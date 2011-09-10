NBA Stars Put In Work Overseas; Adam Morrison Could Have A Job

Dirk used a lot of magic this spring in the NBA, but he saved a little something for Turkey. Nowitzki made four huge free throws in the final few seconds to beat Turkey by six. He had 19 for the game, but 13 of those came in the second half. You know Dirk’s one-footed fadeaways? Is there any shot ever that’s crazier? When he’s feeling it, like he was yesterday, he doesn’t even look, just turns his shoulder and chucks the ball at the hoop. The only way that works is through millions of repetitions. It’s a simple flick of the wrists, and his body knows what to do with the rest. Chris Kaman added 20 of his own, the second punch that Dirk and Germany have been waiting for … In other EuroBasket games, Spain annihilated Serbia 84-59 behind the Gasol brohers (Pau had 26 points and Marc had 20 points and 10 rebounds) while Tony Parker (19 points) helped France beat Lithuania by six. How consistent have those three been? The Gasol brothers are absolutely dominating and Parker has been by far the best guard in the competition. It’s a reminder to all us who have passed Parker over. It wasn’t too long ago we thought he was one of the best points in the game. Then, he was passed over by Rose and Wall and Westbrook and Rondo. Did we give up on him too soon? What do you expect out of him next year? … Deron Williams arrived in Turkey and is ready to start the season. How unreal is that? What percentage of y’all figured it would never happen? Raise your hands. When you think about it, it really is incredible how far the game of basketball has come. We now have NBA players willingly going to different leagues to play, which would have never been in the conversation 10 years ago. That’s a huge plus for basketball … Adam Morrison is back! Well not really, but he is in serious talks with Serbian club Crvena Zvezda for next season. Honestly, what do you think happened to Morrison? Yes, he wasn’t the player we all thought he would be, but he wasn’t really bad during his rookie season. Then something happened, he lost his confidence and boom, he’s a nobody. Hopefully, he can ink a deal and regain something of himself overseas … What were your favorite moments from Entourage? … We are nearing the end of the first round of the Dime Ultimate Movie Baller tournament, and yesterday we saw Butch McRae step back into the limelight to take on a Hoosier legend, and Lewis Scott face off against a reincarnation of Pistol Pete. Who do you got? … We’re out like Adam Morrison.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
EVERYTHING LOOKS BETTER IN SLO-MO
Disclaimer: You will enjoy this video and repeat it at least once. *GUARANTEED*
[www.youtube.com]
That France Lithuania game was crazy. 4 minutes left in the game and Parker starts playing HORSE. Lithuania got frazzled since their D was straight but Parker was still lighting it up, and they started throwing things away. The fans weren’t as loud as they should have been (normal European loud makes ears bleed), and the refs seemed to be smitten with the dirty mug of Tony. Game over.
As much as Dirk and Pau have been playing, Kaman and Marc are the ones wreaking havoc on everyone down low. Not long until Marc makes his move on that HORRIBLE best European Players list you guys posted today.
thank me later….[www.youtube.com]
this has been a ***beib fly exclusive***
That “boom” your refer to for Morrison was his ACL that caused him to miss his entire 2nd season.
Really need to cover EB better. There is so much NBAtalent and there have been a number of really good games. You know how I know no one at dime is watching? Nobodies commenting on how overweight Boris Diaw is
@ north :
well, the fans were recorded at 111 db yesterday. Parker said it was worse in Serbia, but Noah said it looked like a final 4.
When you think dominant PG in Europe, don’t forget Bo McCaleb.
i’m not sure is crvena zvezda best move for ammo. they are having financial problems last few years, i think they are still owning some money to players. there was even some talk that they will merge with other (newly made) team that has money or something like that. i know morrison needs to jump start his career but CZ isn’t best solution for him.
and mccaleb is killing it this EC
Easy on the John Wall anointment Dime. There are some guys I would take before Parker (CP3, Deron, Rose, and old guys Kidd and Nash), and then guys who could be better, but aren’t now (Westbrook, Rondo) and then guys who haven’t proven much yet that everyone is dick riding (Wall, Irving, Jennings). He is just French. And nobody likes a Frenchman.
I hope Adam Morrison does well. He seems like a pretty good guy.
Larry Brown and that ACL injury happened to Adam Morrison. Larry Brown pulled his usual mind fucks and gameplaying bullshit and started giving Adam the Darko treatment.
Biggest Lithuanian Talent vs. France:
[www.nbadunks.org]
Parker passed over by Wall? Hell no. Dude’s got three rings and a finals MVP trophy under his belt. Wall just put up a nice rookie season on a ridiculously bad team. So slow your roll guys, there is no way Wall’s already on the same level as TP.
Spot on big island