Add Carmelo, and this team will own Miami and Boston

Everybody is talking about Carmelo Anthony today. With this week’s latest developments that the Denver Nuggets have accepted the reality that they have no future with ‘Melo, the list of teams pitching trades is growing: New Jersey and Houston are among the front-runners, while longshots like Philadelphia, New York and Golden State are still holding out hope.
While throwing ‘Melo trade scenarios around the office this morning, one began to stand out. As originally pitched by Dime’s Pat Cassidy, here’s how it would work:
Chicago gets: Carmelo Anthony
Denver gets: Luol Deng, James Johnson, Kyle Korver, two future 1st round draft picks
A few things appear to stand in the way of this deal getting done. First, reports surfaced today that the Bulls are out of the ‘Melo sweepstakes because they don’t want to give up Joakim Noah. Second, Korver can’t be traded until Dec. 15 because he just signed with Chicago as a free agent. And third, do you really want to give up three players AND two draft picks for one guy who has shown he’ll become unhappy for seemingly no good reason and force his way out of town?
However, nobody said the Nuggets have to trade ‘Melo now. If they don’t get the offer they want before training camp, they have until next February’s deadline to make something happen. So if the Knicks, Rockets, Nets and others don’t entice Denver now, Chicago can become a factor later when Korver (or Carlos Boozer, or Ronnie Brewer, or Kurt Thomas, etc.) is eligible to be traded. Is it smart for Bulls VP John Paxson to give up so many players and two picks for one guy? Absolutely. When you’re trying to save your job now, some 2012 and 2014 draft picks are inconsequential should the opportunity arise to get a franchise-changing talent like Carmelo Anthony.
The bigger question, of course, is why the Nuggets would take this deal. As we’ve said before, you’re just not going to get equal value back for ‘Melo. That’s not how superstar trades work. But Deng is at least a solid starter you can plug in right away at small forward, Korver is one of the best shooters in the League, and Johnson is a young, athletic player with potential. And every team likes first-round draft picks.
If the Bulls could pull of this deal, they would become the best team in the East. Seriously. Their “Big Three” of Derrick Rose, Carmelo and Boozer isn’t as talented as LeBron, Wade and Bosh in Miami, but throw in Noah on Chicago’s side, plus Brewer, plus Taj Gibson, plus Kurt Thomas, and they are more stacked than the Heat or the Celtics.
“Boozer and ‘Melo don’t guard anybody,” was said in the office this morning.
“Who cares?” was the reply. “That team will score a thousand points a game.”
What do you think?
kurt “crazy eyes” thomas will own miami and boston single handedly
and we all saw how “That team will score a thousand points a game.” worked well for suns in past years.
yoda says:
and we all saw how “That team will score a thousand points a game.” worked well for suns in past years.
*like button on that comment right there…
I’d like to point out that a team “being stacked” doesn’t mean anything.
If Carmelo can’t win with a PG like Chauncey and a PF like K-Mart, what makes you think he’ll be that much better w/Rose and Noah? Just sayin’.
I could be wrong but I feel like Melo would prosper most in a Steve Nash offense where he can just run and score.
Rose, Ronnie, Melo, Booz, JoaKING: Checkmate!
Coach Thibs would bust some defense into these boys.
Get it done, Pax!
Carmelo plays well against LBJ. D.Wade, now that’s a problem.
thats wut they got noah and brewer there for right? defensive specialists. plus the system theyre in.. will be good for TEAM defense. which in most ways is better than man defense.
if this is possible.. PLEASE do it, chicago.
Did someone really just say “a PF like Kenyon Martin” in a positive tone??
this trade doesnt mean shit!!!…bottom line is melo isnt gonnna win a fucking chip unless he can land on a lakers boston or miami team cuz no way not no how not no god dam wayyyy is one of those three teams not winning!!!! DO YOU FUCKINGGGGG UNDERSTANDD!?!?!?!?!?
CHICAGO??? SSHHMIICCAAGOO
You guys just don’t get it, please don’t put Miami in the same league as Boston. It takes more than putting up numbers to win a championship. Assuming the absolutely stellar chemistry remains intact, Boston would wreck this team just like it will most likely wreck The Heat.
KG, Shaq, JO, Perk, Big Baby, Semih Erden and Harangody make up one of, if not the, greatest front court ever constructed. Yes their old but you cant teach basketball IQ and KG Shaq and JO have been arguably some of the best big men of the past decade. Just because they cant do what they used to be able to doesn’t mean they wont figure out new ways to do what they’ve done so well for so long.(that was a long winded sentence but i think it makes sense) So they score the points and protect the paint while Perk Big Baby and Semih will provide the dirty work.(Plus ya know Rasheed’s coming back at the trade deadline)
Add on to this the Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Rondo and Nate Robinson as a 6th man(this time with a year to figure out how he fit’s into the offense) and we are talking about one of the greatest teams of all time. Every member of this team is being grossly underpaid because they want to win and that’s it.
I hate when people say “anyone who predicted the Celtics would make the finals last year was lying.” We weren’t lying we we’re the only ones who could look past all the flash and athleticism on the other teams and realized that they all lacked what Boston(and L.A.) had.
Keep sleeping on Boston I’ll be the one saying I told ya so this time next year.
The Nuggets would definitely ask for Taj Gibson. He is tall and a great shot blocker. That’s exactly what Denver needs. Chicago will not pull it off. My money is on either Atlanta, New Jersey or NYC.
I dont think its a matter of carmelo and boozer not gaurding guys, because they put in the effort when I see them play. people talk like they steve nash or antwon jamison bad on defense.
I would be more scared if Orlando gets Melo than Chicago. A Magic team with Melo would create huge problem especially for Miami. Miami have no one to slow down Dwight and with Melo they would finally have a consistent #1 scoring option and a clutch player..
The problem witht his argument is that Melo has to be traded and sign his extension by Halloween, otherwise he can be resigned under the new CBA, which he doesn’t want to do, the sulking faggy, bastard….I hate this whine and trade nonsense….I hope Melo’s game disappears like Wince’s
@ Dime:
If you have to ask yourself “why would Denver take this deal” then you’ve already admitted your proposal is garbage. Deng, Johnson, and Korver? Really? That would absolutely trump the ridiculousness that was the Gasol trade by far. Not because those aren’t some solid players Denver would be getting in return (they are), but because the gulf between what each side is getting would be monumental! Gasol was a star that hadn’t really led his team anywhere a’la Chris Bosh so it’s not like anyone was going to give up a franchise player for him. Being traded for his less talented brother and a bag of chips only made the trade way more obvious and appear more lopsided than it actually was. With your deal, we already know what Deng and Korver are and they won’t ever be anything more than what they are now. Johnson is… well… you guys put it best; a project. At least the “other” Gasol was a bit of an unknown commodity that didn’t have years of “we already know what he can do” behind him that allowed the Grizzlies to take a chance…. a chance that now makes the trade not look so lopsided (even though is still is) with the “other” Gasol” emerging and growing. This proposed Denver trade would be even more lopsided and, unlike the Gasol trade, does nothing for the recipient, Denver, and their soon-to-be-needed rebuilding project other than allowing them to say “we got three players in that deal”!
I still say Houston should be the frontrunner and, right now, ESPN is reporting that Houston is indeed a frontrunner along with New Jersey. I imagine New Jersey is probably as high as it is right now in the race because Melo probably has expressed a keen interest in being close to home. And while the Net’s can’t offer more than what the Rockets can, they can offer something that Houston doesn’t have; a high draft pick in Favors. But Favors can’t be the only player that leaves so it would have to be Harris and someone else… maybe Williams? So then you basically have Melo, Lopez, and a team of scrubs and near scrubs. Melo or not, that team gets demolished by the top teams in the East and the only way I can see Melo signing off on this is if he feels like Paul or another star player will join him next year. That aside, Houston has the best to offer everyone involved. Period.
P.S. I do admit though that news has emerged that Denver is really struggling with trading Melo to a conference rival so, who knows, maybe that will factor largely into whatever decision ends up being made.
The bulls wont do it and thats sad ,because they missed out on LeBron,Kobe,KG,and now Melo .Im a bulls fan but thats sad to know we missed out on all those players and ended up with Boozer. They can’t compete against the heat or the celtics or the magic unless they get Melo .And when I mean compete I mean have a chance to win in a 7 game playoff matchup .
Melo is maybe the best offensive player in the L, but he isnt an all around type of guy, and if Rose and Boozer can do most of the scoring then i think think the Bulls are better off keeping Deng and Noah. Those two bring alot besides scoring that Melo wont.
If I’m the Bulls then i want to see how high Rose can take us before handing the team to someone else.
i wonder if the Blazers can be a player in this Melo game… then again would La La want to live in Portland
Calling New York a long shot is pretty dumb. Since the start of all this drama like 3 months ago it’s been well reported that his number one choice is to play in Madison Square Garden. Carmelo can pretty much pick where he wants to go. He can refuse to sign an extension with whatever team the Nuggets set a trade up with, and you still think that team will continue with the trade? No. Nuggets are eventually going to see that if they want anything in return for him, they’re going to have to send him where he wants to go.
So where’s the part where you really explain that Chicago will own Boston and Miami…?
LMNOP,
Shut up before John Paxson reads this and believes this garbage you are spewing.
No way in hell are the Bulls better off keeping Deng instead of trading for Melo.
There are really only a few teams that he should want to go to. Mainly because MIA, BOS, LA all have their super teams and will get all the attention. Melo wants to be the best or at least in the talks, so he has to win win win no matter what.
Houston, Chicago, Orlando give him the best chances to do so with Orlando being the best option and Chicago being a close second. If Chicago has Rose and Boozer with new coach Thibs vs ORL Dwight with bad coaching Stan Van. It’s i’m Melo I’d go with Chicago because they present the best chance to battle MIA over the next 5yrs with or without Melo.
@ 11: Soul Jax
Like you said “some of the best big men in the past decade”. Ok, past is past! Get over it.
I had and will say it again, “anyone who predicted the Celtics would make the finals last year was lying.” LOL
@ 11: Soul Jax
Like you said “some of the best big men in the past decade”. Ok, past is past! Get over it.
I had and will say it again, “anyone who predicted the Celtics would make the finals this year was lying.” LOL
@Sh!tfaced
I wouldn’t say they would Own MIA. But they would beat Bos this year and any year after. MIA and Chicago (with Melo) will be a great playoff rivalry for the ages. Similar to the Bulls/Pistons or Celtics/Pistons Eastern Conf battles back in the day. And of the 04′ draft class…Melo seems to be the least friendly with all them. So I can see him shining in those battles over LBJ.
LBJ vs Melo bring to life the Larry/Magic arguments when they first came out
Rose vs Wade battle for braggin rights to Chicago like MJ and Isiah had.
Boozer vs Bosh the 2 best 3rd options in he L.
Noah vs…. we’ll come back to that.
i just think this will create a greater rivalry. All star teams would be sick too.
D@mmit Stern you make this happen!!!
for A melo deal, rose, noah and boozer are untouchable. then everything else should be up for grabs. they really need to turn deng into an expiring contract. even if its someone horrible like mike dunleavy.
what does everyone think about this deal.
Chicago gets Melo
Denver gets Expiring X, Taj, james johnson chicago’s 2013 first round pick, and the pick charlotte owes chicago and 2011 2nd rounder
Team X gets Deng and 2011 first rounder
@S.Jax
“KG, Shaq, JO, Perk, Big Baby, Semih Erden and Harangody make up one of, if not the, greatest front court ever constructed”
If this was 2005 you might have a point. But this front line is severly overrated by you and many others. Best ever???? you do know things like this will make you lose all credibility on this site.
Has anybody asked Rose if he even wants Melo on HIS squad?
Remember the drama cuz he never called Lebron to come to Chicago?
People assumin Rose would want Melo.
He might not.
You know what could cause a problem.If carmelo goes to chicago whos team is it then? rose or carmelo!? Carmelo is taking the last shot right?
@Dizzle
Rose doesn’t get say so in this. He’s 21. He doesn’t know what it’s like to Win in the NBA so as a GM I would never ask his approval on a Melo trade unless they had some sort of beef (like Lebron did with the dancing thing). But Rose ain’t that type of dude anyway, he just wants to win. I doubt he likes some of his teammates now, yet he still plays with no complaints.
@dan
It would be Melo’s team but Rose still has the keys. He’s the Pg. So the Pg always takes the lead role.
Im in Denver… not enough people mad about this. Melo is talking like hes staying, his girl talking like hes staying. Let him leave if he wants to, get nothing in return but do it with dignity , sell out some seats this year, and see what happens
To Soul Jax:
Naw man I disagree, Rasheed Wallace (prime+IQ), Ben Wallace (prime+IQ), Elden Campbell (IQ), Mehmut Okur (reaching prime+IQ), Corliss Williamson (IQ)and Darko made up a better line than KG (old but can still move some+IQ), Shaq (old+IQ), JO (old+IQ), Perk (IQ), Big Baby (Heart n hustle), Semih Erden and Harangody do.
Soul Jax–You’re insane if you think that frontcourt is one of the best in league history. It looks like you’re going off name recognition only. Yeah those are some big names, but they are nowhere near their prime (except Perkins). It’s one of the best frontcourts in the league currently, but I’d take the Lakers lineup of Bynum, Gasol, and Odom over the Celts any day of the week.
I’m not sold on Melo making the Bulls better than the Celts or Heat. I just don’t see it because Melo needs a really good distributing PG and I’m not sure Rose is that guy. But I guess you never know. Whoever said Melo to the Magic would be scarier is exactly right. If they had a closer like Melo then who knows how good that team would be.
Im almost positive that the entire Celtics front line is going to be injured for most of the year. I also think that would be the best possible thing that could happen for them (since they cannot possibly stay fresh during the season they would be better served shooting for 5-8 seed in the playoffs). In any case the Soul Jax of the world are in for a let down.
I thought you were going to say melo to orlando for a a package around either lewis or carter. Now that would be a team in contention.
Do you think that melo would like to leave a team with a great shooting unselfish PG to go to one with a ball dominating, selfish and terrible shooting one. On chicago there wouldn’t be enough ball to share between rose him and boozer. Also, is chicago even really that much better a team than denver is right now? Its debatable.
Even if he did go to chicago there is no way that they could beat either miami or boston.
If you want to talk about high scoring, talk about the miami heat. Guaranteed Miami averages more per game than chicago this year, even in a hypothetical situation with carmelo
Umm, I still think Bulls team would not be that good even with all the trades. Melo, Boozer and even Rose sometimes are shown to have some deficiencies on the defensive end.
@Chi
Don’t wanna sound like I’m hating, buuuuuuuut
Bron > Melo
besides clutch and (arguably) scoring every other facet of the game Bron is better. So that matchup swings Bron’s way.
Rose is a poor mans Wade so we know who wins that one
Bosh and Boozer may well cancel each other out, and I know your smart enough to know Noah is NOOOO were good enough to stop both Wade and Lebron coming at him.
Yeah I see MIA taking that match up cleanly every time if both teams are healthy.
@Unchecked
If Orlando would be scarier then you’re saying Jameer Nelson is a better PG for Melo than Rose?
Rose has never played with someone near or better than his talent. So I’d surely take Chicago’s lineup for the long run, but for this year and next year Give me ORL with Melo.
@Stunna
Well I’m not a big Lebron fan when it comes to comparing him to Melo. but overall Lebron has a better all around game, but that’s not what the Bulls would ask Melo to do. The Bulls are going to ask Melo to get buckets…and guess what, there is none better at it than him.
Rose Boozer but both are = 3rd options.
I think it’ll come down to team philosophy.
The bulls:
wouldn’t change much outside of giving Melo the ball more in the post instead of feeding Deng off screens. Boozer on the pick n pops and Rose slashing or hitting mid-range jumpers. If Noah stays, he has free shots at off rebounds which for him will be HUGE. A shooter would be nice to compliment Brewers defense at SG.
Miami: I’m taking a guess, but I think they’ll let Wade and Bron facilitate with Wade being more of a scorer. Bosh on the clean up and off the pick n fades/pops/rolls. Mike Miller will be important because he, Chalmers, and Bosh can spread the floor for Wade and Bron. It’s going to be unguardable basically when they are on.
So I’m not saying Chicago would beat MIA every time. I’m saying we’d be in for some instant classics every time they meet up.
Denver need to quit playin already and just trade him to the lakers. Odom, Walton, Caracter for Melo. Do it
@ Chicagorilla, i aint sayin that Deng is better than Melo, or they wont win more next year with Melo than Deng.
But in the long term, the Bulls still gotta see what they got with Rose and i think Rose becomes a better player with teammates like Deng and Noah than he does with Melo.
Do you risk capping Rose’s potential by making him Melo’s sidekick on a team that would look more like the Iverson era Nuggets than a championship team?
