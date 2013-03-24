Aaron Craft Hits Tourney’s First Buzzer Beater Sending Ohio State to Sweet 16

#Video
03.24.13 5 years ago

Aaron Craft missed three crucial free throws in the final five minutes of Sunday’s Ohio State and Iowa State matchup.

The Buckeyes saw their 13-point lead deteriorate as the Iowa State Cyclones began destroying everything in their path and eventually take a 75-74 lead with 2 minutes left.

As the clock winds down, Aaron Craft pulls up and buries a clutch tie-breaking 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left in regulation, sending the Buckeyes to the Sweet 16 with a 78-75 victory.

