A New Colorway For Derrick Rose’s “adidas D Rose 3”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
10.08.12 6 years ago

With all of the great content coming out of adidas’ marketing campaign for Derrick Rose, we weren’t surprised to see so much excitement last week over the release of his latest – and most personal – signature sneaker yet, the D Rose 3. We’ve already gotten up close looks at the initial two colorways: a black based away joint and a super dope gray edition. Now, check out the line’s next colorway: the “Chicago Fire Department.”

The model uses the black and electricity color scheme of the CFD’s fire retardant uniforms, and features much of what you’ll see on the original D Rose 3 releases.

What do you think of the new sneaker?

