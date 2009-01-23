A Heated Day In The Dime Office

After Andrew’s post, “Dwight Howard: Not So Superman,” this morning, the office got heated. I’m not going to name names, and I’m not going to bore you with a full recap, but basically it boiled down to a discussion over the offensive abilities of Dwight Howard and Andrew Bynum.
On paper, these two seem like they’re an easy comparison. Both coming to the NBA straight out of high school, both roughly seven-feet and 270 pounds, and both are 20-something year old starting centers. But, there’s a reason when we compiled our “Who’s Better?” series that we had Bynum vs. Marcus Camby and Howard vs. Yao Ming. And there’s a reason Superman is starting in the All-Star game, and Bynum (on the League’s best team) won’t be making the trip to Phoenix. At least in my mind, these guys are leagues apart.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m a big fan of Bynum and think that the NBA Finals may have been different had he been healthy. But if I had to choose one guy, I give my max-deal to Howard.
Think of it this way. As dominant as the Lakers have been this season, could you image Kobe, Pau and co. playing alongside Dwight in the post? If that was the case, Phil Jackson would beat his own 72-game record.
So what if “Bynum’s post-game is already far more advanced than Dwight’s,” if I needed one bucket, I give the ball to Howard. Post-moves or no post-moves, two points is two points, and I don’t care if it’s a finger roll, a jump hook or two shots at the stripe.
If you could have one or the other, who would you choose right now based only on offensive abilities?
i seen Bynum play when he wz in HS… first time I ever seen a sophomore dunk from a post move!!! with that being said… DWIGHT HOWARD OFCOURSE… no contest!!!
Dwight is still better than Andrew Bynum.
Bynum had 2 easy games to put up big numbers.
Clippers, Wizards.
Bynum playing with the Suns would be tough.
Bynum’s not there yet….his 42pt game was impressive, but I don’t think he’s as dominate as DwightH….
Bynum will get better, which is scary
Howard will get better, which is scarier!
It’s gotta be AB… I know a lot of you will say WTF? but hear me out on this for a min.
Yes, is D-Ho the most intimidating center currently yes, but here’s why I would trust Andrew- 1) He can post and hit the turn around hook, Dunk the ball with power (not as much as Dwight)and can hit the jumper from 10 ft out. But here is where the difference is in favor of AB, In reality if I am the opposing coach, and either one of them go up for the dunk down by two, you can bet it will be a hard foul and I will make them earn it at the stripe. Howard shoots 58% chances are he’s going to miss one of them, on the other hand AB shoots close to 67 percent which means he has a better chance of making both.
bynum has a better/bigger offensive repertoire (when you watch them two play see how they score). with a lot of work/bulk added he could easily match dwight in the future.
You basically asked 2 different questions though:
Who has the better OFFENSIVE CAPABILITIES?
and
Who would you give the ball to if you needed 2 points?
I think that’s different. I think Bynum has better offensive capabilities in the sense that he has better post moves and can score with more versatility. Dwight is basically a young Shaq at this point…dunks and tips. And tip dunks.
But I would give the ball to Dwight if I needed one basket, since he’s more likely to jam it down somebody’s throat, and Bynum might try one of his “versatilities” at the wrong time. Make sense?
Whoever in the Dime office that gassed bynum (im lookin at Christian), probably is encompassing Bynum’s potential to be a dominating center.
In 2009, Dwight Howard no question
this isnt even a debate. you HAVE to go w/ howard. his athletacism makes bynum’s repertoire mean nothing.
and as aron said, if you stick dwight on the lakers, theres NO way they dont bring home the chip.
and Drink the Haterade (KB24 Chip 09) saying hed rather take bynum bc of FT’s is laughable. thats like saying youd rather have jermaine o’neal than shaq.
thats also saying youd rather take yao over shaq (both in their primes)
the offense for both these guys are…well…..offensive. niether can do much on offense.
both need to develop a 8-10ft jump shot. both need to learn how to pass out of double/triple teams. and both need better footwork on offense.
at this point, you still have to go with dwight diggity.
oh yeah….on a team with kobe, pau, odom and shooters….bynum should be avging more 1.5asts
I’m with Drink the Haterade 100% whether you’re asking who is better offensively or who you’d give the ball to if you needed a bucket.
