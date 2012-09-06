A Full Look At The Knicks New Home And Away Uniforms

We talked a bit about them in Smack last night, but now we’re bringing you some still photos of the Knicks’ home and away jerseys to be used during the 2012-2013 season. This is all just a huge marketing tool to increase jersey sales, because fans will ultimately want the most up to date jerseys, even if they represent only a small change from what the Knicks were wearing in ’11-12.

As we said in Smack last night:

“The black was taken out, yes, and so were the pipes along the side of the jersey, but only because this is New York is this news.”

Now the real question becomes, will you shell out the money to get the Knicks’ latest jersey? Here’s the back.

You can also check out Amar’e Stoudemire unveiling the jersey on “Live With Kelly & Michael” yesterday below.

h/t Darren Rovell

What do you think of the Knicks’ new jerseys?

