adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 Helps Fans Light Up the Playoffs

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
05.10.12 6 years ago

Rocking the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 has helped Mike Conley and Jrue Holiday towards the best playoff performances of their careers, and now you can experience the same. The people at adidas love to reward their fans and community (as seen in the video below), and now they’re giving fans a chance to see their name in lights… literally.

Head on over to the Facebook page to talk about what light does for them on the court for the chance to see their name in lights on a massive outdoor display during the NBA Playoffs later this month.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adizero Crazy Light 2Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP