A Shameless Reality Show For NBA Fans

In the past, NBA players have participated in the reality show craze. There was that reality show starring Doug Christie and his wife (which we’re not sure even aired), then there’s that show about the life of Eddie House’s son . Technically, Stephon Marbury has his own reality show too. But the latest one has to do with NBA players’ wives and girlfriends.
According to the hollywoodreporter.com, VH1 is picking up a show based on the wives and girlfriends of Shaquille O’Neal, Antoine Walker, Eric Williams, Jermaine O’Neal and Udonis Haslem. It’s supposedly going to be similar to The Real Housewives series. It will be executive produced by Shaunie O’Neal (Shaq’s wife).
With everything going on with Shaq’s marriage and the Tiger Woods scandal, you can bet cheating will be a hot topic in this series. The show is slated to debut on March 15, 2010.
somebody married ANTOINE WALKER???
I mean, i understand that if you leave, you get half… but half of zero is still zero
So this is basically “The Real Housewives of Miami,” with all NBA wives. (Does Glen Rice’s wife still live in Miami?) They should have put Damon Jones on there as the “househusband” to Tina Thompson.
i’d watch if d wade’s significant other is in it
LOLOLOLOL @ darkdefender # 1 and 2
@ Austin Burton
What about Sheldon Williams?
I smell a spin off…
where the hell are dwade and tony parker? just those two would be enough…
with their women of course, no gay jokes please
wtf??? shaunie o’neal lmfao hahahah major drama with shaq and his 10 mistresses…eric williams?!?! hahahahahhahha
[www.youtube.com] i just saw this in sportcenter of the cleveland cavaliers lol..idk who darnell jackson is, but he was the best one.
Is that Eric Williams who played for the C’s 10 years ago?
how about the league-worst njnets take a roadtrip to chicago and then funny stuff happens
I think one of those “O’Neal”s is spelled wrong. Isn’t one of them “O’Neil”? I can never get it right.
BTW, that’s the most interesting part of this whole thing. Goodbye.
Probably will watch that…maybe.
Sounds like a dunb idea..
Kermit.. They’re both O’Neal’s…
Will Penny Hardaway’s babies’ mamas be participating or are they split between Houston and Memphis?