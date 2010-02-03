A dunk contest spot may have opened for LeBron

In the days leading up to All-Star break, you can always count on some of the vets who were selected for the game coming up with nagging injuries. If anything, it gives them a convenient excuse just in case they decide last-minute to skip the All-Star festivities and take the weekend for vacation.

So far you’ve got Steve Nash (back/abs), Paul Pierce (foot), Kevin Garnett (knee), Carmelo Anthony (knee/ankle), Dwyane Wade (back), Allen Iverson (personal), Brandon Roy (hamstring) and Kobe Bryant (everything) dealing with aches and pains, not to mention Chris Paul having already been scratched with a legit knee problem.

Now add Gerald Wallace to the list. According to the Charlotte Observer, the first-time All-Star has a hamstring pull that may cause him to miss tonight’s game against the Lakers. Presumably, Wallace would be day-to-day after that.

Crash is no stranger to playing hurt, and while I doubt he’ll miss his All-Star Game debut if he’s able to stand and jog, he might be smart to take a pass on the Slam Dunk contest. If that happens, he’ll need a replacement. The League could just scrap the Friday night “dunk-in” and have DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon compete next to Shannon Brown and Nate Robinson, they could enlist another big name like Andre Iguodala, or they could make a last-ditch plea to You-Know-Who.

If Wallace skips the dunk contest, who would you want to see in his place?

