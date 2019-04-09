Getty Image

Lindsey Harding became the first female coach in Philadelphia 76ers franchise history when she was promoted from pro scout to player development coach on Monday, per philly.com. Harding was initially hired last summer to the scouting department.

Harding now becomes the seventh female assistant coach in the NBA, alongside Becky Hammon, Nancy Lieberman, Jenny Boucek, Kristi Toliver, Natalie Nakase and Karen Stack Umlauf.

“After we interviewed her this summer, everyone I spoke to about her said how driven she was and that her knowledge of the game was impeccable,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand told philly.com. “She’s such a special talent. You feel like she’ll excel in your organization wherever you put her. It’s about what she wants to do, and where she wanted to grow.”

Harding had previously spent time as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors Summer League team in 2015. Harding was the no. 1 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft, selected by the Phoenix Mercury, and spent seven seasons in the WNBA, a career than spanned other teams like the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks. Her no. 10 jersey that she wore at Duke was retired in 2008, and she became just the second player in women’s basketball history at the school to have her jersey retired.