adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 – New Grey/Black/White Colorway Unveiled

I’ve been rocking the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 for about a month now since adidas was kind enough to bring me out to Los Angeles for the media launch . But now the official launch is just two days away, and a new colorway was unveiled today. The new grey/black/white colorway is a more conservative approach after the sneaker line first struck with the unveiled electricity green, and a teal colorway that was loud and vibrant as well.

Either way, come Thursday, five different Crazy Light 2 colorways will be releasing with a little something for everyone.

The pre-sales are already up at Foot Locker and Eastbay for $139.99 if you are looking to scoop up a pair.

Hit page 2 to check out a video of the sneaker’s designer talking about all of the new colorways being made available…