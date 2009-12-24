’96 Bulls Vs. ’09 Lakers: Who Would Win?

Arguably, the ’96 Chicago Bulls are the greatest team of all-time. You had (again, arguably) the greatest player of all-time in Michael Jordan, a top 50 NBA player in Scottie Pippen, one of the greatest rebounders of all-time with Dennis Rodman and the Zen Master himself, Phil Jackson, roaming the sidelines. Then you have their 72-10 record (best in NBA history) and the fact that they won the championship that year – the first of three. It’s hard to build a case why they aren’t the best squad ever.
While the Lakers are off to a league best 23-4 start, they certainly aren’t on pace to win 72. But they have one of the most stacked teams since that Bulls team. There is no doubt, this would be a great game. Almost 13-years after MJ and Co. steamrolled through the NBA, the game has changed a little bit. The athletes are better, the game is less physical and there have been plenty of rule changes. I took a look at what might have happened if the ’96 Bulls met the ’09 Lakers in a game on a neutral court.
Center: Luc Longley vs. Andrew Bynum
From a statistical standpoint, Bynum takes this matchup. In ’95-96, Longley averaged 9.1 ppg and 5.1 rpg, while Bynum is averaging 15.9 ppg and 8.1 rpg. But Longley played less minutes and shared the center duties with Bill Wennington. Bynum is a much better athlete and more skilled than Longley. But the Aussie center was smart and crafty, so he would have held his own against Bynum. After all, he played in an era where good centers were more plentiful: David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, etc. Still, Bynum would take this matchup. Advantage: Lakers
Power Forward: Dennis Rodman vs. Pau Gasol
How funny would this matchup be? This would be a great test for Gasol to see whether he is really soft and how mentally strong he really is. Rodman was the king of mind games on the court – he was even able to get under John Stockton’s skin. Rodman would definitely frustrate Gasol and would easily out board him. But Gasol has gotten a lot tougher in the last few years and I think he could handle Rodman and his antics. Plus he’s got a four inch height advantage and a solid offensive game, so he would take this battle. Advantage: Lakers
Small Forward: Scottie Pippen vs. Ron Artest
There is a good possibility that if this game were to occur, both teams would probably switch defensive assignments. Pippen would use his length to guard to Gasol and Artest (the new age Rodman) would go all WWE on Rodman. But if they kept the matchups based on position, this would be an intriguing pairing too. They would most likely combine for just 15 points together because the D would be so great. Pippen is longer and has better hands, while Artest is stronger, bigger and a more physical defender. Pippen has the advantage because he has a more complete offensive game. And how could you not pick a Top 50, future Hall of Famer over a guy who won’t even be on the All-Star team this year? Advantage: Bulls
Shooting Guard: Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant
Thinking of this matchup is plain scary. They’ve played before, but when MJ was in his prime, Kobe was just a rookie. And when Kobe was dominating this matchup, Jordan was a 40-year-old Wizard. Now that they’ve met somewhere in the middle, this could be one of the greatest (correction, the greatest) one-on-one battles ever. No way, Kobe could stop MJ’s fadeaway jumper that he perfected during his second tour with the Bulls. On the flip side, Bryant has a better jumper and is probably quicker and more athletic now than the ’96 MJ. Both are extreme competitors with ice water in their veins. But I feel Jordan has more of a killer instinct, and that’s saying a lot since Kobe is as cold blooded as they come. Plus, I feel Kobe would be trying to do too much to out-shine Jordan. I’ll give the slight, slight advantage to number 23. Advantage: Bulls
Point Guard: Ron Harper vs. Derek Fisher
Harper is a 6-8 point guard with grace and lock down defense, while Fisher is a solid leader, with a great three-point jump shot and good defense. The two were even teammates for the Lakers’ first championship run. Again, this is a matchup where it all depends on when they meet. If the ’96 Harper has to face the 2002 Fisher, than it’s going to be the 6-1 guard out of Arkansas-Little Rock that will win. But if you are talking about a ’96 Harper versus a slower and older D-Fish circa 2009, than I’d say Harper wins this round. Advantage: Bulls
Sixth Man: Toni Kukoc vs. Lamar Odom
These two are about as similar as you can get. Both are nearly 7-feet, both are southpaws and both can play like guards. And ironically, both have been accused of being underachievers at times. While Odom rebounds better, is stronger and has better court vision, Kukoc is a better offensive threat. Plus, I think Toni was more consistent than Lamar. Advantage: Bulls
Rest of the Bench
This one isn’t even a comparison. Shannon Brown vs. Jud Buechler? After Kukoc, coach Jackson really just used Steve Kerr, Buechler and Wennington. All the Bulls bench players played their roles well and Kerr had an elite stroke and was extremely money in the clutch but they couldn’t even handle the Lakers’ bench. Farmer and Brown would run circles around them and Sasha Vujucic and Luke Walton have the ability to make meaningful contributions if they get consistent burn. Advantage: Lakers
Coach Jackson vs. Coach Jackson
Ironically, Phil Jackson would be going against a younger or older version of himself depending on which side you start on. Phil hasn’t changed up his offense in those 13 years, but I think he trusted and liked Michael a little more, so the edge would have to go to the Windy City version of the Zen Master. Advantage: Bulls
Final Analysis
No doubt, this game would be neck and neck and down to the wire. Besides having to find a solution to guarding MJ, the Lakers would have a tough time dealing with a Bulls squad that plays flawless basketball. There’s a lot of experience on this squad and they could play both a physical style of ball and a finesse style of ball. Plus, they were a better offensive squad (the ’96 Bulls averaged 105.2 ppg vs. the ’09 Lakers, who are averaging 103.6 ppg). Chicago also held teams to a less points (’96 Bulls held opposing teams to 92.9 ppg while the ’09 Lakers are holding teams to 95 ppg). The Bulls on the other hand, never had to deal with a team that was so big, so talented and so athletic like the Lakers are now. If they are forced to double on Kobe and guys like Brown, Vujacic and Odom are knocking down threes, it could be a long night for the Bulls. But in the end, I think the Bulls were a smarter team that could adapt their game and they have a better closer in MJ (sorry Kobe). Winner: Bulls
Who do you think would win between the ’96 Bulls and ’09 Lakers?
Lakers in 7. What can I say?? I’m a Lakers fan.
Seriously Dime?! Why even ask this question? The 09 Lakers are good but this Bulls team was DOMINANT! This is the same Lakers team that got ran out the gym the year before by Boston. The same team that took 7 games against an overmatched Hoston team. And the same team that had Billups played better ball then Denver would’ve got them. C’mon Dime you’re better than this overmatched what if article.
By the way: NO WAY IN HELL!!!! does Rodman who has manned up on some the best low post men in the game let freaking Pau Gasol handle him.
artest-rodman would have been a wash because neither would have scored and most likely both would have been ejected by the second quarter after guarding each other.
Ok guys…let’s be real. Are we talking about one game? Cause I’m pretty sure the Knicks, Jazz, Sonics, Suns, etc. back in ’96 beat the Bulls at least once. Some more than once. So HECK YES the Lakers could beat them cats.
Now in a 7 Game Series…the Bulls would win in 6 or 7. Cause they beat the Sonics in 6 or 7, and these Lakers are better than BOTH of those teams. Bess’ believe that one. So Game 7, down to the wire, Jordan with the buzzer-beater. But be afraid of Kobe when he’s trying to prove something, he might steal this one in a shocker.
The ’96 Sonics would beat the ’09 Lakers…Seriously, Kemp would own Gasol. And a young GP on Fisher? Sh*t! The Lakers wouldn’t make it out of the West in 96!
I don’t even need to read the article. Bulls hands down.
Dude, D Double….
You gotta think about this. Kemp on Gasol? Who was Kemp on in the 96 finals? And did he OWN him to the point where they won the series? And is that guy better than Gasol? No and NO!!!
