Adam Morrison: “A lot of people left me for dead.”

I’m not going to lie – if you had told me when he was drafted in the 2006-07 Draft that three years later Adam Morrison would be in serious, serious danger of being out of the League, I would’ve said you were crazy. Did I think he was a lock to be an NBA star? Definitely not. But at the very least, I saw him as being a valuable scorer in some team’s rotation.

Yet here we are; Morrison is at the end of his rookie contract and he is in the Vegas Summer League playing for his NBA life. From today’s L.A. Times:

Morrison realizes there is much on the line, starting in Las Vegas. He will turn 25 on Sunday, but this represents a career juncture for him.

“Yeah, it’s my contract year,” he said. “If I don’t perform well, I might not be in the league. It’s definitely a big year.”

In Charlotte, it got worse for Morrison before it would get any better. He suffered a torn ligament in his left knee in an exhibition game against the Lakers in October 2007 that required surgery.

“It was terrible,” he said.

Not only because of the pain and career-threatening nature of the injury, but Morrison felt a chance to correct the pro record had been wrested away, pulled out of his control.

He was jokingly asked whether the critical website in question had asked him for an interview after he was traded to the Lakers in February along with Shannon Brown for Vladimir Radmanovic.

“Not really,” he said. “A lot of people thought I was terrible and done for good and one of the worst picks of all time,” he said. “I heard all of that. It was tough to swallow.

“Like I said, to come back and get hurt and not get the chance to prove myself was probably the worst.”

He praised the Lakers for giving him this opportunity, saying he felt his confidence soaring even in practice, and even though he was on the bench in their run to the title.

The message? Well, his career is not six feet under.

“A lot of people left me for dead,” Morrison said. “A lot of people said I couldn’t play. And [the Lakers] gave me a chance to get healthy, and I’ll get a chance hopefully to prove I can play.”