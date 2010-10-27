A Closer Look: Kobe Bryant’s 2010 Lakers Championship Ring

10.27.10

Last night we wanted to be the first to give you a sneak peek at the Lakers’ new championship ring, but now we have crystal-clear photos for you along with details on each historic piece. So as the Lakers celebrated their 16th championship win last night, check out the bling they received from celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills.

The ring design features two trophies, that signify the back-to-back victories, made from a custom batch of 16-karat gold and 16 oversized, round brilliant white diamonds to indicate the 16 Lakers championships.

For the first time in championship ring history, each and every ring is adorned with a piece of the actual ball used in Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals.

Lastly, employing the world’s most advanced 3-D technology, each player is immortalized with a three-dimensional sculpture of their face on their respective rings.

