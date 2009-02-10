A Bobcats Prediction

An unnamed member of the extended Dime family made a prediction that is still written on the walls of our office.

“The Bobcats will go 41-41 this year.”

At the time, I was among the many who cackled like Dave Chappelle at him, stomping and throwing things in the air. And I wasn’t alone. The last time we saw him, Larry Brown had come into New York on a white horse as the anointed savior, and then left the team worse than when he arrived. So wouldn’t he just quit on the Bobcats once he realized that they didn’t have what it takes?



But an interesting thing happened at the outset of the season. Brown seemed to go back on his defining rule right off the bat: he played a rookie. Not only was he giving D.J. Augustin valuable minutes, but he was even starting him at the point. D.J.’s been up and down this year, but he’s definitely deserving of some burn. But most importantly, giving Augustin that early-season nod seemed to do something for Ray Felton.

As we wrote yesterday about the game’s clutch performers, it was kind of shocking to see Felton’s name mentioned in the same sentence as the best late-game shooters this season. (He’s 3-8 in “game winning shot opportunities.” Read THIS for a full explanation.) A little bit of competition can go a long way.

Now I still think that 41-41 is a far cry from reality. But if I was forced to write my Bobcats prediction on the walls of the Dime office, it would have looked a whole lot more like 20-62. They won their 20th game of the season last night against the Clippers to put a stop to a five-game skid.

Are you impressed/unimpressed by Charlotte this season?