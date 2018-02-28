Getty Image

Adam Silver is not happy with the way teams at the bottom of the NBA are trying to tank. Currently, the race for the most ping pong balls in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery is kind of amazing, as there are seven teams within two games of having the worst record in the league.

With Draft Lottery reforms kicking in next year and a number of talented prospects at the top of this year’s draft, it makes sense that there are a bunch of teams striving for a top-5 pick. Silver, meanwhile, is trying to do what he can to keep this from happening this year.

According to Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports, Silver sent out a strongly-worded memo to all 30 teams in the wake of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban‘s comments about tanking. In it, Silver addressed how the league has tried to address tanking, acknowledging that “we have been careful to distinguish between efforts teams may make to rebuild their rosters, including through personnel changes over the course of several seasons, and circumstances in which players or coaches on the floor take steps to lose games.”