A Shameless Reality Show For NBA Fans

In the past, NBA players have participated in the reality show craze. There was that reality show starring Doug Christie and his wife (which we’re not sure even aired), then there’s that show about the life of Eddie House’s son . Technically, Stephon Marbury has his own reality show too. But the latest one has to do with NBA players’ wives and girlfriends.

According to the hollywoodreporter.com, VH1 is picking up a show based on the wives and girlfriends of Shaquille O’Neal, Antoine Walker, Eric Williams, Jermaine O’Neal and Udonis Haslem. It’s supposedly going to be similar to The Real Housewives series. It will be executive produced by Shaunie O’Neal (Shaq’s wife).

With everything going on with Shaq’s marriage and the Tiger Woods scandal, you can bet cheating will be a hot topic in this series. The show is slated to debut on March 15, 2010.