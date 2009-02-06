A Tale Of Two Cities

Coming into last night’s game, the Lakers were in a Charles Dickens-esque predicament. It was the best of times (Kobe‘s 61 and the top record in the West), and it was the worst of times (no Andrew Bynum for the foreseeable future). But nonetheless, it was a trip back to Beantown â€“ a place the Lakers hadn’t been since June 17, when Boston’s 39-point win set the NBA record for the biggest margin of victory in a championship clincher. With the wound still fresh despite a win over the Celtics on Christmas Day, all eyes were on Kobe. With a combined 97 points in two games, you knew Mr. MVP was going to get up for the champs. But after being named an All-Star replacement by David Stern for the injured Jameer Nelson, it was fellow Class of 1996 member Ray Allen (22 pts) who came out the gates gunnin’. Goodness gracious, Ray had the hamster wheel in full effect on panicky Derek Fisher â€“ whose eyes were darting all over the floor looking for coming screens all night. At one point, Jesus ran him through three guys for a beautiful corner trey. But despite Ray’s prolific shooting, Los Angeles took the early lead … Still think the Lakers don’t need to make a move? After two quick fouls by Lamar Odom in the first six minutes, Josh Powell (and the 200+ minutes he’s logged so far this season) was the first guy off the bench … After falling in a hole during the second quarter, the Celtics’ version of the “Bench Mob” â€“ led by Eddie House (16 pts) and Leon Powe (10 pts, 8 rebs) â€“ cut the Lakers’ lead to four. House hit for five straight, while Powe auditioned for the role of Frank Dux in Bloodsport 2. Serious question: If Powe and Kobe met in an alley, what would happen? … Hitting four threes on the night, when will opposing defenses figure out that you CANNOT help off of House. There’s a reason he’s the all-time leading scorer at Arizona State and has a 61-point game of his own (nine years ago last month) … In the second half, things got ugly. E-mail from Dime’s Christian Grant-Fields after Rondo (16 pts, 12 asts, 8 rebs) pushed Kobe on a loose ball garnering a double technical: “Rondo is about to kick Kobe’s ass!” Couple plays later, a little tiff sparked after Odom smacked KG on the ass to say that he “drew” an offensive off-ball foul on Garnett. As Reggie Miller put it, they were “eye dancing” … Honestly, these teams may genuinely dislike each other. Maybe that’s not quite that profound, but in today’s world, it’s fairly rare. Most of the time, people realize that it’s just a game, but when tempers really flare, it brings sports to a whole other level. It’s a big reason why we were all so compelled by the Bulls/Jazz (Rodman/Malone) in the ’90s, and couldn’t stop watching the Celtics/Lakers (McHale/Rambis) in the ’80s. We’re only in year two of this rivalry now, and it doesn’t seem like the players genuinely dislike each other simply because of tradition … After being called out by Miller during halftime, Odom (20 pts, 6 rebs) decided to pick up the slack while 22 minutes passed without a Bryant field goal … Flu or no flu, Garnett (16 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blks) at the top of the key is lights out. But fouling out with 4:22 to play, it’s hard for the commander to lead from the bench. Doc Rivers decided to roll the dice with Big Baby over Powe, and Davis came up with a huge rebound over Pau Gasol (24 pts, 14 rebs). Cool as the other side of the pillow, Kobe (26 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts) came back with a couple big threes, one giving the Lakers their first lead in the second half, 101-100. But despite three missed Big Baby jumpers (Really!?!), Pierce (21 pts, 8 rebs, 5 asts) was able to notch one from the stripe and head to overtime … With five more minutes on the house, it came down to who wanted it more, and despite Pierce’s tremendous D on Kobe, the Lakers willed their way to victory. Snapping the Celtics 12-game win streak, the Lakers are the only team in the NBA to beat the Celtics twice all year …
By the time we got switched over to the Mavericks/Jazz game, Utah led 22-20 with a minute left in the first quarter. First question: Who would win in a fight between Paul Millsap and Brandon Bass? … The real story in this one was Deron Williams (34 pts, 12 asts, 5 rebs, 5 threes). Before the game, the Jazz identified this as “one of the most important games of the season,” and Williams took that to heart. With three teams (Utah, Dallas and Phoenix) jostling for the last two slots in the playoff race, every win â€“ especially head-to-head â€“ is extremely important. While the game was close through two, Millsap capped off a 14-2 run on a Williams pass from half court for the alley oop to put it out of reach. Boozer, sitting behind the bench wearing earrings he clearly bought on Overstock.com, should find a good realtor real soon … Next time we put together a list of the Top 10 Best In-Game