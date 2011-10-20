A Day In The Life Of John Wall

Yesterday, John Wall held an intimate event at the Foot Locker in Herald Square to celebrate the launch of his new signature shoe, the Reebok Zig Encore, and his new apparel collection. Hosted by the legendary Funkmaster Flex, everyone in attendance got to learn first-hand tips from Wall, as well as how to properly do “The Dougie.” See what went down:

What would you ask John Wall if you got to hang out with him?

