A Day In The Life Of Derrick Rose

We told you about the opportunity last week, and the lucky ones made it through. From the adidas store on Michigan Avenue and Foot Locker on State Street, to the James Jordan Boys & Girls Club for the exclusive “Run with D Rose” event, Derrick Rose and the adidas adiZero Rose 2 were on full display. I mean, even Common laced ’em up to hoop with the MVP. See what went down:

What would you ask Derrick Rose if you got to hang out with him?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.