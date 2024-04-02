The New York Jets had high hopes for the 2023 season with Aaron Rodgers joining the team to give them a star-caliber quarterback for the first time in ages.

Given how well their defense played in 2022, having even league-average quarterback play figured to make them a playoff contender, with the hope that Rodgers could tap into the form that made him a 4-time MVP and give them a chance to compete for a Super Bowl berth. However, the excitement for the Rodgers era lasted all of four plays before the then-39-year-old was sacked and tore his achilles, ending his season on the first drive of his Jets career.

This week, the league sent out paychecks as part of their “performance-based pay system,” which was created to reward players, particularly at premium positions, who make less but play key roles for teams. The money doesn’t count against the cap and allows guys who thrive early as a lower-round or undrafted player to get at least some extra cash for playing well above their pay grade — for example, Brock Purdy nearly doubled his salary last year thanks to the system.

Even though it was designed for those players, everyone is a part of it, including Rodgers, with Adam Schefter bringing word that for his four plays in a Jets uniform, the QB was sent a check for $81 — the lowest payout in the league this year.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers earned $81.14 through the NFL’s performance-based pay system, the lowest amount among all NFL players last season. The system rewards all NFL players based on their play time and base salary. If a player has a low base salary but plays a significant number… pic.twitter.com/dldDmr338f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024

Listen, every bit helps, but it is a bit funny to send a man who made almost $37 million last season a check for $81. Aaron can at least get a lunch or two off of that sudden windfall.