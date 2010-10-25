adidas adiZero Infiltrate

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
10.25.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Last week, I showed you the new adidas signature shoes for Derrick Rose and Dwight Howard. Today, it’s time to check out what Josh Smith will have on his feet to start the season. Introducing the adidas adiZero Infiltrate.

“I play the game fast so I really need a light shoe to do all the things I do on the court,” says Smith. “The adiZero Infiltrate is so flexible and light when you put it on that it feels like a sock so when I’m on the court it makes me faster.”

The adiZero Infiltrate is available now in five colorways. It will be sold exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $90. Also, be sure to check out his first-ever national TV shoe commercial below.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas
TAGSadidasadidas adiZero InfiltrateJOSH SMITHStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP