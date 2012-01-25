7 NBA Players & Where They Stand On Contract Extensions

andcan all stretch out and smile. They have extensions, and won’t be going into next summer having to deal with offer sheets and money and teams vying for their services and their own teams pulling them back in. After back-n-forth rumors that nearly escalated tolevels these last few days about Love, it’s official. He has agreed to a four-year, $62 million extension to stay in Minnesota. It wasn’t the max extension Rose and Westbrook both received. Reports are saying the Wolves wanted to save the “designated player” status for(in the new CBA, teams are allowed one designated player contract, which can run for five seasons). But Love will be in Minnesota, for at least until 2015, when he can opt out for an even bigger deal.

Seeing Rose, Westbrook and Love re-up with their current clubs wasn’t surprising, and neither was Danilo Gallinari agreeing to a four-year, $42 million extension with the Nuggets. Denver made it known Gallo was a part of their future. They desperately wanted to keep him around, but had already given Nene $70 million and Arron Afflalo $40 million. With Ty Lawson due for a payday soon, they’re going all in. Interestingly, as Tom Ziller of SBNation.com pointed out, Gallo – averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds right now – basically makes half of what Carmelo Anthony makes.

So where does that leave us? With teams increasingly willing to wait until restricted free agency to keep their young players around, we’ll be seeing a lot of offer sheets this summer.

Here are some of the other notable players up for extensions and whether or not they will get one by midnight tonight.

ERIC GORDON

Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports tweeted yesterday that the NBA has given clearance to the Hornets’ brass of Hugh Weber & Dell Demps to offer Gordon a four-year contract extension. I had assumed they’d wait until the summer with all of the turmoil in the organization and with Gordon missing all but two games this season with right knee swelling. Giving huge contract extensions to young guys with knee problems, playing on terrible teams, isn’t always the best bet. But Gordon proved himself last year, averaging 22.3 points a night in Blake Griffin‘s shadow. To see how valuable he is, just check out New Orleans without him. They are worse than Washington.

ROY HIBBERT

He’s turned himself into a legitimate double-double center this year – 14 and 10 every night – and is the anchor on one of the more interesting teams in the league. The Pacers aren’t beating Chicago or Miami, but they can definitely topple anyone else in the East. Hibbert is a 25-year-old, 7-2 legit center playing in a town again ready for a winner, and he knows the numbers other centers got over this past summer (Gasol and DeAndre Jordan both got huge deals). For now, the big man doesn’t even want an extension, his agent David Falk saying recently they want to get to restricted free agency and feel out all the offers. Honestly, I’m not sure Indiana would’ve even extended a deal either. They’ve been building slowly and efficiently. I doubt they’d do anything besides taking their time with this.

RYAN ANDERSON

We’ve already discussed Anderson’s prospects in Orlando, being that he’s one of the few pieces enticing enough to be of some benefit. For now, I can’t see him getting a deal done. Reports out of Orlando say it won’t happen either. His future is tied at the ankle with Dwight Howard‘s. He’s probably either the man to be traded to bring in some more help for Superman, or the man who gets paid after the big fella leaves. For now, he’s just enjoying the moment, averaging 16.8 points and just under seven rebounds a night.