– You can’t dump the ball into Dwight in the post and feel confident that he’s going to get you two points. Unless he catches his man off guard and gets good position – which is not a regular occurrence – he’s pretty much clueless when 8-feet from the rim.
Bynum on the other hand is well on his way to becoming an Al Jefferson type big man with great touch on his baby hook and a couple other reliable moves.
– If I need a bucket, the only way I’d feel good about Dwight’s chances were if I ran a play that ended with someone trying to lob something up for him. But that’s a lower-percentage play than entering the ball in the post and letting Bynum drop-step-hook.
Bynum is averaging 7 less points per game – but he also plays alongside Pau Gasol in the post, plays 7 minutes fewer and takes three shots fewer per night.
If I had to choose between these two, of course I’d choose Dwight. He’s so dominant defensively, it’s not a contest there. But Bynum is a better offensive weapon by a long shot right now.
– AK
bynum has a short range shot.. a pretty consistent one at that.. and his footwork is above average especially in contrast to dwight..
bynum doesnt get the ball much.. so once he gets it.. its shooting time.. haha
One is the dominant player on his team. The other the 3rd option (sometimes).. The arguments begins/ends with: Who has Kobe on their team?
STOP CALLING HIM A YOUNG SHAQ..he is not a young shaq..a young shaq would MURDER this dwight howard without question..
AB needs 1 year and he will be at the level of howard as far as dominating and commanding double teams is concerned..as of right now..howard is the more dominating player therefore id give him the ball at the end of the game..he could use his athletic skills to beast his way in whereas andrew may settle for a jumper and miss..its a good debate..not sure really on this one..but drew definitely has more post moves, which is why im saying if he gets 1 more year under his belt this guy is going to be a monster..
check this out..howard came into the league as a starter..bynum came into the league as a backup center..didnt get much tick in phil’s system and only last year started to really develop and shine before he went down with an injury..his first few games this season have been up and down..we havent seen enough from him yet to determine a true answer to this debate whereas we’ve seen what 4 years from howard and he still hasnt developed a better inside game besides dunking? i think thats why you gotta give this kid a little more time before you can really match the two up head to head
Right now: Dwight.
At both of their peaks: Oden.
@ Dime– thanks for the back up.
I am looking at this from a coaching stand point. There’s no way that I would allow D Ho to get close enough for a dunk, I’d put him on his ass before that happened and make him earn it.
On the other hand, If I do the same to Bynum, he’s gonna make those free throws he stroke is so much better. And wasn’t the question If you could have one or the other, who would you choose right now based only on offensive abilities?
Then AB has to be the answer…
Also Aron, two free throws, really you’d trust Dwight no time left on the clock to hit them?
Phil just broke it down
But ya’ll forgetting its gonna be the Haddadi era soon
And lol… Dwight is averaging 20 off 56% shooting. You know he has post moves. Anyone who’s watched Orlando games KNOWS Dwight is on anotheer level than Bynum, even offensively.
I like Bynum I think he’s got a much more developed post game than Howard, but I’m choosing Howard everyday all day.
Why is this debate even happening? They just had a game against each other:
[www.nba.com]
Bynum – 14, 3, 2 blocks
Howard – 25, 20, 3 blocks, 1 steal
’nuff said.
lol @ Kermit, that makes a lot of sense Bynum might just try one of those “versatilities” at the wrong time. Kind of like the infamous Ewing missed layup. lol.
bynum is way overrated. i think he benefits a whole lot playing along side kobe and gasol. think kendrick perkins with offensive game. bynum’s post game is above average and short range shots are average for a big man. dwight’s got no j or post moves but can dominate a game without it. they’re both good but there’s really no argument to say bynum’s “better”.
on another note, i think a lot of people fail to realize just how good shaq was. you wonder what dwight could do with a post game? youtube shaq highlights. dude was a beast in his prime. dwight’s no where close to shaq.
