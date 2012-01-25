7 NBA Players & Where They Stand On Contract Extensions

Seeing Rose, Westbrook and Love re-up with their current clubs wasn’t surprising, and neither was Danilo Gallinari agreeing to a four-year, $42 million extension with the Nuggets. Denver made it known Gallo was a part of their future. They desperately wanted to keep him around, but had already given Nene $70 million and Arron Afflalo $40 million. With Ty Lawson due for a payday soon, they’re going all in. Interestingly, as Tom Ziller of SBNation.com pointed out, Gallo – averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds right now – basically makes half of what Carmelo Anthony makes.
So where does that leave us? With teams increasingly willing to wait until restricted free agency to keep their young players around, we’ll be seeing a lot of offer sheets this summer.
Here are some of the other notable players up for extensions and whether or not they will get one by midnight tonight.
ERIC GORDON
Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports tweeted yesterday that the NBA has given clearance to the Hornets’ brass of Hugh Weber & Dell Demps to offer Gordon a four-year contract extension. I had assumed they’d wait until the summer with all of the turmoil in the organization and with Gordon missing all but two games this season with right knee swelling. Giving huge contract extensions to young guys with knee problems, playing on terrible teams, isn’t always the best bet. But Gordon proved himself last year, averaging 22.3 points a night in Blake Griffin‘s shadow. To see how valuable he is, just check out New Orleans without him. They are worse than Washington.
ROY HIBBERT
He’s turned himself into a legitimate double-double center this year – 14 and 10 every night – and is the anchor on one of the more interesting teams in the league. The Pacers aren’t beating Chicago or Miami, but they can definitely topple anyone else in the East. Hibbert is a 25-year-old, 7-2 legit center playing in a town again ready for a winner, and he knows the numbers other centers got over this past summer (Gasol and DeAndre Jordan both got huge deals). For now, the big man doesn’t even want an extension, his agent David Falk saying recently they want to get to restricted free agency and feel out all the offers. Honestly, I’m not sure Indiana would’ve even extended a deal either. They’ve been building slowly and efficiently. I doubt they’d do anything besides taking their time with this.
RYAN ANDERSON
We’ve already discussed Anderson’s prospects in Orlando, being that he’s one of the few pieces enticing enough to be of some benefit. For now, I can’t see him getting a deal done. Reports out of Orlando say it won’t happen either. His future is tied at the ankle with Dwight Howard‘s. He’s probably either the man to be traded to bring in some more help for Superman, or the man who gets paid after the big fella leaves. For now, he’s just enjoying the moment, averaging 16.8 points and just under seven rebounds a night.
Denver signed Gallo?….to $42mil?
hahaha. he SUCKS! how hard is it to put up 17pts per game when there is no other option? they’re all in china. no jr smith. no kenyon martin. no wilson chandler. aaron affalo doesnt get touches and neither does Nene. its either Gallo shoot or minnie Ty shoot.
Denver over spent and they had little choice.
Michael Beasley and OJ Mayo were the 2nd and 3rd picks in their draft. and now look, neither one of them bums can stick with a team. i said when they both came out, that neither one of them had a position, so they’re gonna struggle for the first 5yrs of their careers.
Beasley is like Glenn Robinson, but worse. he aint a small forward and he aint a power forward.
oj mayo is in the same boat. too small to be a 2guard, not skilled enough to be a point guard. doesnt really have a true position either.
Brook Lopez should end up in San Antonio. they need to start thinking about life after Timmy.
Nicholas Batum might as well leave Portland. his value remains high, but he wont get minutes when the Blazers have jamal crawford, wes matthews, gerald wallace and lamarcus aldridge.
adios frenchy.
Ryan Anderson is overrated and probably my least favorite player in the league. The guy is Rashard Lewis 2.0 if he’s lucky. I can’t stand guys that play smaller than they are. Even with Dwight, a 6’10” dude should not be jacking up 7.5 thees per game.
He’s a career 42% shooter and all the guy does is jack. He only has 13 assists the whole season. Yinka Dare would even say that’s bad. Before long he should be relegated to a Bonner/Novak/Horry type roll because he’s gonna be a huge liability long term. If Orlando gives him an extension they deserve to suck.
2 posts rippin on 2 of the most solid players in the game.
And y’all wonder why I ask if some dudes even watch ball.
Gallo just put 37 on the Knicks n Anderson buried Indy with 24 n 8…so they must suck
“He has less chances of getting an extension tonight than Eli has of surviving the entire Boardwalk Empire series”
^^^Flucking GENIUS Sweeny. Well played sir….well played.
@ Heckler – I don’t know. Gallinari is pretty good. 10.5 mil a year good? Eh. For 75 percent of Melo’s production, they only paid 50 percent of the cost.
With 0 percent of the headaches.
That’s where all of these guys are, money-wise. 6-10 million a year would be fair on any of them, depending on the system. Anything more than that is saying, “I think you could be the best player on this team, or the second best player on a championship team,” and I wouldn’t say that to any of these guys.
@ Dagwaller
putting up 37pts in a DOUBLE OVERTIME game isnt an impresive feat.
Im sure you can do that if you played 50minutes.
no other options in Denver? it’s team ball so team first is the option. 40 mil is respectable considering the guy is still young and developing.