A Portland Trail Blazers Rumor That Actually Makes Sense

Since being spurned at the 11th hour by Hedo Turkoglu, the Blazers have been running around basically trying to throw their money they had budgeted for Hedo at anybody who will take it … even if they don’t necessarily need them.



Even though they have frontcourt players galore (Greg Oden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Joel Przybilla, Nic Batum, and (cheap) youngsters in Dante Cunningham and Jeff Pendergraph) they still went out signed restricted Jazz free agent Paul Millsap to an offer sheet (that was eventually matched by Utah) and have been consistently linked to Knicks’ free agent forward David Lee. While Millsap would undoubtedly be a nice addition to any team, and while I respect the Blazers for being active and looking for any way to improve their team, they don’t need another front line guy nearly as much as they need a top flight point guard.

Enter last night’s news that the Blazers appear to have renewed interest in free agent Andre Miller. Now this would be a GREAT move for Portland. There aren’t many teams that are going to come close to offering ‘Dre the $10 million he’s looking for per season. Actually, there are none. But the Blazers do have close to $8 million in cap room to send Miller’s way in an effort to lure him to Portland.

And why wouldn’t Miller take that deal or something close to it? He’d save a little face by not settling for the mid-level exception that most potential suitors seem willing to offer him and he’d be an instant veteran leader for the League’s most exciting young team.

While I’m definitely a fan of Steve Blake‘s game, I don’t think you can argue that Andre Miller would be a significant upgrade at the point. Any move that allows Brandon Roy to focus more on wreaking havoc on defenses from the 2 spot is a positive one for the Blazers. And if there’s one thing that Portland clearly needs, it’s a vet who has been through the wars who can pilot a young squad into the teeth of brutal Western Conference playoff battles.

Do this, Portland. Make it happen.