Dwight Howard is the better all around player and im a huge AB fan so i appreciate the love my boy is getting in your offices Dime..
Offensively wise i think Bynum has more talent and WILL have more talent when the final product is out there (he will have a smooth 10-15 ft J out there in the next couple of years) and the most important part no one has mentioned yet.. Bynum has a better FT% and LOOKS comfortable shooting his FT’s so if he gets fouled he will most likely hit his shots.. Howard?? that shit looks awkard lol
if i need two points im taking Bynum but in a closing sequence ill take Dwight Howard for his D and rebounding but if AB decides he wants to board and play D, (which he already is with his blocks) and he can do much better, its only a good two years before he is as dominant as Dwight.. If not more dominant because his offense will be much better..
thank you buck..these kids have no damn idea what they are saying..comin all out the side of your neck with some nonsense like he’s a young shaq..
If you could have one or the other, who would you choose right now based only on offensive abilities?
With that being the question I say Dwight.
In as much as Bynum can gain power, Dwight can also learn more offensively.
Plus it’s not even like Bynum has just this outstanding array of offensive moves either.
I mean Yao probably would get them both just on who has the most moves they can use.
Still if it was this hour, right here today I would go with Dwight. Plus as someone mentioned before. Bynum is going to try to do some type of move and likely
miss. Dwight’s limited offense is still more of a sure thing at this point. Time will tell. Hopefully they both have some coaches that will help them increase as they go.
I don’t think young Shaq had much of a post game…what he did better than Dwight is find and establish position. Dwight can be pushed aggressively on defense sometimes by smaller men. young Shaq was always within 4 feet of the basket. Don’t forget the NBA legalized zones because playing young Shaq in the post man to man was a mismatch. As strong as Howard is now young Shaq was stronger and had much more of a mean streak. He also had a faster turn and pivot. But their actual offensive repertoire was the same stuff.
And i also like Bynum because on his hooks he releases the ball so high if anyone attempts to block it its a goal tend..
I’ve seen a handful of shots he got “blocked” that shouldve been goaltending.. And everything Bynum does in the post looks so smooth & patient sometimes..
Shaq also attended big man camps
And i third it!
Dwight is not a young Shaq!
So if I read the question right then it’s
“If you could have one or the other, who would you choose right now based only on offensive abilities?”
So Dwight’s the better defender, shotblocker and rebounder but we only talkin offense so in terms of post up game, mid range jumper and free throw shootin, you in denial if say Howard is more advanced offensively. Don’t Ewing coach in Orlando? Dwight has just started showin even a pulse of post moves. AB, on the other hand, has THE MOST VERSATILE LOW POST SCORER IN BASKETBALL HISTORY teachin him stuff. I doubt if any center in the l got a better teacher and you can see it comin. The hooks, the up and unders, the midrange j.
The only reason I would take Dwight for a last shot is cuz he SHOULD get the superstar call, but he can’t shoot freebies. Matter of fact, when Orlando needs a bucket, Dwight is the fourth option, just like AB…That bein said, I would take AB cuz he has the most valuable skill in the NBA, the ability to create your own shot when the ball’s thrown into the post.
OH SNAP @ Karazmatic…EXACTLY! LOL
I’ve been trying to find a clip of that FOREVER and can’t remember for the LIFE of me which game that was?! When Ewing decided to turn a sure dunk into a not-so-sure finger roll and lost the game?! That was DUMB funny! I know Dime’s still hurtin’ from that one, but any idea what game that was?
@ Kermit Nah man I’m sorry I believe it might have been a playoff game at that. But I forget which one it is. It was a sad display though. I’m sure the guys at Dime know exactly which game it is. They might not be trying to tell us though. Post it Dime! I know you have it somewhere. lol.
Out-of-Wedlock’s got more upside, cause you can teach him some skills, but you can’t teach that physical talent.
