NBA Stars Put In Work Overseas; Adam Morrison Could Have A Job

Dirk used a lot of magic this spring in the NBA, but he saved a little something for Turkey. Nowitzki made four huge free throws in the final few seconds to beat Turkey by six. He had 19 for the game, but 13 of those came in the second half. You know Dirk’s one-footed fadeaways? Is there any shot ever that’s crazier? When he’s feeling it, like he was yesterday, he doesn’t even look, just turns his shoulder and chucks the ball at the hoop. The only way that works is through millions of repetitions. It’s a simple flick of the wrists, and his body knows what to do with the rest. Chris Kaman added 20 of his own, the second punch that Dirk and Germany have been waiting for … In other EuroBasket games, Spain annihilated Serbia 84-59 behind the Gasol brohers (Pau had 26 points and Marc had 20 points and 10 rebounds) while Tony Parker (19 points) helped France beat Lithuania by six. How consistent have those three been? The Gasol brothers are absolutely dominating and Parker has been by far the best guard in the competition. It’s a reminder to all us who have passed Parker over. It wasn’t too long ago we thought he was one of the best points in the game. Then, he was passed over by Rose and Wall and Westbrook and Rondo. Did we give up on him too soon? What do you expect out of him next year? … Deron Williams arrived in Turkey and is ready to start the season. How unreal is that? What percentage of y’all figured it would never happen? Raise your hands. When you think about it, it really is incredible how far the game of basketball has come. We now have NBA players willingly going to different leagues to play, which would have never been in the conversation 10 years ago. That’s a huge plus for basketball … Adam Morrison is back! Well not really, but he is in serious talks with Serbian club Crvena Zvezda for next season. Honestly, what do you think happened to Morrison? Yes, he wasn’t the player we all thought he would be, but he wasn’t really bad during his rookie season. Then something happened, he lost his confidence and boom, he’s a nobody. Hopefully, he can ink a deal and regain something of himself overseas … What were your favorite moments from Entourage? … We are nearing the end of the first round of the Dime Ultimate Movie Baller tournament, and yesterday we saw Butch McRae step back into the limelight to take on a Hoosier legend, and Lewis Scott face off against a reincarnation of Pistol Pete. Who do you got? … We’re out like Adam Morrison.

