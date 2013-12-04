90 NBA Players Reveal Their Favorite Pregame Music

With the season in full swing, we figured it was time to show off a few of the artists your favorite players are currently listening to. As the calendar pushes closer to Christmas (Eds. note: the NBA schedule that day is incredible — Bulls/Nets at noon, Thunder/Knicks at 2:30, Heat/Lakers at 5:00, Rockets/Spurs at 8:30 and then finally Clippers/Warriors at 10:30 ET.), these are the jams NBA guys will be listening to instead of “Silent Night.”
Check out the list below.
*** *** ***
Atlanta Hawks
KYLE KORVER – Alert312
LOUIS WILLIAMS – Meek Mill “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)”
MIKE SCOTT – Future and Migos
JEFF TEAGUE – Jay Z “Oceans”
JOHN JENKINS – Drake ft. Rick Ross “Lord Knows”
SHELVIN MACK – Jay Z “A Star is Born”
PAUL MILLSAP – Lil Wayne “Right Above It”
