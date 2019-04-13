Adam Silver Is Once Again Floating The Idea Of A Midseason Tournament

04.12.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There’s a lot you can say about Adam Silver, the NBA’s intrepid commissioner, who has time and again proven himself a progressive, agile, innovative thinker when it comes to the future of basketball in the Information Age, player agency, and how to best leverage celebrity status in a league that thrives off transcendent personalities.

Silver has never been afraid of change. He recognized early on that the league needs to adapt to the evolving media landscape and the breakneck globalization of the world’s fastest-growing sport. And as far as the on-court product is concerned, he’s also remained open to new ideas for how to improve the fan experience by implementing rule changes designed with the viewer in mind.

We could see even bigger changes to come in the future. Silver has long been a proponent of both a shorter season and an improved All-Star Game experience, and it appears that those two notions might intersect with his latest idea about adding some sort of midseason tournament to the schedule.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs
TAGSADAM SILVERNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP