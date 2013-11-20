Aaron Gordon Catches Sick Reverse Alley-Oop

11.20.13 5 years ago

While teammate Nick Johnson has been Arizona’s best player so far, fab freshman Aaron Gordon is supplying the highlights. Last night against Rhode Island, Gordon wasn’t dominating like Marcus Smart or even leading like Jabari Parker. But he was doing what he probably does best: catching and finishing plays above the rim. Check this out.

Where would he go in the draft next summer?

