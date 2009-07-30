Accept it, Toronto: You’re a small market franchise

2007: “Toronto as a market won’t ever be New York, L.A., Boston or Miami. Playing in a small market while not being a flashy guy isn’t a kiss of death, but (Chris) Bosh‘s low profile might not resonate with H.O.F. voters if he doesn’t win big (like Reggie Miller) or put up amazing numbers (like Karl Malone and John Stockton).”
2009: “More than LeBron, Wade or any other superstar, Bosh seems most likely to change teams in the much-hyped 2010 offseason. The NBA’s resident self-marketing guru and undercover comedian is just waiting to break out in a bigger market, i.e. New York, Miami or L.A.”
Two times I can remember calling the Raptors a small-market team, and two times I’ve incurred the wrath of the Toronto faithful. The arguments are the same: We’re the 4th-biggest city in North America … We sell out every Raptors game … What other team can say a whole country backs them? … Blah, blah and blah.
It’s time to face up to some truths. As a city, Toronto is not a “small market” by definition. Fine. But the Toronto Raptors are unquestionably a small market franchise within the framework of North American professional sports. (Might as well throw the Blue Jays in there, too.) And you can’t really argue against that.
How many times were the Raptors on ESPN, TNT or ABC last season? Three? Four? That’s probably even going too high. Even when the Raptors are good, like when they were one of the Top-3 teams in the East a couple years back, they have zero TV presence and zero profile this side of the border. In their most recent heyday, Raptors’ playoff games still got the NBA TV junior varsity treatment.
Bosh, the face of the franchise, is a great player and a charming personality and a nice guy. Do you know why he’s nowhere near as popular as Chris Paul or Ray Allen? Because he plays for the Raptors. Bosh has had to become the Black Seth Rogen and basically live on Twitter and uStream just to get some kind of mainstream attention, and he’s still less famous than Tay Zonday. But you know if CB4 played for the Heat or the Rockets with that same personality, he’d be a media force. The sight of kids or grown men outside of Canada rocking Bosh jerseys is rare enough — actually catching somebody in a Jose Calderon or Andrea Bargnani jersey would be like seeing Bigfoot walking down West Broadway.
The closest the Raptors have ever come to being a legit big-market organization was when they had Vince Carter in his prime. Vince was the most exciting player in the world for a time; and even then he could only get the Raps so close. When Vince left, so did the Toronto’s chances of reaching actual “big market” status. And when Bosh is gone next summer to, yes, a bigger market, and Hedo Turkoglu is the focal point of Raps’ marketing, expect that status to drop even more.
And they’re Canadian.
lol ok… so are more than half the teams in the NBA.
Ignorant article. Toronto is the 7th biggest city in North America, has great ownership, is paired with one of the most economy prove businesses in the world called the Toronto Maple Leafs, is one of the best cities in the world. For such a small market they are one of 5-6 teams spending any money. What is your opinion based on other than nothing.
What a waste of time reading this crap.
“Accept it, Toronto: You’re a small market franchise”
Oh but you are when Vince was around…..
“The closest the Raptors have ever come to being a legit big-market organization was when they had Vince Carter in his prime. Vince was the most exciting player in the world for a time; and even then he could only get the Raps so close. When Vince left, so did the Toronto’s chances of reaching actual “big market” status.”
Toronto is headed to the right direction unlike most NBA cities .
Austin, how about we bet if Bosh stays you come watch a Raptors game courtside with me on your ticket and I he leaves I’ll buy courtsides to any game you want! You got my email. Put your money where your mouth is because you are a joke.
and define market. Are you sure you know what that means?
How many times did the Clippers or Knicks make it on National TV last year?
For as big as Toronto is, in a lot of ways it has become NBA obscurity….It could be better..but it’s not. They are trying though, need to give them some credit for that!
Austin,
how about we bet if Bosh stays you come watch a Raptors game courtside with me on your ticket and I he leaves I’ll buy courtsides to any game you want! You got my email. Put your money where your mouth is because you are a joke.
@French — Even when the Knicks aren’t getting games on TV, they still get a lot of media coverage. Their player/coaching moves get attention on SportsCenter, national magazines/websites do stories on “What’s wrong with the Knicks?” etc. The Clippers are a whole other story because their owner has tanked the team for 20 years and they play in the same city as the Lakers. The Raps are, like AB said, just irrelevant.
Since when was Miami a “large” market at anything? They cant sell tickets!