And who was GP on? Steve Kerr? Ron Harper? Word??? How’d THAT matchup work out?
thats funny seeing how the ’09 lakers aint even the best team this year
Rodman would OWN Gasol and if he felt like it Bynum… This is one those questions that im amazed the Dime Office would ask. Kobe’s good, Jordans better… Bulls in 5.(But due to the fact that Kobe might go off AND if Jordan wasnt suffocating him on defense then 6.)
Yea definitely 96 Bulls, not even a question, not even close. Rodman got in the heads of one of the calmest, veteran saavy guys in the league in Karl Malone. U really think Gasol is more mentally tough than Malone? Yea ok…He would have Gasol getting techs left and right for complaining bout Rodman’s antics. He’s waaaaay too soft for Rodman. As far as Bynum, he’s too young for a game like that. That would be too much pressure and Jordan would prolly put him on a few posters and shake his confidence. Kobe, to me, has no heart. You think Jordan and this team goes into Utah or Seattle, Game 7, and gets blown out by 30? hahahahaha, Jordan himself, would have at least scored 65 so that wouldnt happen just like he scored 63 in the Garden against a great Celtics team when he was 24/25…Not even gonna attempt to talk bout Pippen/artest cuz they are on two different levels. Even if u do put 96 Harper against 02 Dfish, i still wouldnt be concerned. Harper is 6’8, what is Dfish at 6’1 gonna do with that? And it wasnt like Payton and Stockton were jus getting to the hole at ease and exploiting Harper…However, I do give the bench to the lakers, only by a lil tho cuz the lakers bench is too inconsistent…at least u know what u were getting with Kerr…come in, hit some open jumpers and ice cold at the line. If all the guys on da lakers bench played to their potential, which seems to be hard to do, then they could give the Bulls a run.
One of the moronic articles I’ve seen on this site. Disgusting.
And by the way, the difference between Jordan and Kobe or Lebron or Wade – it’s still vast.
Ba BA BA BA BULLS
plus the Rodamn Gasol matchup goes to rodman ( i don’t think gasol has ever even been close to being tested the way rodman can test player defensively )
Y’all cats act like the Bulls never lost a game. That’s my favorite team ever, but you gotta realize they lost some BIG games and went down BIG in series’ before having to regroup and squeeze out bigger wins. Remember being down 0-2 to the Knicks? Losing a winnable game in Chicago, and having to go back to Utah for game 6? “Oh, Jordan would NEVER let that happen, he’d win every series in 5 games”. Ok wow what a selective memory. The greatest team of all time would certainly lose 2 games to the 09 Los Angeles Lakers, stretching the series to at LEAST 6.
The 96 bulls teams weren’t stacked it only had 4 top plYers on it Nd everyone else was avg at best. It just shows how great Scottie and MJ were that were able to dominate like that.
Their defense alone wins this matchup for them especially if they were plaYing by the 96 rules
And by the way, the article above is talking about ONE GAME on a neutral court. You’re saying there’s NO CHANCE the Bulls could lose that game? Not even worth asking the question? C’mon, let’s be realistic. Any game with these kinds of matchups would be a dope game down to the wire, not a freakin’ blowout unless one team doesn’t show up
What laker homer asks this question? LA has done nothing to put itself in the same universe as the MJ era Bulls. Lets let the lakers earn that kind of question by winning as much as the MJ era Bulls, don’t just gush over them for no reason.
I’m right there with 6. No need to read this article, for those who were old enough to witness this team, Bulls hands down, and I hated the Bulls I’m from Detroit!
I’m becoming a Kobe fan the more I watch that cat, but come on now. This team is stacked but they haven’t proved shit yet. You might make a case for the 08 Lakers, because they won a chip.
But comparing a Lakers team AT FUCKING MIDSEASON to a Bulls team that was one of the most dominant ever is just ridiculous.
@Kermit – GP D’d up MJ in those Finals (by game 3 anyway, when George Karl finally figured out that putting his best defender – one of the best defensive guards ever! – on MJ was a good move.) In this, he’d end up D’ing up Kobe. GP did a good enough job of slowing Mike down that they took those Bulls to 6. Just saying…
@ Celts:
I feel like it’d be the same outcome. GP would do a good enough job of slowing Kobe down that they’d take the 09 Lakes to like 6, maybe 7 if Kemp goes OFF on Gasol on defense and offense (not happening).
I forget why I even matched the Lakers and Sonics….I think I was tryna say that if the Sonics could stretch the Bulls to 6, with only GP and Kemp (and a bunch of nobodys), then the Lakers could too, with Kobe, Gasol, Artest, Bynum, Odom (and a bunch of nobodys).
The Worm matched up against some of the best post players in the history of basketball and held his own. There is no way Pau outplays him. Pau has a height advantage but his charmin soft ass would not get position against a defensive wiz like Rodman.
Bulls in no more than 6 games.
96 bulls beat 09 lakers easily.
but if this laker core can win a few more chips….’96 bulls versus ’11 lakers would be a much better match-up
I will say this: Back in the 90s, the league was mostly GROWN MEN. Like the bulls, for instance…even the young cats would man up. BJ Armstrong looked (and I still think he may have actually BEEN) about 12, but he played like a GROWN MAN. You don’t see that in the young guys like Vujacic and Farmar…them dudes PLAY like they’re 12. Bulls bench has a HUUUGE advantage over the Laker bench for that reason alone.
most of these retards that claim the bulls hands down blah blah didnt even watch the nba in the 90s.
it would be close and not a fleecing. let’s be real. even the bulls didnt go 4-0 in the finals.
let’s get some 30+ year old cats to discuss this. people who have SEEN entire seasons of games in the 90’s and know who mathced up with who. people who arent going by the “legend” of the bulls and mj. they wernt some magical team.. they did lose games and were beatable.
i do agree the bulls would win this series.. however, it wouldnt be in 4 or 5… it would def go 6-7.
I agree with TBone (first time I’ve ever said those words in my life LOL)
The lore of the Bulls has grown beyond reality. I remember watching big games and we got beat BAD. Like I said before, I remember falling behind in series’ and thinking “I can’t believe this mess is happening”, and then they’d dig DEEEP and squeeze out wins to take the series. Not “they BLEW THEM OUT THE GYM”, they SQUEEEEZED them wins out. Close games. Close series. Close wins, close losses.
Heck, ’96 Bulls of course! Gasol may get some of his against Rodman, but Rodman will make sure to shut him down during the crucial possessions. That is, if Gasol’s head is still in the game. Even more so for the relatively green Bynum.
They were beatable, yes, but damn it, would you really bet against a team with a 72-10 record? That’s like saying the the 2001 Lakers were beatable in the playoffs because they went 15-1. But at the end of the day, you still fucking choose them to win for sure.
bulls in 6 or 7
the two best perimeter defenders ever guarding kobe and jordan droppin 40 on artest every night. rodman isnt stopping gasol whoever said that is crazy. go check out rodman vs elite pfs in the playoffs shawn kemp did whatever the hell he wanted the whole series. gasol is not soft just because the man doesnt bark and can barely dunk doesnt make him soft. he fuckin lead the grizz to 50 wins by himself and outplayed kg in the finals who is ten times better than rodman.
dt
everyone is more mentally tuff than malone didnt gasol destroy garnett??? malone only made it to the finals because stock took him there and the west was shit from 96-98.
jayo
wronggg rodman got owned vs the sonics
double d
the west was bs back then all the early 90s good teams spurs, houston , portland, suns were coming down with injuries or got old. seattle was the same team that got always got those high seeds to do nothing with it and utah is even worse. no way in hell those 2 teams make finals in the early 90s the 09 lakers win the 96-98 west easy.
king
they were stacked
best player jordan
best sf pippen
best rebounder rodman
best 6th man kukoc
best coach jackson
best three point shooter kerr
what more do u want?
celts fan
gp did great jordan shot poorly the sonics went 2-1 vs the bulls with gp on jordan.
kermit
im the biggest laker hater ever but the sonics would get owned by the lakers.
khenry
again rodman always got owned when matched against elite or great pfs and centers. god damn people from where do you get this rodman would slow him down stuff.
just because some can stand between a player and the basket doesnt mean he can keep up. its like the marion bs that he can guard pgs to pfs NO pgs blow pass him and pfs abuse his ass downlow.
the only thing is that the bulls were also a bit lucky (u cant win without a little luck here and there) was avoiding dominant centers. the teams with good to ok centers always gave the bulls trouble only one 7 game series in the championship seasons 98 vs pacers who had smits , the team that played them the hardest the knicks had ewing , and the only team to beat jordan from 91-98 orlando had shaq. the only good center i remember getting owned by chicago i think was mourning. i would have loved to see a spurs or houston vs chicago finals mid 90s even if chicago wins which they should it would be great to see how many times luc doesnt get 50 dropped on him.
again bulls in 6-7 if its a series one game anyone can win but lets stop the seattle beats lakers bs.
kermit and tbone
agree
some of you guys need to watch bulls vs pacers in 98 or bulls vs bullets and let me know if that shit looks like blowouts. hell game 1 of the 91 finals the diff was that unlike karl phil is a great coach and had pip guard magic from game 2 on. karl need to be in a 0-3 hole before puttin payton on jordan.
I would have loved to see Rodman vs Artest, don’t get me wrong Kobe vs MJ is the title fight but the undercard would have been can’t miss TV.
Bulls in 6 and Kemp in the Finals was a beast he would eat up Rodman and Gasol. Kemp was the man child before he was the man with 10 children.
I would argue that Luc Longley over Bynum. He guarded Shaq really well that season and I would even say the Bulls bench was better. Longley was a big due and Bynum isn’t better than 1996 shaq. Longley was a really good shooter as well. he could make clutch 15 footers.
Wennington
Kerr
Burrell
Brown
Caffey
Edwards
Buechler
@Ian
If getting owned is grabbing 16 boards per then yes he got owned. No one is saying Rodman was pitching shutouts against those great post players, he was just making them work harder for what they were getting. And he boarded with the best of them, rebounding is very underrated. Pau is not even in the convo when discussing all-time big men. So you really think he would dominate Rodman? Pau is not even an elite rebounder at 7-foot. He’s only averaged double-figures in his career ONCE I think.
@Ian
If getting owned is grabbing 16 boards per then yes he got owned. No one is saying Rodman was pitching shutouts against those great post players, he was just making them work harder for what they were getting. And he boarded with the best of them, rebounding is very underrated. Pau is not even in the convo when discussing all-time big men. So you really think he would dominate Rodman? Pau is not even an elite rebounder at 7-foot. He’s only averaged double-figures in his career ONCE I think.
I think gasol would do better than y’all give him credit for. Yeah he’s soft but he plays the game much smarter than any big man I can think of currently. He’d figure out how to be useful at least.
Dime lost me when they said slight edge to mj in that matchup. No one player came close to mj back then, it always had to be a team effort. Y’all can say people have selective memories or exagegerate or whatever but mj was waaaaaaaaayyyyy ahead of any player skill wise and it wasn’t even close. I became a Dominique Wilkins fan just because it seemed unfair for there to be only one Jordan.
The real question is when will rodman make the hof? The most deserving person not currently in IMO.
Bulls in 6.
First, the article is about the 96 bulls, not the 91,92,93,94,95,97,98. So keep the point in check.
Second, that team won 11-1 in the playoffs to make to the finals. They open a 3×0 lead over the Sonics and them relaxe a little bit but the series was already dead.
Third, George Karl said that at least 2 games Dennis Rodman was the main responsable for bulls victorys.
Fourth, that 96 Bulls finished with a 87-13 record (regular season + playoffs) best in the histoy.
