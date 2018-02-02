Aaron Gordon Trolled Himself Over His Disappointing 2017 Dunk Contest Performance

02.01.18

In 2016, Aaron Gordon put on a dunk contest performance for the ages. While then-Timberwolves star Zach LaVine was able to successfully defend his crowd in the NBA’s main event during All-Star Saturday, plenty of people argued that Gordon should have won, as his dunk where he jumped over the Magic’s mascot and went under his butt was the dunk of the night and one of the best in the event’s history.

One year later and we weren’t treated to a rematch between the two, as LaVine decided not to participate in the festivities. Gordon, however, was there, and was viewed as the favorite to win the whole thing.

There was just one problem: Gordon didn’t win. He didn’t even get out of the first round, as Gordon came in last place, partly because his first dunk that deployed a drone took several attempts to complete and only earned a 38.

