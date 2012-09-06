A Full Look At The Knicks New Home And Away Uniforms

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks
09.06.12 6 years ago

We talked a bit about them in Smack last night, but now we’re bringing you some still photos of the Knicks’ home and away jerseys to be used during the 2012-2013 season. This is all just a huge marketing tool to increase jersey sales, because fans will ultimately want the most up to date jerseys, even if they represent only a small change from what the Knicks were wearing in ’11-12.

As we said in Smack last night:

“The black was taken out, yes, and so were the pipes along the side of the jersey, but only because this is New York is this news.”

Now the real question becomes, will you shell out the money to get the Knicks’ latest jersey? Here’s the back.

You can also check out Amar’e Stoudemire unveiling the jersey on “Live With Kelly & Michael” yesterday below.

h/t Darren Rovell

What do you think of the Knicks’ new jerseys?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP