A Detailed Look At Dwyane Wade’s New Li-Ning Sneaker

Late last week, we showed you what appeared to be the first action photos of Dwyane Wade wearing his new sneakers with Li-Ning. After leaving Jordan Brand, D-Wade rocked them at practice, and while the photos weren’t spectacular, we liked what we saw. Now, courtesy of Complex and Kenlu, we have a detailed look.

The “X Wade” sports some cool features: a speckled midsole, a patent leather upper, multi-colored laces and a nice look at the new Wade logo. Expected some official info to come soon from Li-Ning.

What do you think?

