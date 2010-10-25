Last week, I showed you the new adidas signature shoes for Derrick Rose and Dwight Howard. Today, it’s time to check out what Josh Smith will have on his feet to start the season. Introducing the adidas adiZero Infiltrate.
“I play the game fast so I really need a light shoe to do all the things I do on the court,” says Smith. “The adiZero Infiltrate is so flexible and light when you put it on that it feels like a sock so when I’m on the court it makes me faster.”
The adiZero Infiltrate is available now in five colorways. It will be sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $90. Also, be sure to check out his first-ever national TV shoe commercial below.
What do you think?
Aron
yall should do a spot on the nicest locker rooms in the league and in college
look like 98-99 Kobes a bit looking at their sole. good he did a Broadway Joe stunt, Namath went stockings, he went all off, cuz he doesn’t really shave his shit like that does he?
feet you wear
Not bad at all. I love Adidas shoes because of the comfort. But for the style I like Nike.
adidas always has comfy shoes. but why are they talking about being light and fast while he looks like he hasn’t worked out all summer in that picture and some of his hops were missing in the preseason?
The leg shaving creaps me out.
Great commercial, they need to make the Infiltrates available in Europe.