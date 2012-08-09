adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 “Black/White-Regal Purple”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
08.09.12 6 years ago

I was actually just hooping in the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 last night, so once I heard they were coming with even more colorways, I was hyped. My favorite is still the original Electricity color that Baylor wore during the NCAA Tournament this past spring (wearing those on the court consistently breaks necks), but the newest – a Black/White-Regal Purple version – looks pretty dope as well.

Head over to Eastbay to grab your pair for $139.99.

H/T NiceKicks

What’s your favorite Crazy Light 2 colorway?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adizero Crazy Light 2adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 "Black/White-Regal Purple"adidas HoopsStyle - Kicks and Gear

