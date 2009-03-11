Add This to Your Stephon Marbury Shrine

This picture might not look like anything special – but it’s supposed to. Seller cves0703 says that’s the ring of a teammate of Stephon Marbury‘s from Abraham Lincoln’s 1995 New York City Championship. Maybe this dude should splurge for a real camera instead of his cell phone if he wants to convince someone to pay $250,000 for it.
If the ring doesn’t completely sell you on making the purchase, then they’ll get you with the bonus yearbook.
“Also, as a bonus, included is the original 1995 Abraham Lincoln High School Yearbook. Includes pictures of Stephon Marbury, including graduation picture and basketball team picture. Only one available.”
UPDATE: The bidding is over. Sorry. But you still need to go to this page so that you can appreciate the yearbook. “Landmark 1995” is a work of art.
Probably not the best time to try to cash in on Starbury’s fame.
…and the Marbury hate train rages on….
they rejected an offer for 200k!!
who’s more stupid? the seller or the potential buyer hahaha
only ring starbury will see this year….i aint drinking the haterade and the knicks did not treat starbury very well and they are punks too but starbury got the karma he deserves..nuff said!
HOW A RING FROM A CLASSMATE WORTH MORE THAN AN AUTOGRAPHED PHOTO FROM STEPH HIMSELF? AND LIKE ONE PERSON ALREADY SAID HOW DID THEY REJECT AN OFFER OF 200,000. LOL. WHAT ARE THEY CRAZY!