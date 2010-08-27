A Comprehensive Analysis Of The NBA’s Richest Players

After analyzing the NBA’s Top 15 Expiring Contracts yesterday, it got me thinking: How many players in the NBA will make over $10 million this season? While the answer to that question is below, I decided to take it one step further. After the jump, you’ll find the NBA’s richest players broken down by position, height, age, NBA titles, NCAA conference and just about any other way you can organize it. Trust me, you’ll be surprised.

Total: 63

Point Guard (6)
Chris Paul – $14,940,153
Deron Williams – $14,940,153
Tony Parker – $13,500,000
Chauncey Billups – $13,150,000
Baron Davis – $13,000,000
Steve Nash – $10,310,938

Shooting Guard (16)
Kobe Bryant – $24,806,250
Michael Redd – $18,300,000
Gilbert Arenas – $17,730,694
Vince Carter – $17,522,375
Joe Johnson – $16,324,500
Jason Richardson – $14,444,443
Dwyane Wade – $14,200,000
Brandon Roy – $13,603,750
Richard Hamilton – $12,500,000
Manu Ginobili – $11,854,584
Monta Ellis – $11,000,000
Jamal Crawford – $10,800,000
Ben Gordon – $10,800,000
Kevin Martin – $10,600,005
Mike Dunleavy – $10,561,984
Ray Allen – $10,000,000

Small Forward (13)
Andrei Kirilenko – $17,823,000
Carmelo Anthony – $17,149,243
LeBron James – $14,500,000
Peja Stojakovic – $14,256,000
Paul Pierce – $13,876,321
Rudy Gay – $13,603,750
Andre Iguodala – $12,345,250
Luol Deng – $11,345,000
Tayshaun Prince – $11,148,760
Danny Granger – $10,973,202
Caron Butler – $10,561,960
Gerald Wallace – $10,500,000
Hedo Turkoglu – $10,215,850

Power Forward (16)
Rashard Lewis – $19,573,711
Tim Duncan – $18,835,381
Kevin Garnett – $18,832,044
Pau Gasol – $17,823,000
Zach Randolph – $17,666,666
Dirk Nowitzki – $17,278,618
Kenyon Martin – $16,545,454
Amar’e Stoudemire – $16,486,611
Elton Brand – $15,959,099
Chris Bosh – $14,500,000
Carlos Boozer – $14,400,000
Antawn Jamison – $13,358,905
Troy Murphy – $11,968,253
Josh Smith – $11,700,000
LaMarcus Aldridge – $11,244,000
David Lee – $10,800,000

Center (12)
Yao Ming – $17,686,100
Dwight Howard – $16,647,180
Andrew Bynum – $13,700,000
Samuel Dalembert – $13,428,129
Al Jefferson – $13,000,000
Eddy Curry – $11,276,863
Tyson Chandler – $12,600,000
Chris Kaman – $11,800,000
Marcus Camby – $11,749,832
Emeka Okafor – $11,495,000
Nene – $11,360,000
Andrew Bogut – $11,000,000

Note: Erick Dampier was not included. He is scheduled to make $13,078,000 this season but will most likely be waived.

Looking at this list, I thought it’d be fun to check out some other metrics:

Eastern Conference: 29
Western Conference: 34

Youngest: Andrew Bynum (22 years old)
Oldest: Marcus Camby (36 years old)

Shortest: Chris Paul (6-0)
Tallest: Yao Ming (7-6)

International: Tony Parker, Steve Nash, Manu Ginobili, Andrei Kirilenko, Peja Stojakovic, Luol Deng, Hedo Turkoglu, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Yao Ming, Samuel Dalembert, Nene, Andrew Bogut (13)

Straight Out Of High School: Kobe Bryant, Monta Ellis, LeBron James, Rashard Lewis, Kevin Garnett, Amar’e Stoudemire, Josh Smith, Dwight Howard, Andrew Bynum, Al Jefferson, Eddy Curry, Tyson Chandler (12)

Playing In The World Championships: Chauncey Billups, Rudy Gay, Andre Iguodala, Danny Granger, Tyson Chandler, Hedo Turkoglu (6)

NBA Titles: Kobe Bryant (5), Tim Duncan (4), Tony Parker (3), Manu Ginobili (3), Pau Gasol (2), Andrew Bynum (2), Chauncey Billups, Dwyane Wade, Richard Hamilton, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Tayshaun Prince, Kevin Garnett (13)

A-10: Marcus Camby (1)
ACC: Chris Paul, Vince Carter, Mike Dunleavy, Luol Deng, Tim Duncan, Elton Brand, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer, Antawn Jamison (9)
Big East: Dwyane Wade, Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Ray Allen, Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gay, Caron Butler, Kenyon Martin, Troy Murphy, Samuel Dalembert, Emeka Okafor (11)
Big Ten: Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Jason Richardson, Jamal Crawford, Zach Randolph (5)
Big 12: Chauncey Billups, Paul Pierce, LaMarcus Aldridge (3)
MAC: Chris Kaman (1)
MWC: Danny Granger, Andrew Bogut (2)
Pac-10: Baron Davis, Gilbert Arenas, Brandon Roy, Andre Iguodala (4)
SEC: Joe Johnson, Tayshaun Prince, Gerald Wallace, David Lee (4)
SoCon: Kevin Martin (1)
WCC: Steve Nash (1)

Having trouble picking a school? Consider this:

UConn: Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Ray Allen, Rudy Gay, Caron Butler, Emeka Okafor (6)
Duke: Mike Dunleavy, Luol Deng, Elton Brand, Carlos Boozer (4)

So what is there to takeaway? Here are five things:

1. For anyone who wants to talk about international parity, there are only 12 foreign-born players on this list.

2. Although the League appears to be run by point guards and swingmen, the high-scoring two guards and 20-10 power forwards are the ones getting paid.

3. If you want to make money, go to school in the Big East (UConn) or ACC (Duke). Sorry Jeremy Lin, but there were no Ivy League schools that made the list.

4. All the point guards are from the Western Conference.

5. The only player that makes more than Rashard Lewis is Kobe. Wow.

What do you think?

