Adam Silver Joked The Lakers Have Their Own TV Channel: ‘It’s Called ESPN’

05.30.19 31 mins ago

The NBA Finals will tip off tonight in Toronto as the Raptors make their first ever appearance against the Warriors, who are seeking a three-peat in their fifth consecutive trip to the championship series.

It’s been nearly a full week without playoff basketball and the return of actual NBA games is a welcome reprieve from the discourse surrounding the league that’s gone on for the last five days. In that time, the Lakers took center stage once again for all the wrong reasons as an ESPN story dropped on Tuesday detailing even more internal dysfunction in Los Angeles.

The bombshells from that story, and the subsequent fallout, have been the lead topic of conversation around the league, which has been a bit frustrating for some given there’s still a whole championship to figure out over the next week-plus. Adam Silver was mentioned in that story, as Rich Paul complained to him about Luke Walton being the coach in L.A. in a brief conversation at a restaurant, which Silver confirmed as having happened. However, all the talk about the Lakers has been a bit exhausting, and Silver joked to Chris Haynes on the Posted Up podcast on Yahoo that ESPN has become the Lakers’ personal television channel.

