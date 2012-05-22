adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 – New Grey/Black/White Colorway Unveiled

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
05.22.12 6 years ago
I’ve been rocking the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 for about a month now since adidas was kind enough to bring me out to Los Angeles for the media launch. But now the official launch is just two days away, and a new colorway was unveiled today. The new grey/black/white colorway is a more conservative approach after the sneaker line first struck with the unveiled electricity green, and a teal colorway that was loud and vibrant as well.

Either way, come Thursday, five different Crazy Light 2 colorways will be releasing with a little something for everyone.

The pre-sales are already up at Foot Locker and Eastbay for $139.99 if you are looking to scoop up a pair.

Hit page 2 to check out a video of the sneaker’s designer talking about all of the new colorways being made available…

TAGSadidasadidas adizero Crazy Light 2adidas BasketballCrazy Light 2GUS JOHNSONRobbie FullerStyle - Kicks and Gear

