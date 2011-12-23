Above The Rim Elevate “Christmas” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.23.11 7 years ago

By now you’ve seen the shoe Will Bynum will play in this season, the Above The Rim Elevate. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “Christmas” edition. Check it out:

As you can see, Bynum gets a classic red and white colorway. Even though he doesn’t have a game on Christmas Day, you can see these on the court tomorrow as the Pistons take on the Pacers.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAbove The RimAbove The Rim ElevateATRStyle - Kicks and GearWILL BYNUM

