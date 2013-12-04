90 NBA Players Reveal Their Favorite Pregame Music

Go into any locker room in the NBA… actually, go into any locker room in the country and you’ll hear some. Some. Some. Music and basketball. The NBA and hip-hop. It all goes together.

With the season in full swing, we figured it was time to show off a few of the artists your favorite players are currently listening to. As the calendar pushes closer to Christmas (Eds. note: the NBA schedule that day is incredible — Bulls/Nets at noon, Thunder/Knicks at 2:30, Heat/Lakers at 5:00, Rockets/Spurs at 8:30 and then finally Clippers/Warriors at 10:30 ET.), these are the jams NBA guys will be listening to instead of “Silent Night.”

Check out the list below.

*** *** ***

Atlanta Hawks

KYLE KORVER – Alert312

LOUIS WILLIAMS – Meek Mill “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)”

MIKE SCOTT – Future and Migos

JEFF TEAGUE – Jay Z “Oceans”

JOHN JENKINS – Drake ft. Rick Ross “Lord Knows”

SHELVIN MACK – Jay Z “A Star is Born”

PAUL MILLSAP – Lil Wayne “Right Above It”