Dunkers, we’d be crazy not to include Ronnie Brewer (who could be the League’s best kept secret) … NBA on TNT had Malone in the studio last night, and speaking of 61-point games, the Mailman talked on the set about the one he had back on January 27, 1990 after he found out that he didn’t make the All-Star Game. “I had a bird in my salad,” said Malone. Chuck better make it back by All-Star Weekend … In the only other game on the NBA docket, the Sixers beat the lowly Pacers behind solid outings from Sam Dalembert (18 pts, 20 rebs), Andre Iguodala (20 pts, 11 asts, 8 rebs, 4 stls) and Andre Miller (13 pts, 12 asts). Overwhelming Troy Murphy (15 pts, 14 rebs), Mike Dunleavy (21 pts) and the power of the mustache, Philly persevered despite the knowledge that they’ll be without their $80 million man, Elton Brand for the rest of the season … Highlights from Thursday’s college schedule: University of Tennessee women’s coach Pat Summitt finally has gone where no other D-I basketball coach â€“ man or woman â€“ has before, winning her 1,000th game. I guess you can finally say she’s got this coaching thing down pat … In a good ol’ American shootout in Clarksville, Tenn., Tennessee-Martin’s Lester Hudson went off for 30 points and 10 boards in a victory over Austin Peay’s Drake Reed who notched 35 points and 18 boards … Arizona State’s James Harden scored 36 as the Sun Devils defeated Oregon; Michigan’s Manny Harris went off for 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a 20-point win over Penn State … Davidson’s Stephen Curry, who just keeps doing his thing, had 29 points and eight rebounds in a 21-point win over UNC Greensboro. For those of you looking forward to seeing Davidson in the tournament, they are now 20-3 with losses only to Oklahoma, Purdue and Duke. With only eight games left on the season, their next big test is February 22 versus No. 11 Butler … Finally, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Grizzlies are expected to add Damon Stoudamire and Henry Bibby as assistant coaches on Lionel Hollins‘ staff pending final approval by owner Michael Heisley. Since December, Stoudamire has worked as Director of Player Development for the Rice Owls men’s basketball team in Houston … We’re out like the Celtics versus the Lakers in the regular season …
That’s just Kobe’s mind playing tricks on KG
What a dope game! hope you people watched it.
Lamar Odom ass-slapping KG was fucking hilarious.
Nothing on D-Will breaking Jason “the Jet” Terry’s Ankles?????? hahaha that was sick..
And is it me or was Karl Malone and Kenny Smith about to fight? haha.
stephen curry is just making sure we all know he’s legit. tweener or not.
hahaha thats funny. like Rondo could even touch kobe. who are you kidding dude?
what i wanna see is one of the lakers, or any one in particular really, take out, and i mean just tackle the shit out of a celtics player. my top guy is Eddie House. he talks too much shit after he makes a shot, looks like the old man in my rec league. dude NO ONE WAS COVERING YOU and your still gunna talk shit? yea hes a good fuckin shooter and should be respected but no need for the extra lip.
that goes out to all of the celtics and their fans, keep your fucking mouths shut. you’ll be lucky to make it out of the 2nd round this year. the road to the finals goes through Orland/Cleveland and yes, Atlanta. the celtics will not beat those teams when it comes down to it
Dank stop talking shit. Arrogant Lakers fans…Every day there is a new a one…
Celtics fourth best in the East??? I know Atlanta took them to 7 last year but I just cant Atlanta beating the Celtics in the playoffs. I would still give Detroit more respect than Atlanta anyways. Detroit might just manage to pull before the summer. They definitely have the talent….
@ dank
your so funny. the celtics wont beat the hawks or the magic without nelson?
I wouldn’t have a problem with you saying it might be close or anything, but saying they will def. lose?
boston is the favorite against anybody except maybe cleveland.
Well thats 0-2 for Celtics against the Lakers. Looks like the Celts aren’t repeating this year. Operation K-Hova has begun.
@dank, youtube any NBA fight kobe has been in a tell me how many times hes looked like he was gonna win lol 0….ask chris childs if rondo would get a hand on kobe. Even though the celts lost last night (on some chippy calls like KGs foul out call, ray allen gettn hand checked for 20 minutes on his last shot) I don’t really mind. It was a good game but I was hopin for a fight the whole time.
And dime you guys pic some gay fight match ups…Question is…who wins… KG or Odom? Even better, who wins…Powe or Powell, since they were about to go at it too.
people need to stop gettin so gassed about regular season games, let alone gamesthat are so early their before allstar break. lakers won by 1, omg hugeee statement. So if the nets sweep the spurs this year, their instanlty gonna bash them in the playoffs? people suffer from homer-itis way too much on this site. I’m out for the day.
