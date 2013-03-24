Aaron Craft Hits Tourney’s First Buzzer Beater Sending Ohio State to Sweet 16

Aaron Craft missed three crucial free throws in the final five minutes of Sunday’s Ohio State and Iowa State matchup.

The Buckeyes saw their 13-point lead deteriorate as the Iowa State Cyclones began destroying everything in their path and eventually take a 75-74 lead with 2 minutes left.

As the clock winds down, Aaron Craft pulls up and buries a clutch tie-breaking 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left in regulation, sending the Buckeyes to the Sweet 16 with a 78-75 victory.