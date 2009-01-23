A Heated Day In The Dime Office

After Andrew’s post, “Dwight Howard: Not So Superman,” this morning, the office got heated. I’m not going to name names, and I’m not going to bore you with a full recap, but basically it boiled down to a discussion over the offensive abilities of Dwight Howard and Andrew Bynum.

On paper, these two seem like they’re an easy comparison. Both coming to the NBA straight out of high school, both roughly seven-feet and 270 pounds, and both are 20-something year old starting centers. But, there’s a reason when we compiled our “Who’s Better?” series that we had Bynum vs. Marcus Camby and Howard vs. Yao Ming. And there’s a reason Superman is starting in the All-Star game, and Bynum (on the League’s best team) won’t be making the trip to Phoenix. At least in my mind, these guys are leagues apart.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m a big fan of Bynum and think that the NBA Finals may have been different had he been healthy. But if I had to choose one guy, I give my max-deal to Howard.

Think of it this way. As dominant as the Lakers have been this season, could you image Kobe, Pau and co. playing alongside Dwight in the post? If that was the case, Phil Jackson would beat his own 72-game record.

So what if “Bynum’s post-game is already far more advanced than Dwight’s,” if I needed one bucket, I give the ball to Howard. Post-moves or no post-moves, two points is two points, and I don’t care if it’s a finger roll, a jump hook or two shots at the stripe.

If you could have one or the other, who would you choose right now based only on offensive abilities?