Yeah, yeah ,,, The lakers won ,,, but until they win the big one , I´m not convinced. I just dont trust Odom and Gasol to have 44 points and 20 reb, every nasty playoff game. With Bynum in the lineup, well, thats diferent
Regular Season > Rigged Playoffs
Second game of a back-to-back on the road, 3rd game in four days, playing without Bynum. Yeah, i’d say it was a big statement whether it was a 1 point win or 10 points.
lol oh no this game was rigged
oh it just the regular season
oh no they didnt call a foul on allen
oh no garnett got called for a ticky tack foul
all i hear is excuses from these typical boston douchebags. they win one championship and suddenly their on top of the world. they forget all about the fact that theyre DEFENDING champs and assume their the NEXT champs instead
fact is we beat you in your own fucking building with Garnett, Allen, and Pierce along with your bench rolling on all cylinders. we beat you when you brought your best game. and i assure you, you will suffer come playoff time. the 2nd round will be a nightmare for you and you will not make it out. MARK MY FUCKING WORDS. dime, someone save this post so come May i can brag about it. the wounds from last year are still fresh and im bitter about the fact that the 09 Finals wont be Lakers-Boston and we wont exactly get to exact revenge on you all. thats why this win is so sweet, because we wont meet in the playoffs for a very, very long time.
look at what Gangsta D said. his 1st sentence right there says it all, you shouldnt have lost this game, but you did, to a team that is way above you
IF you watched the last play of the Lakers/Celtics.. Ray Allen clicked his legs like Dorothy from Wizard of Oz as he went up to shoot to fall and fake the foul.
How come there was no mention of the bogus 6th foul on KG in your piece?
For real, Fisher gets away with murder (it’s not defense… think Spurs/Lakers 2008 playoffs, think last play of overtime) every game, and even picks up a few offensive fouls (last night) where none are committed.
Yep, regular season are when chokers like Odom and Gasol do their work. Glad those two had a good game because it will be the last time they make those kinds of stats. Since they have a knack of disappearing in the playoffs.
Fight matchups? What is this, hockey? Middle school?
I must admit, I was entertained by Lamar’s laughing off KG’s tough-guy act and not backing down. His “toughness” rep is such an illusion.
Dank = Laker Fan.
Hows that Cali Bud?
Not that it makes it much less corny, but Malone said a “burr in my saddle” not a “bird in my salad.”
Celtics fans can’t complain. Celtics could have been called for more fouls than what they were called for. KG clearly pushed Fisher at the end (it probably shouldnt have been called) but he did do it. And Ray Allen could have won the game if he didnt pull a Manu at the end. I thought he got fouled until I seen the replay no won touched him. If you don’t think regular season games count your stupid.
If only we can get the Laker to play defense against teams like the Bobcats, Kings, and Pacers they should have the best record at the end of the season.
I meant no one touched him.
Definitely surprised at no mention of JTerry getting got and screaming “ouch” on the way down… You know you got crossed when u reach out to grab somebody on the way down…
KG is a fag dog. How was his 6th foul call not a foul? He tried to stiff arm Derek Fisher. Annoying somebody isn’t a foul so Fish didn’t do anything wrong other than go after a loose ball.
@ Christian Grant-Fields:
I was watchin that Harlem Heights jawn and I realized that was Ash from my high school. She used to be bad back in the day. REAL bad… And I saw you lockin lips too boy boy, Kissing Bandit maybe???
Is there something in the Laker’s playbook that requires Fisher to end up under his man on the last play? How many times has he pulled someone down on top of him and then whined to the refs about a foul?
Watching Rondo give Kobe a little jab…instantly reminded me about this.
Can Fish get an Oscar for selling that last foul on KG?
Kobe, droppin’ treys at the end of regulation is a beautiful thing. Compare Kobe and bron all you want and argue til your blue about who’s better…But if you need a trey, or two…You know you gotta take Kobe.
The energy was great for LA@BOS. And another Boston streak is done. Let’s see how they respond to this streak snapping by LA.
ADDITIONALLY – if anyone else noticed, Allen traveled on the final inbound. he jumped and threw the pass – you cant do that!
It’s fuckin hilarious to see Laker fans posting about “boston fans are full of excuses” and other shit like that. First off, a 1PT W in Feb. Wwith KG fouled out on some bullshit – the refs were HORRIBLE to both teams last night though- doesn’t prove much other than that doc’s useless and drew up plays for big baby FOUR fuckin times in the last few min. Of reg. And OT. Its certainly not anystatemwent that you “own” the celtics.
Soft guys like lamar and pau will be exposed come May. We may not beat Bron – though we DEF got fuckin Orl and Atl – but it’ll be funny to hear all the “we’re really the best team But Bynum was hurt” bullshit after you lose to SA in the WCF.
The real season don’t start til mid-April for both these teams, so we’ll see what’s up then…
Oh and whatd happen is Leon doing life after eating Kobe’s children.
It’s a “burr in my saddle” not a “bird in my salad” retards. OMFG. Seriously??
@20
LOL. Smack thought Malone said “Bird in my salad”. What the fuck would that mean? LOL.
