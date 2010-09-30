Aaron Brooks: “I’m stuck” without an extension in Houston

Houston Rockets’ point guard Aaron Brooks is the reigning NBA Most Improved Player award winner, having averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 assists per game and leading the League in three-pointers made.

With Yao Ming returning from major surgery, Brooks is one of the team’s top options offensively and one of their go-to guys in crunch time. Depending on how you feel about Luis Scola and Kevin Martin, Brooks may be the second-best player on the Rockets, or their top guy when Yao is sidelined. And yet Brooks is the 10th-highest paid player on the roster, scheduled to make $2 million this season before potentially becoming a restricted free agent next summer.

In a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle, Brooks stated his discomfort with not receiving a contract extension during the offseason.

“It’s kind of stressful,” Brooks said. “I was hoping we maybe could get something done this summer, but we couldn’t, so I’m stuck in the position I’m in. I understand, but it’s bothering me. It’s the business of basketball. You have to take it like it is. I’m stuck with that.”

I would be stressed too, knowing that my backup, Kyle Lowry, is scheduled to make $5.7 million this season and is under contract until 2013-14. But according to the Rockets GM Daryl Morey, the team doesn’t believe in signing players to extensions.

“We’re not doing extensions,” Morey said. “Quite a few guys on the team are up for extensions. Just policy-wise, we’re not doing it. Obviously, every player would want an extension. I don’t blame them for that. All we can do is the best for the Rockets. … It’s just we’re trying to keep ourselves as flexible as possible going forward.”

So what exactly is it that the Rockets do? They’ve already stated that certain players are untouchable as far as trades, but now they won’t be awarded with an extension? With Yao and Shane Battier‘s contracts expiring in 2011, the Rockets could be another team that’s in the process of rebuilding. But if they let Brooks walk, I guarantee he will rain buckets on them in every game that he plays against Houston until he’s retired.

Do you think the Rockets should break policy and lock up Brooks long-term?