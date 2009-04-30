Absolute Power: Who do you want running your team?

In a Wednesday press conference to confirm that Michael Curry will be back coaching the Pistons next season, team president Joe Dumars admitted he hasn’t been patient in the past with Detroit’s coaches, something he needs to do with Curry.

“The fact that we made so many changes for a first-year coach, I had to step back and be a little more patient than I have been,” Dumars told reporters. “During the season I said to myself, ‘What affect is this having on him as a first-year coach.’ I tried to put myself in his shoes.”

When you consider the Pistons’ turnover at head coach this decade, Dumars does come out looking like a cross between the Black Donald Trump and the Human Al Davis. He dumped Rick Carlisle the same year Carlisle took Detroit to the conference finals (one year after winning NBA Coach of the Year). Dumars sent Larry Brown away the same year LB guided the team to the ’05 NBA Finals. And Flip Saunders got fired right after his third conference finals trip with the Pistons.

Any other front-office executive might get some heat for that quick trigger. But no matter what Dumars does — from firing coaches too soon to the Billups/Iverson trade to the Darko pick — Detroit fans and the organization’s higher-ups have total faith that he knows what he’s doing.

Not many power-wielding NBA execs have that luxury, or at least they haven’t had it for as long as Dumars. Danny Ainge only got a free pass in Boston after the KG/Ray offseason. (Imagine the reaction if Ainge had tried to sign Stephon Marbury a couple years ago.) Bryan Colangelo had it for a minute in Toronto, and while he still does have a lot of loyalists, his Midas touch isn’t looking so shiny after this past season. Kevin Pritchard has it in Portland, but it’s still fairly new. About the only ones who can relate to Dumars are the Spurs’ brain trust tandem of GM R.C. Buford and Gregg Popovich.

The thing is, every NBA fan base probably has one guy who could walk in with that same undying trust. If circumstances allowed and the Sonics, you know, still existed, everybody in Seattle would hand over the keys of the franchise to Nate McMillan in a second and let him do whatever he wanted for at least a couple of years before anyone would dare criticize.

Whether it’s a former player or coach who has a history with the team, somebody else from within the organization, or an outside, who would you want running your favorite team?