I’m sayin….you think they’d post it? That would be hilarious…you know they got that VHS tape somewhere. Yo, you think that was Ewing’s best chance at a ring? Kinda ironic if he blew his own best chance at a ring by tryna get cute PWAHAHAHA (Big Jordan fan here)
Sorry, but anybody who chooses Bynum over Dwight is either a moron or just a straight Lakers homer. Bynum strings together 2 good games and suddenly he deserves to be mentioned in the same breathe as one of the best big men in the game? Dwight has very little offensive game… yet he averages over 20 ppg. Putting pressure on the guy by comparing him to Shaq is unfair; it’s basically setting him up for failure.
Also, you talked about Dwight’s rebounding deficiencies… what about Bynum?? Prior to the past 2 games, Bynum had back-to-back 3 rebound games following ONE REBOUND game.
Stop jumping on Bynum’s jock. Same dan story as last year. The kid strings together a few nice games, the world is ready to hand him the title of best young center.
@ Jay, the question is:
If you could have one or the other, who would you choose right now based only on offensive abilities?
See there it says based on offensive abilities…
Dwight has no moves except to dunk. AB has better post games and more offensive flow to his game.
Now had the question been who would you take? Of course Dwight. But that wasn’t the question.
There’s no comparison until Bynum starts collection 20/20s. 2 good games against shitty doesn’t make you anything.
Jay you are making your up your own fantasy conversation doo.. I havent read anyone say Bynum is a better defender.. READ THE QUESTION..
Who has the better offense??
No one would take Dwight over Bynum STRAIGHT UP but as far as post moves (bynum), soft touch (bynum), hands (tied) and footwork (bynum) offensively the young man is already farther ahead of Dwight..
But thats cuz he got Kareem teachin him..
And yes Dwight Howards footwork is disgusting..
@ Lakeshow 84
I think you meant it the other way around
“No one would take Dwight over Bynum STRAIGHT UP”
Man i been slippin today with the typos.. i aint trying to get stoned today lol
right on DH..
@Drink the Haterade
I realize you’re a Lakers fan so I’ll forgive you. Haha. I’m not saying I trust Dwight at the line, I was just explicating two point options.I do think I trust him with the ball a lot more than the option
@Tom Toronto
Thank you
Bynum is not the focal point of the offense like dwight is. the system dwight is allows him to be the only one in the middle. bynum is not the only offensive postv player on his team. he HAS to defer to Kobe, Gasol and sometimes odom. With out Dwight, orlandos system doesnt stand a chance and all his teammates are perimeter players.
But dwight is the better PLAYER right now. if he had a post game he’d be the most dominant guy in the league and AB and some other centers may be right on his tail as premier centers in the L
Howard by MILES. Andrew plays uninspired ball, doesn’t rebound or play defense, and isn’t worth the money he splurged on his lazy @$$.
Dwight is clearly the better player, but Bynum offensive game is much better. Bynum can step out hit a 10 to 15 foot jumper, he dosen’t have to over power you every time to score. Dwight all he has is a JUMP HOOK and Dunk he can’t do anything else. But he dose what he do better than Bynum.
But Bynum has way more offensive game than Howard.
Neither one is an offensive power.
Have some of these people posting actually seen both players play? Some of the comments are pretty out there.
And like Aron said in his article, there was a reason Bynum and Camby got paired together.
I got to go with Dwight, hands down.
Bynum has Kareem helping him with his post moves and I would still trust Howard more, offensively, than Bynum.
There also is a reason that Dwight will be playing in Phoenix Feb. 15th and Bynum will be watching.
Bynum is NOT a superstar or even a star.
Dwight is the better player offensively and defensively.
Bynum is 2 years younger, so he may catch up.
Oden is not yet where Bynum is, but he’s even younger, so he may catch up as well.
Barring career-limiting injuries, we’re going to have an exciting battle for NBA big-man dominance for years to come.
Looks to me like Howard is beating Bynum in every measurable category. Not only is he ahead but ahead by a wide margin. I realize that they play for different teams and have slightly different roles, and I would expect Bynum to score less than Howard because of the presence of Kobe, but Kobe isn’t fighting Bynum for rebounds or blocks. If Bynum were on another team where he was the primary focus I would guess that this wouldn’t even be a discussion point. Howard hands down