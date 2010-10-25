Last week, I showed you the new adidas signature shoes for Derrick Rose and Dwight Howard. Today, it’s time to check out what Josh Smith will have on his feet to start the season. Introducing the adidas adiZero Infiltrate.

“I play the game fast so I really need a light shoe to do all the things I do on the court,” says Smith. “The adiZero Infiltrate is so flexible and light when you put it on that it feels like a sock so when I’m on the court it makes me faster.”

The adiZero Infiltrate is available now in five colorways. It will be sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $90. Also, be sure to check out his first-ever national TV shoe commercial below.

