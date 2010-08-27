A Comprehensive Analysis Of The NBA’s Richest Players

After analyzing the NBA’s Top 15 Expiring Contracts yesterday, it got me thinking: How many players in the NBA will make over $10 million this season? While the answer to that question is below, I decided to take it one step further. After the jump, you’ll find the NBA’s richest players broken down by position, height, age, NBA titles, NCAA conference and just about any other way you can organize it. Trust me, you’ll be surprised.

Total: 63

Point Guard (6)

Chris Paul – $14,940,153

Deron Williams – $14,940,153

Tony Parker – $13,500,000

Chauncey Billups – $13,150,000

Baron Davis – $13,000,000

Steve Nash – $10,310,938

Shooting Guard (16)

Kobe Bryant – $24,806,250

Michael Redd – $18,300,000

Gilbert Arenas – $17,730,694

Vince Carter – $17,522,375

Joe Johnson – $16,324,500

Jason Richardson – $14,444,443

Dwyane Wade – $14,200,000

Brandon Roy – $13,603,750

Richard Hamilton – $12,500,000

Manu Ginobili – $11,854,584

Monta Ellis – $11,000,000

Jamal Crawford – $10,800,000

Ben Gordon – $10,800,000

Kevin Martin – $10,600,005

Mike Dunleavy – $10,561,984

Ray Allen – $10,000,000

Small Forward (13)

Andrei Kirilenko – $17,823,000

Carmelo Anthony – $17,149,243

LeBron James – $14,500,000

Peja Stojakovic – $14,256,000

Paul Pierce – $13,876,321

Rudy Gay – $13,603,750

Andre Iguodala – $12,345,250

Luol Deng – $11,345,000

Tayshaun Prince – $11,148,760

Danny Granger – $10,973,202

Caron Butler – $10,561,960

Gerald Wallace – $10,500,000

Hedo Turkoglu – $10,215,850

Power Forward (16)

Rashard Lewis – $19,573,711

Tim Duncan – $18,835,381

Kevin Garnett – $18,832,044

Pau Gasol – $17,823,000

Zach Randolph – $17,666,666

Dirk Nowitzki – $17,278,618

Kenyon Martin – $16,545,454

Amar’e Stoudemire – $16,486,611

Elton Brand – $15,959,099

Chris Bosh – $14,500,000

Carlos Boozer – $14,400,000

Antawn Jamison – $13,358,905

Troy Murphy – $11,968,253

Josh Smith – $11,700,000

LaMarcus Aldridge – $11,244,000

David Lee – $10,800,000

Center (12)

Yao Ming – $17,686,100

Dwight Howard – $16,647,180

Andrew Bynum – $13,700,000

Samuel Dalembert – $13,428,129

Al Jefferson – $13,000,000

Eddy Curry – $11,276,863

Tyson Chandler – $12,600,000

Chris Kaman – $11,800,000

Marcus Camby – $11,749,832

Emeka Okafor – $11,495,000

Nene – $11,360,000

Andrew Bogut – $11,000,000

Note: Erick Dampier was not included. He is scheduled to make $13,078,000 this season but will most likely be waived.

Looking at this list, I thought it’d be fun to check out some other metrics:

Eastern Conference: 29

Western Conference: 34

Youngest: Andrew Bynum (22 years old)

Oldest: Marcus Camby (36 years old)

Shortest: Chris Paul (6-0)

Tallest: Yao Ming (7-6)

International: Tony Parker, Steve Nash, Manu Ginobili, Andrei Kirilenko, Peja Stojakovic, Luol Deng, Hedo Turkoglu, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Yao Ming, Samuel Dalembert, Nene, Andrew Bogut (13)

Straight Out Of High School: Kobe Bryant, Monta Ellis, LeBron James, Rashard Lewis, Kevin Garnett, Amar’e Stoudemire, Josh Smith, Dwight Howard, Andrew Bynum, Al Jefferson, Eddy Curry, Tyson Chandler (12)

Playing In The World Championships: Chauncey Billups, Rudy Gay, Andre Iguodala, Danny Granger, Tyson Chandler, Hedo Turkoglu (6)

NBA Titles: Kobe Bryant (5), Tim Duncan (4), Tony Parker (3), Manu Ginobili (3), Pau Gasol (2), Andrew Bynum (2), Chauncey Billups, Dwyane Wade, Richard Hamilton, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Tayshaun Prince, Kevin Garnett (13)

A-10: Marcus Camby (1)

ACC: Chris Paul, Vince Carter, Mike Dunleavy, Luol Deng, Tim Duncan, Elton Brand, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer, Antawn Jamison (9)

Big East: Dwyane Wade, Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Ray Allen, Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gay, Caron Butler, Kenyon Martin, Troy Murphy, Samuel Dalembert, Emeka Okafor (11)

Big Ten: Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Jason Richardson, Jamal Crawford, Zach Randolph (5)

Big 12: Chauncey Billups, Paul Pierce, LaMarcus Aldridge (3)

MAC: Chris Kaman (1)

MWC: Danny Granger, Andrew Bogut (2)

Pac-10: Baron Davis, Gilbert Arenas, Brandon Roy, Andre Iguodala (4)

SEC: Joe Johnson, Tayshaun Prince, Gerald Wallace, David Lee (4)

SoCon: Kevin Martin (1)

WCC: Steve Nash (1)

Having trouble picking a school? Consider this:

UConn: Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon, Ray Allen, Rudy Gay, Caron Butler, Emeka Okafor (6)

Duke: Mike Dunleavy, Luol Deng, Elton Brand, Carlos Boozer (4)

So what is there to takeaway? Here are five things:

1. For anyone who wants to talk about international parity, there are only 12 foreign-born players on this list.

2. Although the League appears to be run by point guards and swingmen, the high-scoring two guards and 20-10 power forwards are the ones getting paid.

3. If you want to make money, go to school in the Big East (UConn) or ACC (Duke). Sorry Jeremy Lin, but there were no Ivy League schools that made the list.

4. All the point guards are from the Western Conference.

5. The only player that makes more than Rashard Lewis is Kobe. Wow.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.