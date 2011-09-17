Sorry Kobe: The Lakers Are Going From The Triangle To The Box

Kobe Bryant might be old, and getting up there in mileage, but don’t you think he’s still the best offensive option the Lakers have? Mike Brown may not agree with you. Of course, no one is going to keep the Mamba from feeding, but Brown sounds contrite when he mentions going inside to Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol. Again. And again. And again. In Cleveland, Brown was criticized for turning the Cavs into “LeBron brings it up, LeBron holds it, LeBron calls for a screen-roll, LeBron holds it, LeBron drives to the rim, LeBron shoots or passes.” That never worked in the playoffs for obvious reasons (it’s never worked for ANYONE). So now it seems like he wants to make sure L.A. knows where their strength lies. The thing with L.A. is Kobe is their best player. Period. But their biggest strength is inside, where they have three guys capable of dominating. Put them together and that’s a bigger advantage over an opponent than Kobe bailing them out from the perimeter. But will they actually stick to the plan? … In the finals of the EuroBasket, it’ll be Spain and France. Tony Parker (22 points) pushed his country passed Russia 79-71 and into the Olympics for the first time in a dozen years. In the other semifinal, Macedonia’s Cinderella run is finally over, losing to Juan Carlos Navarro (35 points) and Spain by 12. Really it was games like these where you would hope a European team could become more isolation-happy because Bo McCalebb dropped 25 and really was the ONLY answer Macedonia had for Spain. Pau Gasol (22 points, 17 rebounds) put up big numbers, but still looks to be struggling with something … Should this guy go number one in the draft next year? … Ron Artest won’t be doing Dancing With The Stars. Major letdown right? In his place instead will be someone who looks exactly like him. His name is Metta World Peace. Finally, after much ado about virtually nothing outside of some small tickets, Artest is officially World Peace. Congrats to him, we guess. If you could choose one name, which would it be: Metta World Peace or Chad Ochocinco? … Seriously though, how amusing is it going to be to hear announcing teams refer to him in his new name? “…swings it out to World Peace…and HE HITS IT!” … In case you haven’t been following, ESPN has been counting down the 500 best NBA players this summer and an amazing thing happened yesterday. Joel Anthony and Matt Bonner were back-to-back yes, but the man directly in front of them? Tracy McGrady at #178. Five years ago, who would have ever guessed that? … Final Four time in Dime’s Ultimate Movie Baller one-on-one tournament. Who are these people who keep voting along Billy Hoyle? He’s still alive, this time taking on Butch McRae. On the other side is a monster matchup: Jesus vs. Neon. Two great names. Two great games … And the Warriors will retire No. 17 for Chris Mullin in January. We really wish they would retire all of Run-TMC together … We’re out like Steve Javie.
i’m liking the lakers direction. kobe will still get his cuz that’s his mentality. but he’ll do it in a smart way of course becuase he is a vet. he knows when to do what.
bynum, time for you to shine. i’ve defended bynum countlessly here, and finally the head coach will feature him. bynum can finally call himself “seasoned”. a big bodied skilled big with gritty attitude is the center i love. pau gasol is like a point guard with power foward skills. he played pg growing up at one point. so he knows how to facilitate especially if he tries to give kobe passes to make sure kobe stays hungry.
you guys know the kobe that surveys the game, not taking shots early on and passing to open teammates frequently? well expect that more throughout the game and not just in the 1st qtr or 1st half. kobe will still avg about 24 a night. you can book that.
can’t wait. lakers will be the next champs of the nba. i’m all smiles..
I thought that title was a reference to Kobe’s little Colorado escapade
Worth seeing: France vs. Russia – Full Game:
[www.nbadunks.org]
Javie is out huh? One of the better refs in the L and will be missed. I kept refreshing the page for a minute hoping it would say Bevetta, but if the crypt keeper wants to keep at it till he breaks a hip I guess there is nothing you can do.
Ochocinco was kinda funny, Megga world Pease is just lame. I love Ron but hope he ditches that real quick or Laker games will be hard to watch. That and whatever Mike Brown does in his attempt to destroy the offense will have me skipping more laker games than normal.
Oh man! I had to go back to yesterday’s smack to see what got everyone all riled up! The second post is about whipping someone’s ass. Normally that doesn’t happen until #18 or so.
The Lakers should have tried to ride Bynum a little bit last season to see what he’s made of. The Lakers are all or nothing this year. Short season so Bynum and Kobe should make it through in one piece. But Bynum might not be any good as a go to guy. And Kobe can take you through a 15 game stretch by himself. Damn.
So Mike Brown is going away from Kobe…lol. This is gonna be a funny season in L.A. I can’t wait to see that sh!t. Kobe is gonna shoot 25x’s a game just outta spite! The guy is going to go out the league the same way he came into the league…as a spoiled athlete.
@DIME
World B. Free is still the best name change of all time. With God Shamgod a close second.
