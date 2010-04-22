Aaron Brooks wins NBA Most Improved Player award

#Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #Dwight Howard
04.22.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

While some people weren’t surprised to see early reports that Aaron Brooks would win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, you had to be at least a little surprised at how convincing a victory it was for the Houston Rockets’ point guard.

Brooks got 62 out of 123 first-place votes. Kevin Durant got the next-highest amount with 17 first-place votes, but Durant actually tied overall for second with George Hill and Marc Gasol. Andrew Bogut was fifth, Russell Westbrook was sixth, and Joakim Noah, Gerald Wallace, Corey Brewer and Brook Lopez rounded out the Top 10. Andray Blatche, Rajon Rondo, Channing Frye and Dwight Howard also received first-place votes.

The two strangest names on the ballot: Ben Wallace and Zach Randolph, who got one third-place vote apiece. Wallace was finally healthy and got some PT this year; he didn’t necessarily improve. And Z-Bo has been the same player for years; he was just on a better team this time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#Dwight Howard
TAGSAaron BrooksANDRAY BLATCHEBEN WALLACECorey BrewerDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDGeorge HillGerald WallaceKEVIN DURANTMARC GASOLRUSSELL WESTBROOKZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP