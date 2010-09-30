Aaron Brooks: “I’m stuck” without an extension in Houston

Houston Rockets’ point guard Aaron Brooks is the reigning NBA Most Improved Player award winner, having averaged 19.6 points and 5.3 assists per game and leading the League in three-pointers made.
With Yao Ming returning from major surgery, Brooks is one of the team’s top options offensively and one of their go-to guys in crunch time. Depending on how you feel about Luis Scola and Kevin Martin, Brooks may be the second-best player on the Rockets, or their top guy when Yao is sidelined. And yet Brooks is the 10th-highest paid player on the roster, scheduled to make $2 million this season before potentially becoming a restricted free agent next summer.
In a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle, Brooks stated his discomfort with not receiving a contract extension during the offseason.
“It’s kind of stressful,” Brooks said. “I was hoping we maybe could get something done this summer, but we couldn’t, so I’m stuck in the position I’m in. I understand, but it’s bothering me. It’s the business of basketball. You have to take it like it is. I’m stuck with that.”
I would be stressed too, knowing that my backup, Kyle Lowry, is scheduled to make $5.7 million this season and is under contract until 2013-14. But according to the Rockets GM Daryl Morey, the team doesn’t believe in signing players to extensions.
“We’re not doing extensions,” Morey said. “Quite a few guys on the team are up for extensions. Just policy-wise, we’re not doing it. Obviously, every player would want an extension. I don’t blame them for that. All we can do is the best for the Rockets. … It’s just we’re trying to keep ourselves as flexible as possible going forward.”
So what exactly is it that the Rockets do? They’ve already stated that certain players are untouchable as far as trades, but now they won’t be awarded with an extension? With Yao and Shane Battier‘s contracts expiring in 2011, the Rockets could be another team that’s in the process of rebuilding. But if they let Brooks walk, I guarantee he will rain buckets on them in every game that he plays against Houston until he’s retired.
Do you think the Rockets should break policy and lock up Brooks long-term?
wooooow! that’s super effed! how does houston not expect their guys to leave them once their contract’s up? if i was brooks, or any of the other guys up for an extension, i would feel kinda betrayed, like they didn’t really care about me. wow. i’d definitely keep my options open then.
when the time comes les alexander always takes care of his players.Aaron needs to chill,he will get paid.
i’ve read somewhere that this is how Houston usually deals with extensions.. except rookie contracts i think…
Yeah id be OUT..
My BACKUP is making more than me?? Nah i aint got ego but if i should ima legit PG for the future and played my ass off in last years hopeless situation i would want some kind of appreciation..
Aint much to miss on anyways cuz Brooks is a beast.. he can penetrate and bomb u..
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the Rockets not giving contact extensions so they can wait for the new CBA to kick in and pay less to their players?
they wait until the offseason to sign players… been like that for years.. the last time they signed a player already under contract to an extension was with tmac and that worked out GREAT… fckin players bitching about making millions, stfu and play… brooks is playing which is cool but he is also a RESTRICTED freeagent next year, so he will get his and the rockets will match.. just like they did with lowry this offseason
Why jump the gun and lock him up?
They might save some money by waiting for the new CBA. He is restricted so its not like he can pull a “Lebron”
This is smart from Houston’s standpoint, they have a ton of guys locked into big money deals. Sucks for Brooks but he will still get paid. Houston might also get screwed by doing this too. Its a gamble..
What if Rondo stopped bitching and waited for the offseason for a new deal? Instead of getting 55 mil, he could have gotten 70-80? So Brooks might be crying now, but he might be laughing when he gets his deal.
The Rockets did the same with Scola and Lowry. They let the market decide what his value will be. Why bid against yourself? He’ll get his if he just waits.
Exactly. He’s got one more year left and for what he brings to the table the Rockets will NEVER be a FA. He’ll get paid eventually…..
@ Sho-Nuff
The Rockets only have until November 1st to sign him to an extension.
Why sign him to an extension? Its Rockets policy not to, shit they didn’t sign Scola, Lowry or even The Dream back then to one. I love Brooks but he aint that special.
Besides they are smart, Brooks had a career year and wants to cash in. Many teams do that and it ends up killing them. Why not wait to Brooks plays with Yao for a while, see his true value and match anything that comes.
Shiit, if they payed Lowry 5.7 mil what makes you think they wont pay Brooks?
Also that “backup makes more” thing is BS. NO MATTER WHAT LOWRY WILL OUT EARN YOU THIS YEAR. It sucks. Deal with it and get your paper next year. If you REALLY feel that strongly then bounce.