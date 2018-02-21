Aaron Gordon Is Expected To Draw Plenty Of Attention In Free Agency This Summer

02.21.18

The Orlando Magic are in basketball’s version of purgatory. Ever since the trade that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012, Orlando has operated in relative obscurity, missing the postseason every year and topping out at 35 wins in a season. The team keeps trying to rebuild, but just hasn’t found the answer.

One of the potential building blocks for the franchise has been Aaron Gordon, who has improved every year he’s been in the league.

Despite this, the Magic reportedly had Gordon on the trade block this year. The current front office didn’t draft Gordon, so it stands to reason that this is a classic case of a player being really good but not a fit within the way the front office wants to build up the team.

