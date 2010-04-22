Aaron Brooks wins NBA Most Improved Player award

While some people weren’t surprised to see early reports that Aaron Brooks would win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, you had to be at least a little surprised at how convincing a victory it was for the Houston Rockets’ point guard.
Brooks got 62 out of 123 first-place votes. Kevin Durant got the next-highest amount with 17 first-place votes, but Durant actually tied overall for second with George Hill and Marc Gasol. Andrew Bogut was fifth, Russell Westbrook was sixth, and Joakim Noah, Gerald Wallace, Corey Brewer and Brook Lopez rounded out the Top 10. Andray Blatche, Rajon Rondo, Channing Frye and Dwight Howard also received first-place votes.
The two strangest names on the ballot: Ben Wallace and Zach Randolph, who got one third-place vote apiece. Wallace was finally healthy and got some PT this year; he didn’t necessarily improve. And Z-Bo has been the same player for years; he was just on a better team this time.
once again well deserved award… should’ve been an all star too!
How about least improved…Sebastian Telfair?
I guess I have a different perception of this award. He was improving at the end of last season, and in the playoffs.
@2
Bassy better learn some chinese or russian pick-up lines.
what? it’d b good for him!
try “kak tebya zovut?”
on the other note, Aaron will keep “growing” and has a potential to shock some people soon enuf
All-Star?! Let’s not get carried away now… Not this year anyway, but soon to be…
Least improved: Eddy Curry, hands down.
Big Ben & Z-Bo are the reasons why they should bring back the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Again MIP isn’t usually given to bonafide superstars like Kevin Durant. It doesn’t work that way in the NBA system, just like a HOF coach like Sloan doesn’t even have one COY.
If yall cant see why Ben and Zach were given considerations, I don’t know what NBA season you were watching. Who else thought Ben Wallace would eventually be a starter and put up decent numbers? And in any other season, ‘Zach Randolph’ and ‘All-Star’ would be the farthest things from each other. Yes he put up big numbers every time, but this was the only year he actually learned PLAYING basktetball. There’s a fucking difference.
Not given to bonafide stars?
K.J. won it his second year in Phoenix.
Jalen Rose won it with Indiana.
T-mac won it his first season in Orlando.
Jermaine O’Neal won it his first season with Portland.
Of course it depends on what your definition of ‘bonafide star” is but the above list proves the award IS given to bonafide stars. You could extend that list with Granger and Arenas. Durant didn’t win it because Brooks’ improvement from the 08-09 season was much better. The award is called “Most Improved Player” right? This was the right choice.
@QQ again…
and about that Ben Wallace thing… who cares if he wasn’t “expected” to put up decent numbers?? That’s not what the award is about. He did not improve over last year. Who ever voted for him needs to have their voting rights revoked. Same goes for Zach. He’s playing the same way. Nothing is different. He’s on a better team now.
I disagree with a lot that Dime puts up but they nailed it here.