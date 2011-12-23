Above The Rim Elevate “Christmas” Edition

By now you’ve seen the shoe Will Bynum will play in this season, the Above The Rim Elevate. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition. Check it out:

As you can see, Bynum gets a classic red and white colorway. Even though he doesn’t have a game on Christmas Day, you can see these on the court tomorrow as the Pistons take on the Pacers.

What do you think?

