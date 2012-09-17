A First Look: Nike Zoom KD V

09.17.12 6 years ago
Over the weekend, we mentioned the news regarding what looks like it’ll be the latest edition in Kevin Durant‘s signature sneaker line. But before we move on, we wanted to give you a look at it as well.

Again, it looks like the team could be moving away from the strap that dominated the look of the IVs. But with that colorway (black, blue and orange), as well as the new Zoom Air that’s visible on the heel, we’re guessing this’ll be another favorite sneaker in 2012-13.

See more pics of the shoe on the next page:

