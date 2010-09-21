Add Carmelo, and this team will own Miami and Boston

Everybody is talking about Carmelo Anthony today. With this week’s latest developments that the Denver Nuggets have accepted the reality that they have no future with ‘Melo, the list of teams pitching trades is growing: New Jersey and Houston are among the front-runners, while longshots like Philadelphia, New York and Golden State are still holding out hope.

While throwing ‘Melo trade scenarios around the office this morning, one began to stand out. As originally pitched by Dime’s Pat Cassidy, here’s how it would work:

Chicago gets: Carmelo Anthony

Denver gets: Luol Deng, James Johnson, Kyle Korver, two future 1st round draft picks

A few things appear to stand in the way of this deal getting done. First, reports surfaced today that the Bulls are out of the ‘Melo sweepstakes because they don’t want to give up Joakim Noah. Second, Korver can’t be traded until Dec. 15 because he just signed with Chicago as a free agent. And third, do you really want to give up three players AND two draft picks for one guy who has shown he’ll become unhappy for seemingly no good reason and force his way out of town?

However, nobody said the Nuggets have to trade ‘Melo now. If they don’t get the offer they want before training camp, they have until next February’s deadline to make something happen. So if the Knicks, Rockets, Nets and others don’t entice Denver now, Chicago can become a factor later when Korver (or Carlos Boozer, or Ronnie Brewer, or Kurt Thomas, etc.) is eligible to be traded. Is it smart for Bulls VP John Paxson to give up so many players and two picks for one guy? Absolutely. When you’re trying to save your job now, some 2012 and 2014 draft picks are inconsequential should the opportunity arise to get a franchise-changing talent like Carmelo Anthony.

The bigger question, of course, is why the Nuggets would take this deal. As we’ve said before, you’re just not going to get equal value back for ‘Melo. That’s not how superstar trades work. But Deng is at least a solid starter you can plug in right away at small forward, Korver is one of the best shooters in the League, and Johnson is a young, athletic player with potential. And every team likes first-round draft picks.

If the Bulls could pull of this deal, they would become the best team in the East. Seriously. Their “Big Three” of Derrick Rose, Carmelo and Boozer isn’t as talented as LeBron, Wade and Bosh in Miami, but throw in Noah on Chicago’s side, plus Brewer, plus Taj Gibson, plus Kurt Thomas, and they are more stacked than the Heat or the Celtics.

“Boozer and ‘Melo don’t guard anybody,” was said in the office this morning.

“Who cares?” was the reply. “That team will score a thousand points a game.”

What do you think?