Enough said. Merry Christmas from Italy to everybody !!!
You Lakers fans are ignornant. There is no comparison, it would never happen, the bulls would kill them.
Kobe Bryant isn’t and will never be as good as The G.O.A.T.
He’ll be the closest but he won’t ever.
There was article somewhere, maybe Dime? Yahoo?
That talks about how the Bull’s were that good because
MJ was determined to make a statement because of the Bulls
losing the year before cause of his absence and that no one
will have the determination MJ he showed that year. It be unhumanly
now to do it.
BULLS IN 5! THEY DISMANTLED THE LEAGUE ALL YEAR. THEY WERE FOCUSED AS THEY COME. Mike had something to prove after losing to orlando year b4 an hearing he was a step to slow after coming back from baseball. Rodman was on Sterns thin line list. Pippen grew to a co leader with MJ. Phil is PHIL.C’mon man lets be 4real. Center:Bulls overall got this, people 4get rodman can check 2,3,4,5 so if bynum got outta hand against Longley an Wennington Rodman would 4 sure shut that down. Pau an Rodman PLEASE Pau too Soft, he got bitched by KG couple years ago rodman WAAAY more physical. Pippen artest?Pip Mike an Kobe:LMFAO MIKE COMING BACK PISSED AN MOTIVATED C’MON MAN MJ woulda average 35 5 5 on Kobe. Harper an Fish: Harper easy. the bench would be the x factor lakers younger more athletic Bulls older but smarter an focused an experienced I’d give a slight edge to the Bulls. PHIL 96 VS PHIL 09? PHIL 96. All he had to do was give Mike an Pip the look an it was a done deal. Like I said 96 Bulls in 5
[www.youtube.com]
Watch the video an remember 96 bulls vs sonics
id give the bulls the starters but in terms of bench id go lakers
khenry
pau will get his numbers against rodman that is what im sayin. yes he makes them work harder but so what?? they still got their numbers vs rodman. so yeah he grabbed his boards and??? what does that mean he is supposed to do that. you guys are the ones pitching the rodman is stopping x player when clearly he has never done that when going against the elite and pau is very close to being an elite pf like it or not. i dont underrate boards but that match up is gasol all the way. kemp shot 55% for the series avg 23ppg so i really dont know if he made him work harder. vs malone the man avged 7.5 rpg with the mailman dropping 25ppg on 50% shooting and 10rpg. 91 finals vs kersey and robinson both went for at least 16ppg. i really cant give rodman all that credit of being that great a stopper in big games.
MJ never owned Kobe in 96 or in 2001 with the wizards, MJ and Kobe would cancel each other out MJ = 33.6pts, 5rebs, 6ast, Kobe=32.8pts,6rebs,6ast. The wildcard is fish v. Kerr and Kukoc V. Odem. It goes down in 7 with 3 OT’s, Bulls taking the win.
you never know, Kobe could drop a 65 point game on MJ and vice versa. I think the refs would favour MJ so the bulls would win.
This is just Blasphemus. I refuse to say anything more.
Kobe is never dropping 65 on the “Bulls” Jordan. That bulls teams was not losing to anybody. They swept the Shaq and Penny magic that year. And whoever said the sonics were nobodies is crazy. They won 64 games that year. Lets see if LA wins 64 this year!! Payton and Kemp were legit beasts and they were deep. The lakers might be a lil deeper but the bulls were smarter and tougher.
In a seven game series, Bulls win 4-2. The way NBA officiates nowadays is very soft. Thats another key if officiating is like in 96. Bulls would bully the lakers in every possesion. Bynum vs Longley argument is the only one I wont agree with in this article. Bynum only performs better on smaller big men. Longley is a legit 7 footer with strength and built that can defend Andrew Bynum.
Rodman in his prime could handle Jordan in his prime. In 96 he handled the likes of Shawn Kemp and Karl Malone in a very effective way. Sorry but Gasol, for all his wonderful talent, wouldn’t stand a chance against Rodman. He would have maybe one good game in the whole series.