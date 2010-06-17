This morning, our friends at LakersNation.com put together a piece titled A Hollywood Ending Deserves a Hollywood Cast. It’s an epic post that notes if each member of the Lakers lives up to their movie character counterpart, Laker fans can schedule a parade for Saturday morning down Figueroa.

Check out Lakers Nation’s full post HERE and let us know what you think.

For the latest in NBA news, rumors and real-time NBA talk, follow Dime on Twitter HERE.

For exclusive Dime news, contests and giveaways, become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE.