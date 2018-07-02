Aaron Gordon Agreed To An $84 Million Deal To Stay With The Orlando Magic

#2018 NBA Free Agency
07.01.18 1 hour ago

Aside from his heroics in the Slam Dunk Contest, Aaron Gordon hasn’t operated as a household name in many NBA circles. Much of that stems from the lack of success enjoyed by the Orlando Magic in recent years but, in the same breath, it is almost as if the former Arizona Wildcats standout remains underrated from a national perspective.

Gordon ostensibly believes his star can continue to rise in Orlando, which is why he decided to stick with the Magic and not test the restricted free agent market. The news of Gordon staying in Orlando was first reported by Marc J. Spears of ESPN and confirmed by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, who brought word of Gordon’s four-year, $84 million deal.

