Tayshaun Prince Fan Finds Out His Favorite Player Was Traded

This is probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. Last night, Tayshaun Prince didn’t suit up for Detroit’s game because he had reportedly been dealt to Memphis in the Rudy Gay deal. This guy – a Prince and Kentucky fan – was waiting for him to come through the tunnel. You have to feel for him when he texts his boys asking, “Where is Prince?”