How many people outside of NY are rockin any current Knicks players jersey? Your whole argument is flawed? Simply put no one pays attention to the Raptors because they are a less than mediocre team. It really has nothing to do with market…
I see more raptors gear down in sxm then i do Knicks…Toronto is better then NY down in the N.A. islands…
one more thing….i watched more raptor games then knicks games on tv on the island
@AB : You knew you were poking a bee’s nest and this should be fun. No one fan takes their sorry team more seriously than the Raptors fan.
FYI Raptors fans, you got BARGNANI at #1 instead of being smart and trading the pick. You lose Bosh next summer, then what?
How come no big free agents come to Toronto? Hedo doesn’t count cause he was chasing the money. I’m talking top-tier names.
Austin how dare you disrespect the great mecca of TORONTO?
You shall be punished!!
tay zonday is awesome
They should move to Vancouver
@ austin.
You couldn’t have pulled off a more stereotyprical
“the world revolves around us” american attitude if you tried.
It’s exactly this attitude that causes americans to wear Canadian flags when they travel internationally.
You know how your a fan of a crappy team? When your argument to other fans is that at least your team is a big market team…..pathetic.
Some of your points are fair for certain … I have issues with a few though.
I really believe that most out of market jersey sales are generated by electric players like Vince, Kobe or Bron (with the exception of maybe Duncan). Bosh really isn’t that type of player and will never generate those types of sales outside of TO or anywhere else he plays.
“Bosh has had to become the Black Seth Rogen and basically live on Twitter and uStream just to get some kind of mainstream attention” … come on … that’s just who he is. You don’t become the “black Seth Rogan” just to get mainstream pub. You’re born a joker.
The Raps had a lot of US media coverage in the Vinsanity days like you said. And while you’re right that that didn’t happen as much in our Atlantic Conference title year it did happen more than a few times (I remember seeing ESPN at the games).
To be honest I don’t think these conversations can truly happen as the US rating system and Canadian rating systems are completely separate entities are they not? I remember a cool interview with Mark Cuban about NHL ratings and how people in the states tend to underestimate it when in fact it blows away college hoops and such in real viewership (in fact here it is … [www.thestar.com]). If you expand on that and assume that we’re not just hockey crazy nomads and that a large part of that “4th biggest city in North America” is also watching the Raps then you can certainly imagine that our market must be a lot bigger than you are giving it credit for.
Anyway, whatevs … good players are coming here again and that’s really all that matters. I believe there is a basketball renaissance happening in TO and Canada right now and that’s a good thing no matter what. Good for the NBA and good for DIME. Your Canadian sales will go up. Speaking of which … where’s my new issue yo!
Great read as always.
I’m Canadian, and I agree to a certain extent, but AB, you’re talkin’ out your ass on this one.
For the most part, Americans have ZERO interest in Canadian teams, no matter the sport, so why would ESPN, TNT or ABC show Raps games when they’ll get better ratings showing any mediocre American franchise (and as we know, there’s lots of those).
Do you seriously think Seth Rogen is less known in the mainstream than that Chocolate Rain dude (I had to google his name just to find out who it was)? Seth Rogen’s been in so many mainstream comedies over the past few years (which have all been extremely successful), it’s hard NOT to know who he is, even if people refer to him as “that dude from Superbad.” He was also the butt of a joke on the last episode of Entourage, one of the most popular shows on television.
How many Americans rock Euro players’ jerseys? I’ll bet you don’t see too many Andrei Kirilenko jerseys outside of Utah either. So what’s your point?
Face it AB, you’re grasping at straws on this one.
How many teams in the L? 30?
So Big market: LA, Chitown, Boston, NY (for no reason remotely relating to their actual team) maybe Miami? So….who’s next? Houston? Dallas? Philly, Detroit….? And you are telling me that you don’t think T.O. is on par with this tier? Dawg, what you smoking? Not only is it basically the basketball focal of an entire country, it probably has the most and arguably best un-official online presence (raptorshq), and trust me the most fans internationally. (see raptors nation)
Not throwing no wrath, just seriously questioning your judgment, knowledge and basically interest in the sport…
Hey Austin. You must be a small market writer then if you’re wasting your time on Toronto. Please close your mouth when you no nothing.
Instead of empowering propaganda that Toronto sucks, perhaps you should instead work towards a better future. After all, success for Toronto is success for the NBA. In fact, Toronto is a holy grail and can lead to access to a marketplace in an entirely different country.
Nevertheless, stop playing the cyber bully and a go use your time for something more worthwhile.
