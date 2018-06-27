Getty Image

The NBA’s free agency period begins on Sunday at midnight, at which point a whole bunch of NBA players will be offered contracts and get the chance to have financial stability for the next few years. Prior to that kicking off, however, the league’s commissioner made sure his future was set in stone.

The NBA announced on Wednesday afternoon that the league has come to terms on a contract extension with Adam Silver. The financial terms of the contract were not announced, but it was revealed that Silver’s extension will keep him around through the 2023-24 season.

“NBA Board of Governors Chairman and Toronto Raptors Governor Larry Tanenbaum announced today that Commissioner Adam Silver’s contract has been extended through the 2023-24 NBA season,” the league said in a release.

It makes all the sense in the would that the league would want to keep Silver around, as he’s generally been praised for what he’s done at the helm since taking over for David Stern in 2014. Additionally, Silver’s contract ending in 2024 means it would end at the same time as the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, which was signed last summer.

Whether Silver would stick around beyond then remains to be seen, but for now, he’ll continue to be at the helm of the NBA.