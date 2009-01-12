A Point Guard’s True Value

Part of the newly refurbished ESPN.com, which now has a super-slick interface that can easily drag you into 20 minutes of watching video after video before you even gain total consciousness, is a new element in the box score. Right next to total points, there’s a little “+/-” category that basically measures how the game went when that specific player was on the floor.

Last night, Ray Allen dropped 36 in a win over the Raptors – and it makes sense that he was “+12” for the night. In that game, Anthony Parker was pretty bad – his 2-12 FG hurt Toronto to the tune of “-12.”

That makes sense. But we’re not combing through box scores to get some information that is pretty easily gleaned otherwise. We dug a little deeper, looking at the numbers of each winning team last night and noticed that the “+/-” numbers are higher on average for point guards than any other position. Granted not every team runs with a well-defined one through five lineup (Boston started two power forwards last night, Philly started two small forwards, and the Warriors had two shooting guards), but there’s a noticeable surge at the point for each squad.

The seven winning point guards last night – Rajon Rondo, Andre Miller, Steve Nash, Jameer Nelson, Beno Udrih, Jamal Crawford, and Derek Fisher – which isn’t a particularly highly decorated grouping, were an average of “+10.3” per player. Shooting guards were an average of “+5.1” per player, small forwards were “+6.7” per player, power forwards were “+7.4” per player, and centers were “+6.8” per player.

If this were 1990, do you think that a truly representative sample would’ve played out the same way? I’d imagine that centers would’ve put up greater “+/-” numbers than PG’s during the ’90’s. But what about the 1980’s? Or the 1970’s?

Let’s say that this one-night sample is indicative of a greater trend that we’ve been talking about in the League for a while, which was at the heart of the Chris Paul vs. Kobe MVP debate last season, and part of the reason that the Bulls chose Derrick Rose over Michael Beasley. Across the board, point guards are the most valuable position in the NBA today.

But how would they stack up with other positions in other era’s? In general, are PG’s as valuable to their teams in the League today as centers were to their squads in the ’90’s? Are the best PG’s in the League – the Chris Paul’s, Deron Williams‘, Tony Parker‘s, Steve Nash’s – as valuable to their team as the best centers in their era – the Hakeem‘s, Shaq‘s, Robinson‘s, Ewing‘s?

Take Chris Paul’s ’07-08 campaign – perhaps one of the best seasons ever from a point guard. According to basketball-reference.com, Paul’s “win share,” which is roughly explained as how many wins he helps to create, was 17.3. Shaq’s ’99-00 season, in which he won the Triple Crown of All-Star Game, Regular Season and NBA Finals MVP, his “win share” was 18.7.

CP3 is on pace to match last season’s numbers by and large, but his win share is far lower thus far this season, which shows that this is definitely no exact science. Ultimately it comes down to what you think.

Are point guards the most valuable position in the League today? And if so, are they more valuable than other positions during other eras?

