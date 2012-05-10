adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 Helps Fans Light Up the Playoffs

Rocking the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 has helped Mike Conley and Jrue Holiday towards the best playoff performances of their careers, and now you can experience the same. The people at adidas love to reward their fans and community (as seen in the video below), and now they’re giving fans a chance to see their name in lights… literally.

Head on over to the Facebook page to talk about what light does for them on the court for the chance to see their name in lights on a massive outdoor display during the NBA Playoffs later this month.

What do you think?

