Adam Silver Says The NBA Will Not Change Its Rookie Of The Year Award Rules

06.01.18 46 mins ago

One of the many things the NBA world talks about when there are no games being played on the court is the annual awards the players earn. One of those awards in particular seemed to get some additional attention this season, as Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons each ran their own compelling Rookie of the Year campaigns.

The fighting was intense, and sometimes sponsored, but the argument was clear: Simmons wasn’t a “true” rookie because he was drafted last season, even though he didn’t play his “true” rookie year because of injury. Seemingly everyone tried to weigh in on the issue, but Simmons held firm in his belief that he’s a rookie because, well, he is, by the official definition of the award’s rules.

And according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the parameters for the Rookie of the Year award will not be altered because of this debate.

