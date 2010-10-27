A Closer Look: Kobe Bryant’s 2010 Lakers Championship Ring

Last night we wanted to be the first to give you a sneak peek at the Lakers’ new championship ring, but now we have crystal-clear photos for you along with details on each historic piece. So as the Lakers celebrated their 16th championship win last night, check out the bling they received from celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills.
The ring design features two trophies, that signify the back-to-back victories, made from a custom batch of 16-karat gold and 16 oversized, round brilliant white diamonds to indicate the 16 Lakers championships.
For the first time in championship ring history, each and every ring is adorned with a piece of the actual ball used in Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals.
Lastly, employing the world’s most advanced 3-D technology, each player is immortalized with a three-dimensional sculpture of their face on their respective rings.
Nice…
The face is a little overkill, but overall very nice.
How much do one of those things go for?
baaaaaaaaaaalllllllllllin!
I co-sign what wait said
That’s FANCY….huh
that 3-D feature will be rocking it in some pawnshop one day…
does it say ‘not pictured’ over adam morrisons face?
nice so who ever buys ron artest’s ring is going to see his face everytime they wear it……
silly LeBron, rings are for Kobe
@s.bucketz
Haha. That’s hilarious!
A. Morrison says:
3rd pick in the “06” $5,257,229 (4yrs)
NBA Champion in “09” 5min of playing time for the year
NBA Champion in “10” 0min of playing time for the year
Getting paid millions to do “ABSOLUTELY NOTHING” priceless! Hey..Chuck