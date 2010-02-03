A dunk contest spot may have opened for LeBron

In the days leading up to All-Star break, you can always count on some of the vets who were selected for the game coming up with nagging injuries. If anything, it gives them a convenient excuse just in case they decide last-minute to skip the All-Star festivities and take the weekend for vacation.
So far you’ve got Steve Nash (back/abs), Paul Pierce (foot), Kevin Garnett (knee), Carmelo Anthony (knee/ankle), Dwyane Wade (back), Allen Iverson (personal), Brandon Roy (hamstring) and Kobe Bryant (everything) dealing with aches and pains, not to mention Chris Paul having already been scratched with a legit knee problem.
Now add Gerald Wallace to the list. According to the Charlotte Observer, the first-time All-Star has a hamstring pull that may cause him to miss tonight’s game against the Lakers. Presumably, Wallace would be day-to-day after that.
Crash is no stranger to playing hurt, and while I doubt he’ll miss his All-Star Game debut if he’s able to stand and jog, he might be smart to take a pass on the Slam Dunk contest. If that happens, he’ll need a replacement. The League could just scrap the Friday night “dunk-in” and have DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon compete next to Shannon Brown and Nate Robinson, they could enlist another big name like Andre Iguodala, or they could make a last-ditch plea to You-Know-Who.
If Wallace skips the dunk contest, who would you want to see in his place?
More dunk contest stories
– Inside the Mind of Shannon Brown
– Dear LeBron: It’s Time to Dunk
LeBron. So he can either put up or shut up.
Believe it when i see it..
Give it to that Alexander kid so he can try to cling to the league a little longer lol from what i hear hes euro bound.. if anything.. but i remember he made that audition tape and he had some nice dunks in there..
lebron should be in there, to prove he is an all time great, otherwise LBJ ( LITTLE BLOW JOB !) should JUST sit his douchbagg ass down ! THE L TRAAAIIIN LIGHTING IT UP IN HAREN DOWNTOWN CENTER !
How about a fan?
yeah let the winner of that other sprite thing compete with the nba guys or would that be too embarasing?
Forget lebron, why not just ask someone who will 100% accept and actually be excited about participating in the event. I guarantee terrance williams, westbrook, or sonny weems would do it.
even better, why not just have air up there (because he’s going to win that other contest for sure) compete instead of g wallace.
Guuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuy Dupuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuy
But since that ain’t gonna happen Terrence Williams from the Nets.
A rematch of the McDonalds all star dunk comp between lebron and shannon would be nice but its on lebron. Cavs fans would start crying if the queen eerrr princess gets hurt or anything.
Deffinatley some new bloood give it to Twill
@ Jeffco
Who was the last guy you seen get gurt during the dunk contest??
P.S, T will just dunked on Bargnani on a baseline drive
what about david lee….he did somehow beat james white in the mcdonald all-american dunk content..
i saw dr. j get gurt in 78. i’ll never forget it.
terrence williams… he has been a beast dunker over the last stretch of games
how about big baby?i wanna see him touch the rim
TERRENCE WILLIAMS
Even if someone gets hurt, lebron won’t enter. Hes just toooo scared.
Rudy Gay….he’s been saying he wanted to redeem himself. why not let someone who actually wants to participate?
I would hope any replacement choice would be someone who wants to be there and put on a show. I think that disqualifies Lebron.
I am always trying to get love for my Golden State Warriors, but how about giving Russell Westbrook a shot?
let derrick dunk
From what I’ve been seeing from him lately, I wouldn’t mind Derrick Rose getting in on this. We all know he’s got rediculous, shannon-brown-like hops…
Ilgauskas
–
kobe (everything) lol!!!
first of all, getting tired of hearing about guy dupuy destroying everybody… it’s like he’s the lebron of dunking (great talent but greater hype)
@ab_40 yeah, embarrasing for the other guys ;)
Stuckey… always nice to see a little man with big hops.
Nice Work AB!
Feed the hype machine!!!
Your headline, while VERY true, is nothing more than a flame stoker.
With all the discontent surrounding the guy, you WOULD put his name in the headline of an article.
An article that doesn’t mentioned Lebron once at all.
Alas, thank you so much, Dime knows EXACTLY what they’re doing. Hate Mongers, Conspiracy Theorists, and Media Critics abound – Dime knows how to push your buttons.
Ishouldntbetaking3sadala would be a good replacement
any of the AND1 ballers.
get that dude Springs!!
This year’s ASG weekend might as well be renamed as a sequel to “The Replacements”
TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!TERRANCE WILLIAMS!!!!
Josh Smith
J.R. Smith
Birdman – let him dunk with a Harvey Birdman costume on.
bynumite! it’s definitely cooler with the smaller dudes. lebron wont dunk, but will he even be in attendance? he can’t even shake hands after a playoff loss, i doubt he’ll stand for being reminded he’s a liar
maybe cause I am a Nets Season tix holder, but I think Twill should be in the contest already!
Some struggling team (Nets?, TWolves?) could sign James White to a 10-day and enter him. The team who wins the dunk contest probably gets a little boost in ratings the week or two afterwards.
Iggy.he was robbed a few years ago…
I don’t want LeBron in it because would win because the judges would be on his dick.
Let the winner of the sprite contest dunk with them. They should have been doing that anyway. Plus we know lebron’s too much of a bitch to do it. He won the high school dunk contest on hype alone. Air Up There or Young Hollywood would destroy the nba guys
TERRANCE WILLLLLLLLLL
Definitely Eddy Curry.
what about kevin durant?
either igoudala, josh smith or rudy gay. Not lebron, he is a good in game dunker and thats it. All he ever does is that one handed dunk where he comes from the top of the key, he cant do that every round and expect to keep gettin 50s. These other three guys would at least be creative and be fun to watch.
T Will is already a better dunker then everyone in the contest so why not..
Mike Taylor or James White….if their still in the league