@LMNOP
Think about it like this. Should we cap Pippens development by bringing Jordan back in 96′? Yes…YES WE SHOULD for the sake of winning. Forget trying to have solo ledgends. You can’t win in he NBA like that. Rose isn’t that type of player anyway. He mainly just needs stability. And Melo would bring that because you know he ain’t going no where after a year. Every year Rose has started with a different line-up from the first half of the year to the 2nd half of the year.
@ Deez Nut
I keep on repeating myself but hey what’s one more time?
Just because LA robbed Memphis doesn’t mean every team is open to making ridiculous lopsided trades to LA. That trade is legitimately one of the stupidest I’ve seen so far and unless LA are open to running Kobe at PG and start both Artest and Melo or they are going to be paying for 2 SF’s (Artest and Barnes) to warm the bench.
Hell when Bynum gets injured whose gonna fill in, Ratliff? Takes away LA’s biggest strength SIZE. and you think Melo is welcome to taking a back seat to Kobe? He bolts after one year, meaning La gave up Odom for a one year rental.
R-E-T-A-R-D-E-D trade.
haha dimemag seriously you guys are stupid. always talking shit about celtics when they shut everyone up last year so shut the fuck up. melo didnt win with billups what makes you think hes gona win it with rose. yea they’ll be a sick team but sorry man not happening
The idea that the Bulls, by adding Carmelo, would somehow own Miami, with two of the top five players in the league, is utterly ridiculous.
That Bulls team would score a thousand points, but give up just as many. With Boozer and Anthony playing major minutes, that team struggles to get consistent stops.
This argument is nonsense.
The Heat’s big 3 is better than Chicago’s potential 3 would be.
You guys argue that “Noah on Chicago’s side, plus Brewer, plus Taj Gibson, plus Kurt Thomas, and they are more stacked than the Heat or the Celtics.”
You guys seem to forget that the Heat have Haslem who plays a similar role to Noah, Mike Miller who is arguably a better player than brewer, Joel Anthony who is just as as productive if not more than the 38 year old Kurt Thomas.
The only player that the Heat does not have a comparable part is Taj Gibson, who lets be serious, has great upside but wont make that big of a difference. Jamal Magloire will do similar things at a less productive level but still.
Overall I think this argument is ridiculous and that even with Melo, Chicago wont be able to beat the Heat.
carmelo to san antone.
Let’s get this done…
Bulls is a deep team already and I think with type of players that they put together this year has a chance to make it to the finals but will prolly come up short..
But with melo on this team he gives them a hunters mentality as opossed to the prey mentality they have when it comes to LA, Boston and MIA.. and that will allow them to get out the gates on championship level play..
Especially if melo is HUNGRY
We have some nice pieces.. and with melo I truely think the puzzle will be completed
Let’s get this done…
Bulls is a deep team already and I think with type of players that they put together this year has a chance to make it to the finals but will most likely come up short..
But with melo on this team he gives them a hunters mentality as opossed to the prey mentality they have when it comes to LA, Boston and MIA.. and that will allow them to get out the gates on championship level play..
Especially if melo is HUNGRY
We have some nice pieces.. and with melo I truely think the puzzle will be completed..
@ chicagorilla: i agree with you on your previous post fam. we (the bulls) still don’t have a post scorer. I don’t see why people refer to boozer as some type of low post scoring threat. PLEASSSEEE! he’s more trigger happy than jr smith. However, i don’t wanna lose Noah for melo. Sure you can’t even compare the two (and melo is my fav player), but noah’s attitude is contageous and has winner written all over him. He makes other players play at another/higher level. Those are intangibles you can’t lose on a team attempting to win a championship. Keep noah and give up everybody denver asks for not named rose (and i GUESS 2-guard boozer lol). As far as melo in OKC…ooohh watch out! durant,melo and westbrook together could be enough to challenge bron, wade and bosh. I would effin love to see that happen! Good for basketball!
Sincerely,
Daghost ….
“DaGhost has spoken!”
Right, a PG who can’t pass or shoot, an SF who can’t defend and a PF who lacks size will “own” Miami. Okay. Granted, Rose, Melo, Boozer and Noah make for a very nice team but I just don’t think the matchups favour the Bulls even if Melo is somehow acquired with that lopsided potential trade. The Lakers, on the other hand, match up much better.