This article had absolutely no value whatsoever. It was a waste of my 3 minutes, which is the same as what the ladies say about Austin Burton.
By the way, I grew up a Seattle Supersonics fan and just moved over to the Indiana Pacers. (Add the Seahawks and Mariners on there, too.) I know all about following a small market team. And there’s nothing wrong with it if you just accept the reality. There are only a handful of truly big market teams, and Toronto just isn’t one of them.
[www.thestar.com] … hey once again … make sure you read this. Expand it to bball … cut it into a quarter even.
Never mind the Seth Rogen thing. I re-read the article and you were saying Bosh is less popular in the mainstream than Chocolate Rain.
How many mainstream fans know anything about the NBA aside from the MEGA-STARS? We all know Bosh is not on that level, but so is 99% of the NBA.
Accept it Milwakee, Utah, Memphis, Charlotte, OKC, etc… You too are small market franchises, so don’t bother making any offseason moves to put you in the hunt for a Chip!! Lay down and play dead!
Come on Austin… As a Seattle/Indiana fan, this is weak coming from you.
this is a terrible article
im from new york, and t-dot’s pretty mucg exactly like new york with a shit load of highways..
the only reason the raps aren’t ever on ESPN is cuz there always riding lebron’s dick
@Taj — I never said teams like the Raps/Pacers shouldn’t try to improve. In fact, for the last week I’ve been angry at the Mariners, thinking they were gonna give up on the season by becoming a “seller” in the trade market (before we landed Jack Wilson). Every team should be trying to improve. The article was directed at the Raps fans who get all bent out of shape anytime somebody says their team is small-market.
Let’s see – 1. we weren’t on national tv last year because WE SUCKED. The Knicks are a pretty big market, don’t remember watching them on national tv either. 2. Bosh doesn’t smoke nearly as much weed as Seth Rogen.
Arrogant American thinking like this is what put your car companies out of business. Too arrogant to see that the a ‘market’ is the WORLD. and not the United States. True, Raptor games are never on ESPN. But how many knick games are broadcasted in Spain? in Italy? even France or Great Britain? none. Its a big deal when the Raptors play over there. Theres are reason why New York, LA, and Chicago are never selected to represent the NBA in the pre season trips.
Stupid Americans. Lets all sit back and watch you fall
@nerditry — Hedo was chasing the money, and he also liked that Toronto has a big Turkish community. If those two don’t fall in place, there’s no way he goes to T-Dot. Big time free agents don’t want to play in Toronto because they’ll become invisible, and Raps players who become FA’s usually leave. Small market, people, deal wit it.
Alright jerkbag … take it down a peg. You’re just playing to the article.
this article is a joke and u dont know shit about markets
get a life
Your argument is so pathetic, what team web site gets the most hits on NBA.com.
You sound like a typical american who doesn’t realize their is actually a world outside their bubble.
Toronto on its own is a not the best market for a team, but Toronto + Europe + Asia + (possibly South America) = the biggest market in the NBA.
@Nick Adams
You do know national TV networks decide what teams they’re putting on BEFORE the season, right? Why do you think Phoenix was on TV so much even though they sucked, too? The Raptors were coming off a playoff run going into last season. When it was time to make the TV schedules, the Raps were good and they still got no play.
Austin,
Do you really know what the meaning of the word “market” is? One would think that a reporter would know how to use a dictionary…
I heard a stat that (back when the Raptors were good), that their website got by far the most hits of any team on NBA.com. Small market?
If the Toronto/Canada (33 Million+) market is small, then any NBA market outside of New York, L.A. and Chicago are miniscule to non-existent by comparison.
Look up the word. Please.
You’re making the rest of your fellow Americans look really bad.
No. I fail to see how he can make the argument that NY is the mecca for basketball but Toronto is a small market. When the only difference is that New York is a larger city in general and has more streetball courts. Streetball contributes nothing to real basketball. People who dominate half court runs can never make the varsity team. There is a big difference between random ball players and basketball palyers.
Back on topic, the writer believes that New York is a lager market because it ganers more NATIONAL (American) attention. And that jersey sales will perhaps be larger due to a larger New Yok ‘die hard’ fanbase.
