitter
shane battier
chris andersen
corey brewer
ben wallace
c.j. miles
aaron afflalo
@rj: That’s a long list to process. You’ve got a serious dose of guard stats there, so don’t worry about assists. FG%, on the other hand, might be a losing cat for you. Blocks might also be a lost cause for you in most weeks (not sure how many players you get to start). I think you’re going to have to bank on points, assists, threes and steals.
@Fantasy Doctor
Thanks for the advice!
Would you consider CJ Miles and Roddy Beabouis (injury) as dead weight?
@Doc
How about OJ Mayo for Tyrus Thomas and Jose Calderon? I wanna boost my Stls/blks and assists