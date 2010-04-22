Aaron Brooks wins NBA Most Improved Player award

While some people weren’t surprised to see early reports that Aaron Brooks would win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, you had to be at least a little surprised at how convincing a victory it was for the Houston Rockets’ point guard.

Brooks got 62 out of 123 first-place votes. Kevin Durant got the next-highest amount with 17 first-place votes, but Durant actually tied overall for second with George Hill and Marc Gasol. Andrew Bogut was fifth, Russell Westbrook was sixth, and Joakim Noah, Gerald Wallace, Corey Brewer and Brook Lopez rounded out the Top 10. Andray Blatche, Rajon Rondo, Channing Frye and Dwight Howard also received first-place votes.

The two strangest names on the ballot: Ben Wallace and Zach Randolph, who got one third-place vote apiece. Wallace was finally healthy and got some PT this year; he didn’t necessarily improve. And Z-Bo has been the same player for years; he was just on a better team this time.