Conversely, you don’t think there are loads of grown men and kids wearing Raptor jerseys in Toronto? in Vancouver? in Edmonton or Calgary? Have you ever even been to any of these places? Toronto is one of the most beautiful cities in North American, perhaps even moreso than your beloved New York because theres much less crime and gang violence, super diversity and everything is generally harmonious, save for the garbage pickerupers. (The Torontonians know what I’m talking about). Anyways, doesn’t the writer of this article see that when Yao Ming scores a basket, half of china jumps up? Or when Bargani hits a 3, Toronto and Italy jump up? What happens when Stephon Marbury scores a basket? 5000 people in New York light a joint? haha. Idiot American I’m educating you.
AB – Your motive is Understandable… I believe you know that theres a few Raptors fans/Canadians that tune into DIME regularly and it seems as though you wanted to piss them off. Not sure if it’s because the Raps have been active this off season or a Torontonian stole your girl, it seems to have come out of left field… Anyways, keep on turnin them screws!
Yeah I disagree here, The rap’s ratings are great on Sportsnet / TSN / Raptors TV in Canada.They have even got so popular in the north that even the CBC picked them back up last year.
T.O will never be large ‘US’ market, simply because its Canada.
It will be interesting through the next 10 years, when T.O will be bringing in revenue in Cdn dollars vs. US.
When they are selling out and the Loonie has a 30% premium over the Greenback, does that classify them as large market?
Last but not least, when a true International dynamo comes across the seas to play North American BBall, whose to say it won’t be #1 on his list?
We’ve already beat this dead horse enough, but since it’s summer and there’s no news, let’s go over it again.
If you’re talking “market” then Toronto competes with the best, in every sense. Big fan base, large city, huge attendance. There has been a die hard “market” behind the Toronto Raptors since 1995, despite having a wretched team more seasons than not.
But what you’re talking about has nothing to do with the market, or the money. You’re talking about the media. Toronto doesn’t get the press of the Knicks, Celtics or Lakers, so they’re called a small market team.
You can bring up a thousand reasons for that, and I’m sure you’ll hear them all in the comments section of this inflammatory post. First of which is that the Raps play in a completely different country. American media is bias enough within its own nation, how much do you think they care about what happens north of the border? How many Americans can even name our Prime Minister, let alone our starting 5?
So by American media standards, Toronto will stay a small market team. When the team is good, it will always be a “surprise” or a “Cinderella” team to the American sports pundits, too lazy to do their research. When the team is bad, no casual NBA fan outside of Toronto will even hear about it.
So why should Canadians care? Since when do we care about American mainstream media coverage? The real heads know what’s up, Dime shows Toronto tons of love (while throwing the occasional jab), and that’s enough for me.
Oh yeah and what has your ‘Big Market’ team done to show its advantages of being a “Big Market’ team? Nothing. The Knicks still suck. LA can’t take advantage of being a big market team enough to resign Odom. Miami is not a big market. Chicago has yet to make a big splash. Oh btw why dont you write an article about ex-basketball players being horrible gms. and the best gms are the ones who’ve actually gone to school and know a thing or two about business. Really, if an athelete leaves school after highschool or even 1 year of university how can you honestly think that he has the same capabilties of running a multi million dollar franchise the same way as someone who has goen to business school and dealt with business their entire life? Maybe thats why Steve Kerr and the suns suck balls
TV does not prefer Raps games because Canadian ratings don’t go towards American broadcasters. If you look at one game on TV, the highest ratings will come from the markets that are involved in that particular game. So since the Raps market does not count for American broadcasters, that will lead to less viewers for those broadcasters when airing a Raps game. The only way to counter that is by getting a superstar, which is where VC came into play. He was able to generate viewers from all across america based on his name. But the reality is that VC of that time period was close to being Lebron of this tme period (not quite the same level, but close). And that type of presence is not a common trend with 99% of NBA players.
You do have a valid point that Toronto is a “small market” even though you did a horrible job of backing that point. But since all of Canada backs the team, plus Italy and Spain and now Turkey, I think we are already with our current “World” standing.
Did someone say Miami is big market? Have any of you taken a geography class in your life? Market size is not relevant as the world is a smaller place due to the internet etc. Market size matters for 2 reasons
1. Big cities are more appealing to American players
2. Its a lot easier to make money with more people to draw from.
My point is Toronto is agian the 7th biggest city by population in the world. The Raptors finished 6th in attendance and 7th in operating income (Forbes) so it is a big city with a healthy cash flow.
The one point of the article that is true is most Americans don’t care about whats across the street let along across the border so they will never care about Toronto and thats fine. But that doesn’t mean Chris Bosh doesn’t care. Did any of you hear him on the radio laughing at a NY radio host asking for him to come play for the Knicks? He laughed….Again if you don’t care about the Raptors fine but don’t say no one else does because thats wrong. Canada loves our team and Chris Bosh!
Austin did you see how I substanciated my argument with facts. Its called journalism…Look it up. And I know you are sour grapes about Seattle but its a far different situation than Toronto. Our owner and Stadium Rock!!!!!!
I can see what you’re saying about the team being a small market team, despite the city itself being a major market, with multiple pro sports teams. But I think that’s the case of a young franchise. It takes time to build history. Time and championships. You just can’t expect the public perception of everyone (fans, athletes, media) to be the same as franchises with lots of history like the lakers, knicks etc… Players are not exactly rushing out to play for the Griz or Bobcats either.
I think another issue is the perpetual problem of seeing things with an American bias, through USA tinted glasses if you will. This goes for the players, fans and networks, and apparently media too. TNT, ESPN, ABC will broadcast games they think will bring in the most advertising revenue. If they feel that’s Miami because they have Wade, then it’s Miami. As far as they’re concerned, it’s certainly not a team based in Canada, where the potential for revenu is smaller. But in Toronto’s case, they might be making a mistake. It’s a vicious circle afterall. People feel Toronto is a small market in part because it isn’t given exposure by the predominantly American media. But given a chance, I think they could really explode. So I do see what you’re saying, but at the same time I think it’s more an issue of perception, that TO is somehow less relevent than its American counterparts, and this perception is strong Stateside. Give the franchise time to build some history.
There are no allusions to Toronto being in the same league market-wise as say the New-Yorks and Bostons of the league, but I think they can more than hang with the Indianas, Sacramentos and Charlottes. Hell, I would even go as far as to say Miamis too, but that might be my Canadian bias speaking ;P .
You are actually inadvertently condemning the ethnocentricity of your own country. You know the (ha ha, this kills me) the greatest country in the world…hell why don’t we say Universe. You know what, I don’t know if that even covers it.
Listen you guys are fed that crap from when you’re wee little babies, and low and behold it seeps out in glorified mass emails, like this article.
The only reason that Toronto doesn’t get the coverage is because of two reasons. One, last year they weren’t good, and two because they are Canadian…except now that we are becoming the UN of the NBA, we are potentially bigger than your big market teams…I’d rather know that Italy is watching us than Topeka, or how about Slovenia watching us over say wherever Mother Ship you think you’re from.
Listen, why don’t you read a book or something. Something that will expand your mind. It always blows the lid off me when somebody,(who thinks they’re a writer,) doesn’t read. If it wasn’t for spell check, would you even have a job?
You’re one of those guys who think Vin Diesel is a great actor, and four dogs sitting a round a table playing poker is great art, I get it, but do you really have to subject the rest of the world to your lack of culture?
When David Stern is busting his arse trying to make this an International game do you think you’re doing anything except tearing that down? When the NBA is spending millions of dollars internationally to increase the profile of this incredible sport, what do you do?
“Hey man, Toronto isn’t cool. I said it all right. So shut up.”
I can smell the beer and cheetos from here.
The only reason you’re writing this crap is because the Raps are making some noise this off season and some of the free agents have indicated that they love the city of Toronto.
You know what? I hope you don’t take the invite of the guy who commented earlier. Don’t come to T.O., please, don’t be there for Caribbana, (the biggest Caribbean festival in the world outside of the islands) when most of the NBA is there. A few years ago Shaq headed up the parade. You don’t deserve the great food, music, or beautiful women.
And when the Raps pull it out of the toilet bowl this year, don’t watch, because when you do, you’ll hear these words whispering in the back of your head and realize how many ways you’ve let your culturally centric ego limit your life.
In the NBA, and North American sports, Toronto is a small market, but who cares?
Kevin Durant, small market.
Danny Granger, small market.
Al Jefferson, small market.
Lebron Fucking James, small market.
The best person to compare him to is Roy. Roy is States side in a “small” market. What do you know about him that you don’t know about Bosh? Are you telling me that if Bosh was in Portland, ESPN would be showing you non stop highlights of Bosh’s jumpers? Bullshit.
Unless you’re playing in some media mecca or on a championship squad you’re profile isn’t getting any bigger if you’re not dunking on everyone or scoring 40 points per night. And it’s been confirmed that Bosh is better as second fiddle not top dog, so he wouldn’t be a media darling no matter where he went. Don’t believe me? Elton Brand. That dude even played in LA.