Yo Smack, use a q-tip and clean out them ears.
I forgot the most important birthday of the day…
considering the fact that the lakers shot 53% from the ft line, played without bynum, had to put in CHRIS MIHM, vujacic was not hitting his shots, kobe shooting horribly, and still win?
the Celtics should be worried.
Considering that Big Baby going 1 for 8, Pierce only shooting 38%, Rondo not playing well, Boston having 16 turnover, Doc refusal to play House/Powe in the 4th and OT, KG fouling out with 4 minutes left in the 4th and the Lakers only beating Boston by 1, the Lakers should be worried. We could do this all day. Stop acting like Boston played their best game of the season.
Why should Boston worry about the Lakers when they are not in the Eastern Conference? Lakers fans are acting like they are a guarantee to come out of the West.
Yog says:
This quotation from article of bout Desean stevensn sucking is whay CONTROL is most funny poster on dimemag.com!
“Oh My God that is a horrible picture. Looks like he just spray painted his god damn hair on, or had a one armed kid with downs photoshop some hair onto his head. If a picture says a thousand words, that picture says one word a thousand times: douche.”
I don’t care what anyone says. Kobe looked like he was going to knock Rondo out. I wish Rondo was the one who would get tackled. It does seem like these two teams are starting to develop that genuine rivalry dislike for each other. The game got nasty (well nasty for what you see in today’s NBA.) I did like Karl as part of the broadcast team, I know he’s a cowboy and all or whatever, but can he at least put on a suit? It just doesn’t look right. I was happy the Lakers won, I still think they could use a trade, but to me Lamar was actually the difference, he stepped up and stopped playing like a paper weight and the Lakers were able to win.
where is chris childs when you need him
[www.youtube.com]
DANK – Lakers ain’t makin’ the Finals
Whoa Dime! No mention of Deron Williams breaking Jason Terry’s ankles???
D-Will straight up broke his ankles. Gave JT a crossover and JT fell right on his ass. Got to be one of the best this year if not the past couple years. Granted D-Will missed the shot, but JT got flat out embarassed.
Check it out it was in the 3rd quarter.
Aww, DIME!! You misquoted Karl Malone. He said He had a “spur in his saddle” not a “bird in his salad”. doesn’t that make more sense with Malone being a cowboy? Another Malone quote–after EJ and Kenny showed a clip from Malone’s WCW days (wrestling Hollywood Hulk Hogan), Malone says “Hey, don’t get mad because my tights fit me that way! Try puttin’ Charles in some tights! It’d be like two men fighting inside a pillow case!”
I saw Kobe vs Rondo too and, sorry to say, It looked to me like Kobe pointed in Rondo’s face with the “You better slow your roll” look…I think Kobe was gonna K.O. Rondo!
Is it just me or did i see Ray Allen get fouled on the last trey in OT? I mean Dfish had his arm in Ray Ray’s armpit when he put the three up…
Hardwood,
Admittedly he got hand checked before the shot, but in the end game like that the refs ain’t calling it. As far as the actual shot it looked to me like Ray was able to spearate and got a clean shot, Pau just blocked it, but there was definitely a lot of contact.
Wait, he said “a burr in my saddle” not “a bird in my salad”…
Breaking Trade Rumor: Odom for Shaq
Ray might have gotten fouled before the shot with Fisher all up in his mug, but it’s the last play of the game. Refs aren’t going to call that and they shouldn’t call that.
I would blame Doc for calling that play. I realize that wasn’t the first option on that inbounds play, but why not run a screen down low and free Pierce up for a 15′ instead of having Ray-Ray inbounds the ball and come off a screen about 30′ away from the basket?
I would blame Doc for that loss more than I would blame the refs. When have you ever seen a ref call a foul on the last shot of the game?? It doesn’t happen very often.
nobody was near ray allen when he jumped and he kicked out his legs and missed everyone.. thats why he fell.. that punk ass. stick to catching and shoot mr shuttlesworth.
Here’s pics of D-Will breaking JT’s ankles last night.
[www.slcdunk.com]
You gotta love the obligatory references to:
“Who do you think would win in a fight between these two guys?”
This morning we had two!
What is this, junior high?! Grow up. No one cares who will win in a fight. That’s why we watch basketball, not boxing.
I definitely saw a foul but y’all are right, no ref would want to make that call because that’s a game decider and yea, Doc Rivers kinda f’d up. It’s like he just said give it to Ray and have him bail us out… still definitely the top 2 teams in the league… sorry Cleveland…
good gm last night but couldnt decide who i wanted to win i dont like kobe and the lakers are in the west but couldnt see myself pulling for a team with kg.
why is big baby in the nba? im taller no way hes more than 6’3 , faster and i can shoot so ill say what all the ballers say when watching scalabrini play , why him and not me?