A Writer’s Top 10 Sneaker Releases Of The Summer

Jordan VII Retro “Olympic” (photo. Jordan Brand)

The summer of 2012 was a very special one for the sneaker world. With the Summer Olympics this year, sneakerheads knew there was a lot of heat to look forward to. The Summer of 2012 would bring the launch of the Air Yeezy 2, which alone is enough to make this summer one of the better summers for sneaker releases in a long time.

The summer of 2012 brought back many of my old favorites, from the Answer IVs to the classic Air More Uptempos, and also brought us some of the best and most anticipated new releases. Overall, it was a great summer for sneakerheads. If you were able to pick up any of the shoes on this list, you did well. If you weren’t able to grab any of these, then I feel sorry for you.

Recently, we unveiled the 10 best sneakers of the century, and while that was dope, here are my personal 10 best sneaker releases from the summer of 2012.

10. AIR JORDAN VII “OLYMPIC”

Release date: July 21, 2012

Both the Olympic VI and VII made their return this summer in celebration of the Olympics, and it was great to see them both back. However, it felt particularly good to see the Olympic VIIs back in their original form. The Olympic VIIs were released back in 2010 during the inaugural World Basketball Festival, however they were stamped with the “For the Love of the Game” Jordan logo, and as a result didn’t have that same classic, original feel that the old 2004 retros had. It was only right for Jordan Brand to release the shoe again in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the Dream Team. Thankfully this time, they looked exactly like the ones Mike wore in Barcelona.